The mother of the 16-year-old accused of carrying out a fatal sh*oting at an Oregon elementary school has spoken out after the tragedy claimed the lives of three children and a teacher.

Shauntai May Nickerson was seen crying outside her home as she expressed regret over what happened, saying she wished she could have stopped her son, Griffin J. John II.

Highlights Shauntai May Nickerson expressed sorrow after her 16-year-old son, Griffin J. John II, was accused of carrying out a fatal shooting.

A photograph Nickerson shared on Facebook weeks before the attack has resurfaced.

A father of two, Kaylub Giamanco, reportedly confronted the attacker inside the school.

The case has shocked the community of Bend, Oregon , where the teenager allegedly targeted a special education classroom at Silver Rail Elementary School , a school he had attended as a child.

As investigators continue to look into the attack, a photo of Griffin shared by his mother weeks before the sho*ting has also emerged.

“I’m so sorry, I wish I could have done something. I’m sorry for their loss,” Nickerson said.

Griffin John’s mother broke her silence and revealed she wished she could have prevented the tragedy

Nickerson was seen outside her apartment on Friday, October 16, crying and s*oking a ci*arette as reporters tried to speak with her.

She appeared overwhelmed by the events and asked for space while expressing grief over the lives lost.

The mother described her son as “a good boy, he really was,” despite the allegations against him. She also spoke about missing him after he was fatally sh*t during the attack

“I miss him,” she told CNN, adding, “If I could have prevented this, I would have.”

Her comments came after Griffin allegedly opened fire at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend on Thursday, October 15.

Three students, aged 5, 8, and 11, and a 25-year-old teacher, Meghan Lambert, passed away in the sho*ting.

A 7-year-old student and a 54-year-old teacher were also critically injured

Nickerson’s apology has not changed the devastating loss experienced by the victims’ families.

Authorities have not yet established why Griffin carried out the attack.

Besides Mom breaking her silence, the first photo of Griffin John emerged weeks before the sh*oting

A photograph of Griffin, shared by Nickerson on Facebook on September 10, has emerged following the sh*oting. The picture was reportedly taken just over a month before the attack.

In the image, Griffin stands beside his mother in front of a waterfall. Wearing an oversized hoodie, he looks directly at the camera with a serious expression.

The photo has attracted attention because it was taken only weeks before the teenager allegedly carried out the fatal attack.

Authorities identified Griffin as the teenager who attacked Silver Rail Elementary School on Thursday afternoon. He was not enrolled in a Bend public school at the time, per The Daily Mail, but had attended Silver Rail as a younger student

The school’s special education classroom reportedly became his target. The room was significant because Griffin had previously been a student there.

Griffin’s mother also spoke previously about his special education needs

Nickerson and Griffin had previously appeared in a 2020 report about students returning to classrooms in the Bend-La Pine School District after the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the time, Griffin was around 10 years old and was part of the district’s NEST program, which supported students experiencing significant behavioral and social challenges.

Nickerson told local outlet KTVZ that her son had struggled with learning from home and believed returning to school would help him receive the support he needed.

“I think it will be great for Griffin, because I am not certified to teach a special needs student,” she said. “And I think it will be great for my son to get the help that he needs from the skilled teachers that he needs to get it from.”

The earlier interview has resurfaced following the sh*oting because of Griffin’s connection to the classroom he allegedly targeted.

However, the information does not establish a motive for the attack, and authorities have not publicly explained why he chose the school or the special education room.

Griffin John allegedly forced his way into the school before opening fire

According to reports citing law enforcement sources, the sh*oting began shortly before 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 15.

Griffin allegedly approached Silver Rail Elementary School carrying a Maverick 88, a 12-gauge pump-action sh*tgun that his mother had reportedly purchased around the time of his 16 th birthday.

He allegedly threw the weapon over the school fence before climbing over himself. When he tried to enter through the front door, two bystanders intervened.

One of them was Kaylub Giamanco, a 36-year-old father of two girls who attended the school.

Giamanco was reportedly driving home for his lunch break when he noticed the teenager approaching the school with a g*n.

Reports said Griffin fired at Giamanco’s vehicle before moving towards another entrance. He then allegedly forced his way into the building by sh*oting at a locked door

Once inside, Griffin headed towards the special education classroom and opened fire.

Three children and teacher Meghan Lambert were slayed. A 7-year-old student, who uses a wheelchair , was sh*t in the face, while a 54-year-old teacher also suffered serious injuries.

Giamanco followed the attacker into the school and confronted him inside the building

According to Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz, a teacher also acted quickly, throwing her cellphone at Griffin and tackling him in an attempt to take away his firearm.

Giamanco then fired his own weapon, fatally sh*oting the teenager before police arrived.

Chief Krantz praised the teacher’s actions during a public briefing.

“She was not injured in that incident, but she almost certainly helped prevent more bloodshed,” he said.

Police arrived within minutes of the first emergency calls and secured the building. Investigators are continuing to examine the events leading up to the sh*oting, including how Griffin obtained the ammunition and what prompted him to attack his former school.

Giamanco’s family later said he was struggling with what happened. His brother, Kyle Giamanco, told NBC News that he felt guilty because he could not save more children.

“He can’t get the children out of his head and feels guilty he didn’t save more people,” Kyle said.

President Donald Trump also praised the bystander for intervening, saying he had acted heroically.

"Another while male out of control," wrote one netizen