For a while, dinosaurs were the one thing Chicago mom Eliza Karazah’s toddler wanted to talk about. They were in his toy collection, his movies, and seemingly every part of his day. He even woke up with them on his mind. But what started as an innocent childhood fascination gradually became much harder for the family to manage. The dinosaurs were no longer just stomping around in pretend games. According to Karazah, her son's behavior eventually led her and her husband to make a decision that surprised many people online: they banned dinosaurs from their home, including the movies and even the word itself. Karazah, who shares parenting and lifestyle content on TikTok, later called the decision a “dino detox.” The unusual parenting choice, however, raised a bigger question: when does a child's favorite game become something parents need to step in and change? Bored Panda spoke with several experts who weighed in on the signs parents should watch out for and how removing certain things from a toddler's life could affect their psychological development. kweenkaraza Karazah traced her son's fascination back to this spring, when he fell ill, and her husband bought him a few dinosaur figurines to cheer him up. At first, there was nothing particularly concerning about the new toys. Her son had no real understanding of how dinosaurs behaved, and the family played with the figurines just as they would with any other toys. But then the parents began introducing him to dinosaur-themed movies and shows. His growing collection of figurines suddenly had a whole world of characters and stories behind it. “He loved it all!” Karazah wrote, recalling how they watched Jurassic Park, DINOSAUR, The Good Dinosaur, and The Land Before Time. kweenkaraza The interest quickly became a defining part of his everyday life. According to his mother, he started talking about dinosaurs constantly and began incorporating their movements and sounds into his play. It was also a busy period for the family, as Karazah was recovering from a C-section and caring for a newborn, while her in-laws helped look after her toddler. She said they were sweet with him and often entertained him with dinosaur-related content, including YouTube videos. The family had tried to limit the dinosaur material, she explained, but the exposure increased while they adjusted to life with a new baby. Soon, the toys were no longer used as innocently as they had been at the beginning. kweenkaraza Karazah said her son had learned a whole set of dinosaur behaviors from the content he watched. There was stomping, roaring, scaring, and, as she put it, even “k*ll.” “We didn’t think he was absorbing the violence, but he was,” she wrote. “He would growl and bite and hit and destroy and be a dinosaur all day,” she explained, describing a pattern that continued for around two months. Sometimes, he would be sweet and affectionate before suddenly slipping back into character. Karazah joked that he would “transform into a dinosaur” and “method act all day as a dino.” kweenkaraza The family initially found the behavior amusing, but the novelty wore off as it became harder to redirect him. His mother said he would wake up early, sometimes around 5:30 a.m., and dinosaurs were often the first thing on his mind. His first word in the morning was reportedly “dinosaurs.” “It went from cute to genuinely unpleasant to depressing. We were miserable,” Karazah admitted. “He was hurting everyone in the house with the dinosaurs.” She did not disclose the details of a particularly serious incident in which someone in the household was hurt, but the experience appears to have been the tipping point for the parents. They decided that the more than 20 dinosaur toys and content had to go. Rather than removing everything at once, Karazah said they began gradually clearing them out. kweenkaraza First, they got rid of five toys, then ten, and eventually all of them. The family also stopped watching dinosaur-related media and, as Karazah explained in her post, even tried to “remove the word dinosaur” from their home. It was an unusually drastic response to a childhood interest, but the parents felt the situation had gone beyond ordinary pretend play. Days later, Karazah returned with an update on the situation, revealing that the family had gone nearly 10 days without dinosaurs. And, according to her, “I hate to admit that there's been a huge change in behavior.” Her son still had tantrums, ran away, and could be aggressive at times, but she said it was happening “not nearly as much.” kweenkaraza “I hope we can have dinosaurs back in the house again. It was our fault to begin with. Too much violent dino content,” she admitted. “But for now, dinosaurs are remaining extinct.” “It's okay, my mom had to ban The Lion King from our house because my sister and I would take turns screaming ‘LONG LIVE THE KING’ and shove each other down a full flight of stairs,” one person recalled. Another admitted, “I thought this was gonna be some weird anti-science thing, but this is so valid.” Others expressed, “The media marketed toward young boys could influence the ways they explore aggression and pretend play.” But while Karazah's update suggested that removing the dinosaurs coincided with an improvement at home, child-development experts say there is more to consider before concluding that a child's “favorite interest is the problem.” kweenkaraza According to Io Vassiliadou Lavner, a UK-registered clinical and counseling psychologist specializing in child development, intense interests are a familiar part of early childhood. Research suggests that “around a third of young children develop an extremely intense interest at some point,” she explained, with dinosaurs and vehicles among the most common subjects. “Acting out that interest throughout the day is a normal part of pretend play at this age,” Lavner told Bored Panda. And these interests can do much more than keep a child entertained. Lavner explained, “They can help develop language and vocabulary, attention, memory, problem-solving, and imaginative play, while also giving children a sense of confidence.” kweenkaraza An intense interest, she stressed, is “not a concern” in itself. In some cases, a strong fascination may appear alongside other developmental differences, such as delayed speech, sensory sensitivities, difficulty with changes to routine, or limited interest in sharing attention with others. These can sometimes be part of a neurodivergent profile. However, Lavner emphasized that even in those circumstances, a special interest can remain a strength. It may “bring joy, learning, and connection and, for some children, help them calm and regulate themselves.” In her previous assessment work, she said she often met parents worried about their child's special interests. But, rather than treating those interests as something to eliminate, she would “help families find ways to use them to the child's advantage.” cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) The experts cautioned against assuming that aggressive characters or dinosaur-themed games directly cause real-life aggression. Lavner, for instance, said research does not suggest that pretending to be an aggressive character makes a child more aggressive. Roaring, chasing, and pretending to be scary can all be normal ways for young children to explore big feelings through play. The difficulty is that “toddlers can struggle to separate pretend from reality” when they become excited. A pretend bite can quickly turn into a real one, especially when the child has not yet learned to control their movements or recognize how much an action might hurt someone. She did, however, make an important distinction about screen time. Atlantic Ambience/Pexels (not the actual photo) Lavner shared, “Research does suggest that violent screen content is linked to more aggressive behavior in young children, and very fast-paced shows can make it harder for them to focus and control their impulses straight afterward.” Samantha Ridout, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and New York State Licensed Behavior Analyst, also pointed out that “imitation is an important way toddlers learn.” Actions first practiced during imaginative play may sometimes carry over into everyday activities, even when the child does not understand the consequences. She suggested that parents “pay close attention to what happens before and after an incident,” including how adults respond, rather than automatically blaming the game's theme. “It's much easier for young children to show they're angry or frustrated by hitting or biting than to explain what's upsetting them,” said Matt Schreier, a father and founder of family-first technology company Kuvoo. cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo) Schreier explained that toddlers are still developing the self-control and language skills needed to understand and communicate their feelings. In other words, a child may be overwhelmed, frustrated, tired, or unable to express what they need before they even recognize how they feel. So, was removing every dinosaur the right decision? Experts say a “temporary break can sometimes help, particularly when a specific game ends in someone getting hurt.” But a “complete ban is not necessarily the best” first response. Lavner suggested that parents look for the particular trigger instead of removing the entire interest. According to the expert, if a certain show consistently “winds a child up, or a hard toy is being used to hit, that one thing can be put aside while the child keeps enjoying dinosaurs in other ways.” João Pedro Lisboa/Pexels (not the actual photo) She also explained that toddlers understand “immediate, short consequences better” than lengthy punishments. Putting away a toy for a few minutes after it is used to hit someone is easier for a young child to connect to their actions than a ban lasting several weeks. A useful boundary, she said, is simple: “We don't bite people.” Telling a child they can no longer enjoy something they love is a very different response. Whitney Willborn, a licensed clinical social worker at BasePoint BreakThrough, made a similar point. “Parents don’t have to take away dinosaurs to teach kids not to bite,” she said. “Instead, parents can keep the interest alive while changing how the child engages with it.” RDNE Stock project/Pexels (not the actual photo) Lavner suggested turning aggressive dinosaur games into gentler stories, such as a dinosaur family caring for its babies, a dinosaur vet clinic, a fossil dig, or even dinosaurs having a picnic. Parents can also establish simple rules before play begins. For example, dinosaurs can stomp and roar, but they cannot bite people. If the game becomes too exciting, adults can slow it down, redirect the child, or “give them a safe place to release their energy.” Ridout suggested switching to active alternatives, such as building a pillow fort or having a jumping contest, when a child starts getting too rough. “If aggression continues frequently over several weeks, becomes worse with age, regularly causes injuries, or affects daily routines and relationships,” Lavner said, parents may want to seek professional advice. Vika Glitter/Pexels (not the actual photo) A pediatrician can be a useful first step, particularly if the behavior is accompanied by speech and language differences, sensory difficulties, or problems with social interaction. Ultimately, Karazah's decision came after a difficult period in which her family felt they could no longer manage the behavior. But her experience does not mean that every child with an intense interest needs a similar ban. For parents facing a less-than-gentle little T. rex at home, experts advise focusing on the behavior that needs to change while preserving the curiosity and imagination that make childhood interests so valuable.