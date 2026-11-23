Estranged parents are a strange thing. One would assume that once a child is brought into this world, it's with the intention of loving and caring for them as family for the rest of their lives. But humanity has taught us otherwise.
Not everyone turns out to be a stellar parent who stands by their child no matter what. And while no child is perfect, having a parent give up on you must be an unimaginable kind of pain. That's what a woman on r/aitaweddings experienced when her father walked out of her life. Years later, her mother decided her daughter's wedding would be the perfect opportunity for a reunion, despite everyone being against it.
Parents leaving their children behind is, unfortunately, a tale as old as time
A 26-year-old woman had come to terms with not having her biological dad in her life, until her mother tried to reunite them again against her wishes
The mother was acting out of unresolved guilt, which experts say is common in single-parent households
It was never the mother’s place to step into a dynamic that wasn’t hers to fix, especially when dealing with an adult daughter. But this behavior is so common that experts actually call it triangulation. It happens when a third party inserts themselves into a relationship between two people instead of letting them communicate directly. Essentially, she acted as an unauthorized middleman.
Sadly, the need to fix the past is also a common form of guilt that single mothers often internalize. Sociologists and family therapists have pointed out that single mothers often internalize that a two-parent household is inherently more complete, leading them to believe they have given their children a broken home, even if it’s not true.
Unfortunately, that wasn't the mother's only mistake. She also deflected accountability by telling her daughter that she'd done everything for her and that the daughter had humiliated her father. In psychology, bringing up past sacrifices can turn unconditional parental care into a transactional debt and affect the relationship over time.
The daughter, however, perfectly handled the situation
This is also a clear example of a parent struggling to shift from a protector role to that of a bystander in their adult child’s life. They can no longer control their child’s emotional world, which can make it hard to respect their autonomy as an adult. This struggle can become especially evident during major life events, such as weddings.
Ultimately, the bride decided to walk down the aisle alone, despite having placed so much importance on the moment. But why are fathers traditionally the ones expected to walk their daughters down the aisle? This custom stems from historical property-transfer practices and the concept of coverture. Traditionally, fathers would symbolically transfer their daughters, who were regarded as their property, to their new husbands.
From here on out, experts recommend that the daughter maintain firm boundaries. Annie Wright, in particular, notes that the goal isn't to win or punish someone through these limits, but to preserve the relationship while navigating the disruption. But what would you do in her shoes? Would you forgive the mother? Let us know!
Most readers were absolutely baffled by the mother's audacity
In an update, the woman shares the outcome of her wedding plans, as well as the status of her relationship with her mother
Netizens ended up suspecting the mother could have been seeing the estranged father againa, hoping they'd become a perfect family
[others support op]
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Danielė ŠidiškytėBoredPanda StaffView profile