Mom Charges Parent $31 For Daughter’s 3-Hour Playdate, Including Snacks, Juice And “Expensive” Beads

A mother has sparked a heated online debate after allegedly sending another parent a $31 bill for a playdate that lasted just three hours.

The request has left people questioning whether ordinary childhood activities are becoming another expense parents are expected to charge for.

One commenter joked, “Lucky the kid wasn't invited to a sleepover, could have been a lot more lol.”

Highlights A mom's $31 invoice for a three-hour playdate has sparked a heated debate over parenting etiquette.

The mom's “hosting isn’t free” defense of her surprise invoice has only fueled the backlash against her.

Similar playdate billing controversies have repeatedly sparked outrage, leaving the internet questioning where hospitality ends and charging begins.

A mom sent another parent a $31 bill after inviting her five-year-old daughter over for a playdate

The internet has been left baffled by a text exchange between two mothers after one allegedly demanded $31 from the other for hosting a playdate.

The story gained traction after being discussed on Australia's 2DayFM Breakfast with Nath & Emma .

The conversation between hosts Nath Roye and Emma Chow helped bring the unusual exchange to a wider audience.

According to the reported messages, the hosting mother had invited the other woman's five-year-old daughter to her home.

But instead of treating the visit as an ordinary playdate, she later sent the girl's mother a payment request for what her child had eaten and used.

The recipient was understandably confused by the unexpected charge and responded, "You're charging me for a playdate?"

The hosting mother explained that the $31 covered lunch, snacks, juice, and craft supplies.

She also insisted that she was simply trying to make things fair , arguing that the costs of having another child over could add up.

Her explanation did little to settle the matter.

After all, the other mother had not reportedly arranged a paid activity or asked for childcare services.

Australian radio hosts called out the mom for charging for lunch, snacks, juice, and craft supplies

Her daughter had been invited over to spend time with another child.

The conversation became even more contentious when the hosting mother claimed that the child had "used a lot of beads" and added that "most parents are happy to contribute."

"Exactly, and it all adds up. Hosting isn't free," she reportedly told the other parent.

The other mother was not convinced, responding: "Neither is having friends, apparently."

Hosts Emma and Nath questioned charging another parent after the visit had already taken place.

Nath argued, "If you're going somewhere, if you're going to a theme park, if you're going to the movies, sure, take your money like you're going on an excursion like through school. But if you're just going over to play Nintendo Switch..."

"Yeah, and have some nuggies and veggie sticks for lunch… are you kidding? " Emma added.

Nath also warned that springing a charge on someone after the fact could damage a friendship, pointing out that the parent should have made her expectations clear before the playdate.

Social media users were quick to poke fun at the hosting mother's decision to itemize the cost of a few hours of childhood entertainment.

People online mocked the surprise invoice, with some joking they would “charge the mom right back”

"I would send an invoice right back saying my child's time to keep your child entertained is $32. If I dropped my child off, is charged for that. If I stopped to chat, I'd charge her $50 for my time in 5-minute increments. Then I would never see her again," one person fumed.

Another questioned, "Are we living in a parallel universe where mothers charge parents for their kids attending a celebration THEY WERE INVITED TO??... Honestly, I can't. Enough with the insanity , please!!"

"They did that because they knew if they charged people before the playdate, no one would show up," a third commenter speculated.

Others expressed, "I would have billed my Child’s time at an hourly rate seeing as she was needed, via invitation, to a play date."

One comment read, "Does she also charge her adult friends who come over for a coffee & chat? Probably, & probably doesn't have any friends anymore."

Many commenters argued that the problem was not necessarily the amount of money involved, but the lack of prior agreement .

If a parent cannot comfortably cover the cost of hosting, they can discuss arrangements beforehand rather than surprising another family with a demand afterward.

This isn't the first time a parent has faced online ridicule for trying to charge another family for an ordinary playdate.

In June 2024, TikToker Shay Nanigans went viral after arguing that parents should "normalize sending the other family money for playdate expenses."

Similar playdate billing controversies in the past have reignited the debate over parenting etiquette

She claimed to have sent another mother a $15 Venmo request, complete with an itemized breakdown that included $1 for chalk, $1 for applesauce, $1 for yogurt, and $3 for water used during three bathroom trips.

The alleged bill also included a charge for "wear and tear" because the visiting child had sat on her couch.

The story prompted a wave of criticism, with many people questioning whether parents should really be expected to reimburse one another for everyday household expenses.

There was a significant twist , however: Nanigans later admitted that the story had been fabricated as rage bait intended to generate attention and views.

Another controversy surfaced in August 2024, when Kidspot Australia reported on a mother who allegedly sent a $36 payment request after hosting her son's friend.

The reported charges included food, electricity used while the children played video games, soap used during handwashing, and cleaning after a minor juice spill.

The visiting child's mother reportedly objected to the request, describing the approach as a "price-gouging scheme."

Later that year, a British mother named Michelle discussed a similar experience on the 40ish podcast.

She described sending her seven-year-old daughter to a school friend's home for a casual morning, only to learn the host wanted payment for the visit.

“This is outrageous! First and last playdate for that woman, I would think,” one netizen wrote