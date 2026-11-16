90 Embarrassing Moments Where Partners Proved They Weren't The Sharpest Tools In The Box

“Size doesn’t matter” is a popular saying in the context of dating. But what if we’re talking about the person’s intellect and not their body parts? Do people care if their partner may not be the sharpest tool in the box? More people than not believe that they’re equally as smart as their partner, as about 39% of Americans think they are equally as intelligent, and 23% think they’re more intelligent than the person they’re dating.
Sometimes, there’s a specific moment that makes you realize your partner was not as smart as you thought. In one recent online thread, people were sharing the funniest instances in which they saw their partners in a new light, prompted by one netizen asking: “When did you realize you were dating an idiot?” Love may endure many things, but in some cases, a dumb brain may not be one of them.
#1
He told me he only buys the campells's sipping soups that are packaged in plastic because the metal cans of soup "always break his microwaves".
Not.... not that he broke the microwave with a can of soup one time.
He said they ALWAYS break his microwaves. Plural.
Not.... not that he broke the microwave with a can of soup one time.
He said they ALWAYS break his microwaves. Plural.
5points
#2
She wanted to celebrate getting her boating license by taking her father's speed boat to Hawaii... from Los Angeles, CA.
When questioned about the distances involved in such a journey, she said we could pack some sandwiches.
I like to thinks she's still floating out there in the middle of the pacific.
When questioned about the distances involved in such a journey, she said we could pack some sandwiches.
I like to thinks she's still floating out there in the middle of the pacific.
5points
#3
When she would say, "one comma zero zero zero." I'd say, "you mean one thousand?" She said, "i never learned how to say any of the ones with more than 3 numbers."
The issue moreso was that she refused to learn after the fact.
ETA: whoa, this blew up. I just got an award for my first comment that ever hit "one comma zero zero zero" upvotes.
The issue moreso was that she refused to learn after the fact.
ETA: whoa, this blew up. I just got an award for my first comment that ever hit "one comma zero zero zero" upvotes.
5points
#4
Context that this was probably 15 years ago when manual cars were still fairly common.
I drove a manual car and one of the first times driving her around she kept saying "why are you doing that?" I was so confused and trying to guess what she meant until she pointed at the gearbox whenever I shifted gears while driving. She said "stop doing that, it's annoying, just drive normally." I was honestly speechless and flabbergasted trying to explain to her the difference between a manual and automatic car.
After explaining she wanted me to teach her to drive like I do in her automatic car to which I had to explain why she couldn't. I don't think she ever understood it now that I think about it...
I drove a manual car and one of the first times driving her around she kept saying "why are you doing that?" I was so confused and trying to guess what she meant until she pointed at the gearbox whenever I shifted gears while driving. She said "stop doing that, it's annoying, just drive normally." I was honestly speechless and flabbergasted trying to explain to her the difference between a manual and automatic car.
After explaining she wanted me to teach her to drive like I do in her automatic car to which I had to explain why she couldn't. I don't think she ever understood it now that I think about it...
Report
5points
#5
One of my exes saw a digital thermometer in my medicine cabinet and asked me if it was a pregnancy test. This isn’t the only stupid thing he did, but it was the first.
I’m so mean that I told him yes, and that if it gets above 101 degrees, it means I’m pregnant.
I’m so mean that I told him yes, and that if it gets above 101 degrees, it means I’m pregnant.
5points
#6
After being gone for a couple weeks, I returned to our shared apartment and noticed the toilet bowl had not been cleaned.
I asked him what happened and he told me that he wasn't going to stick his hand in the toilet just to clean it. We had cleaning gloves and a toilet brush available.
In recounting this story I realized that he was fine thinking I was doing that to clean the toilet but he was too good for that type of labor.
I asked him what happened and he told me that he wasn't going to stick his hand in the toilet just to clean it. We had cleaning gloves and a toilet brush available.
In recounting this story I realized that he was fine thinking I was doing that to clean the toilet but he was too good for that type of labor.
4points
#7
It was only our 2nd or 3rd date. We were chatting over dinner and somehow got on the topic of dinosaurs. He was perplexed by human survival against dinosaurs. He couldn't figure out how we survived, and they didn't.
4points
#8
When she was perplexed upon seeing the moon and sun in the sky for the FIRST time at 19/20yrs old, right in front of me, and then continuing to explain that she didn’t know they were “separate.” I thought she was joking…she was not. Learned a valuable lesson that day.
4points
#9
When I had to explain that the Statue of Liberty is green due to oxidized copper, and is not made of green plastic.
Report
4points
#10
Some stadiums that share an NBA and an NHL team have the ice always there, its just covered for NBA games or other events. My ex didnt know that and when she found that out, she said:
"Wouldn't someone notice the helicopter over the arena?"
She thought they lifted the basketball court through the roof.
"Wouldn't someone notice the helicopter over the arena?"
She thought they lifted the basketball court through the roof.
4points
#11
She thought we lived inside of the Earth, because if we lived on the outside, we’d just “fall off into space”.
She said I was the idiot for not understanding how space works.
I had many questions - What do you think the sky is? Stars? The moon? Satellites? The SUN?? But in the end the only one that truly mattered was “why am I dating this person?”.
She said I was the idiot for not understanding how space works.
I had many questions - What do you think the sky is? Stars? The moon? Satellites? The SUN?? But in the end the only one that truly mattered was “why am I dating this person?”.
4points
#12
When she got in an argument with my sister, really serious, about the fact that camels have humps for humans to ride them.
4points
#13
It was actually a first date, previously we had only talked online. We agreed to meet at 5:00. I got to her town (an hour drive for me) and at about 5:10 she texted me that she was running a little late. She kept texting me similar messages until about 6:30, and we finally got together at maybe 6:45. I asked what was going on. She told me she had bought a house. The closing was at 4:45, so she thought meeting me at 5:00 would give her plenty of time. She thought "5 minutes should have been plenty of time to pick up the keys."
4points
#14
Flat tire. Jacked up the car. She said “Tire looks full now.”
4points
#15
When I told him to wrap up my plants in burlap since a huge storm was coming in… he wrapped up the inside house plants lol still makes me laugh.
4points
#16
He genuinely believed that thunder & lightning are completely separate and not the result of one causing the other. We argued several times about this, even when I dragged him to the library (pre-easy access internet).
We didn't last as a couple, but remained in contact over the years. He still thinks I'm lying to him about that.
We didn't last as a couple, but remained in contact over the years. He still thinks I'm lying to him about that.
4points
#17
my ex once asked me what the capital of europe was. not a country in europe. the capital of the ENTIRE continent. i stared at her for like 10 seconds waiting for the punchline. there was no punchline.
4points
#18
We were going to a hotel
We had some leftovers from our nice dinner in the car but there was no fridge in the hotel room
He put it UNDER THE CAR in the hotel parking lot to keep it cold
Raccoons ate the leftovers.
We had some leftovers from our nice dinner in the car but there was no fridge in the hotel room
He put it UNDER THE CAR in the hotel parking lot to keep it cold
Raccoons ate the leftovers.
3points
#19
She asked if they spoke English where I was planning on visiting......I was going to England.
3points
#20
My GF of 4 yrs was having substantial stomach and lady issues (while her brother, my age (52M) was terminally ill with stomach cancer, dad had just passed of stomach cancer, and her mother was in the throes of multiple cervical and pelvic floor surgeries) and always used the excuse of not having insurance as a reason why she wouldn’t get things checked out.
We sat down and talked about how to pinch pennys and make a concerted effort to afford insurance for her. The very next day she spent $1000 on getting her and her 3 girls new iPhones “because the new one was out”.
That was a wrap.
We sat down and talked about how to pinch pennys and make a concerted effort to afford insurance for her. The very next day she spent $1000 on getting her and her 3 girls new iPhones “because the new one was out”.
That was a wrap.
Report
3points
D
Danielė ŠidiškytėBoredPanda StaffView profile