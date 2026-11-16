Bored Panda
FunnyAnimalsInstallationQuizzes
90 Embarrassing Moments Where Partners Proved They Weren't The Sharpest Tools In The Box
Funny,FailsNOV 16, 2026

90 Embarrassing Moments Where Partners Proved They Weren't The Sharpest Tools In The Box

Kornelija Viečaitė
Danielė Šidiškytė and Kornelija Viečaitė
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
31
0
“Size doesn’t matter” is a popular saying in the context of dating. But what if we’re talking about the person’s intellect and not their body parts? Do people care if their partner may not be the sharpest tool in the box? More people than not believe that they’re equally as smart as their partner, as about 39% of Americans think they are equally as intelligent, and 23% think they’re more intelligent than the person they’re dating.
Sometimes, there’s a specific moment that makes you realize your partner was not as smart as you thought. In one recent online thread, people were sharing the funniest instances in which they saw their partners in a new light, prompted by one netizen asking: “When did you realize you were dating an idiot?” Love may endure many things, but in some cases, a dumb brain may not be one of them.

#1

A man reaching into a high kitchen cabinet, showing embarrassing moments at home
He told me he only buys the campells's sipping soups that are packaged in plastic because the metal cans of soup "always break his microwaves".

Not.... not that he broke the microwave with a can of soup one time.

He said they ALWAYS break his microwaves. Plural.
do_u_hav_warrant, Dmitrii Shirnin / Unsplash
Report
5points

#2

A woman driving a boat with a life jacket, reminding of silly partner moments
She wanted to celebrate getting her boating license by taking her father's speed boat to Hawaii... from Los Angeles, CA.
When questioned about the distances involved in such a journey, she said we could pack some sandwiches.
I like to thinks she's still floating out there in the middle of the pacific.
Agamaagama, Trương Tuyết Ly / Unsplash
Report
5points

#3

Confused woman sitting on a couch talking about embarrassing moments with partners
When she would say, "one comma zero zero zero." I'd say, "you mean one thousand?" She said, "i never learned how to say any of the ones with more than 3 numbers."

The issue moreso was that she refused to learn after the fact.

ETA: whoa, this blew up. I just got an award for my first comment that ever hit "one comma zero zero zero" upvotes.
PotatyTomaty, SHVETS production / Pexels
Report
5points

#4

Couple sitting inside a car during a drive
Context that this was probably 15 years ago when manual cars were still fairly common.

I drove a manual car and one of the first times driving her around she kept saying "why are you doing that?" I was so confused and trying to guess what she meant until she pointed at the gearbox whenever I shifted gears while driving. She said "stop doing that, it's annoying, just drive normally." I was honestly speechless and flabbergasted trying to explain to her the difference between a manual and automatic car.

After explaining she wanted me to teach her to drive like I do in her automatic car to which I had to explain why she couldn't. I don't think she ever understood it now that I think about it...
itisyan, Gustavo Fring / Pexels
Report
5points

#5

Man checking a digital thermometer indoors, representing embarrassing moments and partners not being the sharpest tools.
One of my exes saw a digital thermometer in my medicine cabinet and asked me if it was a pregnancy test. This isn’t the only stupid thing he did, but it was the first.

I’m so mean that I told him yes, and that if it gets above 101 degrees, it means I’m pregnant.
According-Jacket5695, cottonbro studio / Pexels
Report
5points

#6

Couple in rubber gloves having a funny interaction during home cleaning tasks
After being gone for a couple weeks, I returned to our shared apartment and noticed the toilet bowl had not been cleaned.

I asked him what happened and he told me that he wasn't going to stick his hand in the toilet just to clean it. We had cleaning gloves and a toilet brush available.

In recounting this story I realized that he was fine thinking I was doing that to clean the toilet but he was too good for that type of labor.
rombledink, Faruk Tokluoğlu / Unsplash
Report
4points

#7

A realistic dinosaur replica in the woods, representing wild and embarrassing moments with partners.
It was only our 2nd or 3rd date. We were chatting over dinner and somehow got on the topic of dinosaurs. He was perplexed by human survival against dinosaurs. He couldn't figure out how we survived, and they didn't.
Cold-Laugh-5242, Robert Cavlovic / Unsplash
Report
4points

#8

A young woman looking up at the sky, showcasing one of many embarrassing moments shared by partners.
When she was perplexed upon seeing the moon and sun in the sky for the FIRST time at 19/20yrs old, right in front of me, and then continuing to explain that she didn’t know they were “separate.” I thought she was joking…she was not. Learned a valuable lesson that day.
Outcome-Electronic, Kyle Miller / Pexels
Report
4points

#9

Statue of Liberty against clear blue sky
When I had to explain that the Statue of Liberty is green due to oxidized copper, and is not made of green plastic.
filthy_lucre, Pixabay / Pexels
Report
4points

#10

Ice hockey players on the rink during a game
Some stadiums that share an NBA and an NHL team have the ice always there, its just covered for NBA games or other events. My ex didnt know that and when she found that out, she said:

"Wouldn't someone notice the helicopter over the arena?"

She thought they lifted the basketball court through the roof.
TheCeilingIsTheRuuf, Clément Proust / Pexels
Report
4points

#11

A view of planet Earth from space illustrating embarrassing moments of global proportions
She thought we lived inside of the Earth, because if we lived on the outside, we’d just “fall off into space”.

She said I was the idiot for not understanding how space works.

I had many questions - What do you think the sky is? Stars? The moon? Satellites? The SUN?? But in the end the only one that truly mattered was “why am I dating this person?”.
ConsciousAardvark949, A Chosen Soul / Unsplas
Report
4points

#12

A two-humped camel outdoors representing embarrassing moments of funny misunderstandings
When she got in an argument with my sister, really serious, about the fact that camels have humps for humans to ride them.
Suyujin, Ruslan Mingazhov / Unsplash
Report
4points

#13

A woman holding keys and a miniature house model showcasing embarrassing moments in real estate
It was actually a first date, previously we had only talked online. We agreed to meet at 5:00. I got to her town (an hour drive for me) and at about 5:10 she texted me that she was running a little late. She kept texting me similar messages until about 6:30, and we finally got together at maybe 6:45. I asked what was going on. She told me she had bought a house. The closing was at 4:45, so she thought meeting me at 5:00 would give her plenty of time. She thought "5 minutes should have been plenty of time to pick up the keys."
SigmaSeal66, Getty Images / Unsplash
Report
4points

#14

A car lifted on a hydraulic jack inside an auto repair shop highlighting embarrassing moments
Flat tire. Jacked up the car. She said “Tire looks full now.”
LiquorIsQuickor, Getty Images / Unsplash
Report
4points

#15

Hand holding a small potted plant in burlap, reflecting embarrassing moments and partners not being the sharpest tools.
When I told him to wrap up my plants in burlap since a huge storm was coming in… he wrapped up the inside house plants lol still makes me laugh.
Honest_Strawberry397, Gül Işık / Pexels
Report
4points

#16

Dramatic lightning striking over a city at night, highlighting embarrassing moments and partners not being the sharpest tools.
He genuinely believed that thunder & lightning are completely separate and not the result of one causing the other. We argued several times about this, even when I dragged him to the library (pre-easy access internet).

We didn't last as a couple, but remained in contact over the years. He still thinks I'm lying to him about that.
nachosquid, Corneliu Stefan Esanu / Pexels
Report
4points

#17

Close up of a desktop globe showing Europe, related to embarrassing moments and partners not being the sharpest tools.
my ex once asked me what the capital of europe was. not a country in europe. the capital of the ENTIRE continent. i stared at her for like 10 seconds waiting for the punchline. there was no punchline.
No-Biscotti-1596, Nejc Soklič / Pexels
Report
4points

#18

Two cute raccoons in a tree, illustrating funny partner blunders
We were going to a hotel

We had some leftovers from our nice dinner in the car but there was no fridge in the hotel room

He put it UNDER THE CAR in the hotel parking lot to keep it cold

Raccoons ate the leftovers.
OvulatingWildly, Kathrin Fischer / Pexels
Report
3points

#19

A child holding a UK flag in a crowd, symbolizing funny embarrassing moments
She asked if they spoke English where I was planning on visiting......I was going to England.
LikeASewingMachine, King's Church International / Unsplas
Report
3points

#20

A woman looking at her phone at a cafe, reflecting embarrassing moments of partners
My GF of 4 yrs was having substantial stomach and lady issues (while her brother, my age (52M) was terminally ill with stomach cancer, dad had just passed of stomach cancer, and her mother was in the throes of multiple cervical and pelvic floor surgeries) and always used the excuse of not having insurance as a reason why she wouldn’t get things checked out.

We sat down and talked about how to pinch pennys and make a concerted effort to afford insurance for her. The very next day she spent $1000 on getting her and her 3 girls new iPhones “because the new one was out”.

That was a wrap.
BEJimmy, Getty Images / Unsplash
Report
3points
Get more Bored Panda on GoogleSee our stories first in Search and Discover
Prefer us in SearchFollow on Discover
31
0
D
Danielė ŠidiškytėBoredPanda Staff