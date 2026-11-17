It is disturbing to watch someone you thought you could trust consistently undermine your privacy and decisions as a parent . It is even worse when they are actively manipulating your children.

The host of the @txcstories channel retold a shocking viewer-submitted story about how a woman uncovered her ex-mother-in-law’s unsettling behavior. The MIL allegedly bribed her own 10-year-old grandson with sweets in exchange for private info about his mother’s life. But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Things only came to light after the kid got seriously sick.

This popular content creator dramatically retold an anonymous woman's story about her toxic mother-in-law

The woman uncovered her ex-mother-in-law's attempts to bribe her son in order to pump him for private information about her life

Going no-contact with someone is not a decision that is taken lightly

There is so much wrong with the ex-mother-in-law’s behavior that it is shocking. There is absolutely no excuse for manipulating a child into giving up private information about one of his parents.

Bribing the kid, asking him to undermine his own relationship with his mother, asking him to steal her property—it is deeply toxic what his grandmother allegedly asked of him. At this point, you might even consider cutting off all contact with the mother-in-law. After all, setting boundaries means nothing if there are no consequences.

But how can you tell that it’s truly time to either go low-contact or no-contact with someone in your family? According to clinical psychologist Dr. Lindsay C. Gibson, who specializes in emotionally immature parents, going no-contact is often a last-resort move for most people.

“This is not an easy decision for people,” Gibson told Business Insider. Instead, most people gradually distance themselves over time. “It might be that they don't call their parent as often, or maybe they turn down an offer to go on a trip.”

Emotionally immature adults tend to have all-or-nothing mindsets. So, they might not even perceive or appreciate any compromises that you make. They want things their way, 100%, and they’ll be upset if they don’t get their way.

Family estrangement is not a decision taken lightly. Gibson told BI that conflicting feelings can turn estrangement into a long process.

But it is something you may have to consider if your bad experiences with a person start outweighing all the good they have done for you before. Cutting off all contact can be your only option if you realize that your boundaries are constantly disrespected

The clearer your communication, boundaries, and expectations, the healthier for everyone

Generally speaking, people are more willing to go no-contact when there has been an “egregious boundary violation.” One example of this is them ignoring your boundaries when it comes to your children

At the end of the day, though, family estrangement does not have to be permanent. It is an individual decision that you make. You can use no-contact as more of a time-out if you wish. The key point to keep in mind is that you should feel empowered to set the rules for how much contact you want with the other person… as well as how much contact is actually good for you.

In the meantime, VerywellMind urges people to consider some important things before reconciling with your estranged relatives. No matter what you choose to do, stay no-contact or reintroduce them into your life, your decision is valid.

According to psychologist Joshua Coleman, PhD, you must communicate expectations and a timeline before reunification happens.

He explained that people have to “let their parents know the changes that they need or want them to make and that they’ll check back in with them in six months or some period of time.”

He told VerywellMind that “often adult children are saying to their parent, ‘You need to do your own therapy, you need to do your work.’ But they often don’t give the parent a timeline.”

We’d like to hear your perspectives. How would you react if you found out that a trusted family member was manipulating your own children into spilling private information about your life? How do you protect your boundaries from your in-laws? At what point would you consider cutting someone out of your life for good? Let us know in the comments.

People online had a lot to say about the toxic family drama

In an important update, the content creator continued the anonymous woman's dramatic story

Internet users weighed in with their perspectives, interpretations, and advice