90 Embarrassing Moments Where Partners Proved They Weren't The Sharpest Tools In The Box

Context that this was probably 15 years ago when manual cars were still fairly common.



I drove a manual car and one of the first times driving her around she kept saying "why are you doing that?" I was so confused and trying to guess what she meant until she pointed at the gearbox whenever I shifted gears while driving. She said "stop doing that, it's annoying, just drive normally." I was honestly speechless and flabbergasted trying to explain to her the difference between a manual and automatic car.



After explaining she wanted me to teach her to drive like I do in her automatic car to which I had to explain why she couldn't. I don't think she ever understood it now that I think about it...