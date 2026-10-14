I’m Sarah DeRemer , a dog photographer in Los Angeles, and today I want to introduce you to one of the most unique rescue dogs in the world: Mork.

Mork’s story didn’t start anywhere cute. He was rescued from a meat truck in China, packed in with other dogs who were headed for slaughter.

Today, Mork is living a completely different life. He’s the ambassador for Roadogs, a rescue dedicated to dogs with medical needs, the ones who are often overlooked because their care takes extra time, money, and love. Mork proves every day that “different” is just another word for unforgettable.

This year, I photographed Mork’s calendar for the third time, and with every shoot, he finds new ways to steal the show. The 2027 Mork Calendar is available for pre-order at morksplanet.com.

Here are some of my favorite outtakes that didn’t make the calendar but absolutely deserve to be seen.