As wonderful as Thanksgiving is, preparing for the celebration takes an awful lot of work. There’s grocery shopping to do, a feast to cook, a house to decorate, and guests to entertain. And that’s not even counting the mess you have to clean up afterward.

One couple had agreed to host Thanksgiving for their family . But between their demanding jobs, two young kids, and the latest antics from their in-laws, they’ve had enough. Now, they want to call the whole thing off, even though the holiday is right around the corner. Would that make them the jerks?

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, but one couple who agreed to host the celebrations wants to call the whole thing off

Now, they’re wondering if that would make them the jerks

Thanksgiving hosts often have a little too much on their plates

Being picked to host Thanksgiving can be both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, it’s flattering to know that your loved ones trust you to put together a wonderful celebration. On the other hand, there’s a great deal of responsibility that comes with being in charge of the festivities.

Preparing for Thanksgiving alone can take quite a while. According to a 2024 survey involving 5,000 Americans , planning a Thanksgiving meal can begin as much as two weeks in advance. Getting the food ready can take another three days, with around five hours spent cooking on Thanksgiving itself.

Of course, the hard work doesn’t end once the turkey is out of the oven. Someone still has to tackle the dirty dishes and tidy up once the guests have gone home. Unsurprisingly, a 2025 YouGov survey found that 71% of people who expected to do all the Thanksgiving cooking also expected to do all the cleaning afterward.

With that in mind, it’s easy to see why some people find it difficult to relax during the holiday. In fact, almost one in five Americans feel they don’t get enough time to themselves to properly enjoy Thanksgiving.

Having a house full of relatives comes with its own set of challenges. Even when everything goes according to plan in the kitchen, dinner can still come with a side of family drama . For an occasion that’s supposed to be all about gratitude, it’s pretty ironic that 47% of Americans have witnessed or experienced family arguments during festive gatherings.

For the couple in this story, the responsibilities that came with hosting family gatherings had become overwhelming. Both worked demanding jobs as emergency room nurses and had two little ones to look after. Yet, because they had the biggest house, they were expected to organize every family event. And once everyone had had their fun, the pair were left to deal with the mess.

What’s particularly unfortunate is that the couple had moved across the country so their children could grow up near their grandparents. The woman had even taken a considerable pay cut in the process. Presumably, she thought the sacrifices would be worth it and that having family nearby would make their busy lives a little easier.

Instead, even something as ordinary as going out on a date with her husband proved difficult. The couple had been looking forward to some much-needed time together, only to have their evening cut short. And when the woman considered how little opportunity she had to rest, spending what precious free time she did have preparing Thanksgiving dinner seemed like too much to ask.

Of course, canceling on everyone at such short notice could leave the relatives in a difficult position. At the same time, given everything the couple had been through, it’s understandable that they wanted a break.

Do you think they’re justified in backing out, or is it a little too late to change their plans? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Readers supported the couple’s decision, encouraging them to go ahead and cancel their plans

The woman followed through with her decision and later returned with an update on how the family reacted

Readers were glad to see the couple put themselves first, and some even suggested they move somewhere they could be happier