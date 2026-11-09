Daughter Asks Parent To Cover Husband’s Rehab Behind His Back, Parent Refuses And Hopes She’ll Leave Him

Turning to family for help in tough times is often a reminder of why we need family in the first place. That doesn’t mean actually asking is simple or without any complications and that’s before we consider the question of if your relatives like each other in the first place.
A netizen asked the internet if they were wrong for refusing to help their daughter’s husband with money. He’d lost his job and was required to go to rehab, which he could not afford. The daughter was angered when she was told no and, to make matters worse, it turns out that she hadn’t even told her husband she’d ask for help.
When and how one helps family is a complicated question
They also answered some reader questions
Some folks supported their decision
Others thought the question was more nuanced
A handful thought they should help their daughter
Eligijus SinkunasBoredPanda StaffView profile