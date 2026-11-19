#1 They Weren't Happy With This Tweet
#2 Fragile Gamers Offended By Not Sexualized Lesbians
#3 After Triggering Folks On R/Aliens, Moderators Deleted It For “Aggressive Or Offensive Content”
When we look at the history of racism, it’s quite brutal and painful to read. But it seems like people never really learn anything from history. And while things are better than before, the bigger question is why hasn’t racism been eradicated? Alas, when some humans feel superior, they find it difficult to let go of that power.
According to a Gallup survey, 64% of Americans believe racism against Black people is widespread in the U.S. Non-Hispanic Black adults continue to be the most likely to say such racism is prevalent in the country, with 83% expressing this view. Smaller majorities of Hispanic (64%) and non-Hispanic White adults (61%) agree.
#4 A Large Portion Of Reddit Unfortunately
#5 This Entire Subreddit Is One Big Reactionary Yikes
#6 Does Linkedin Count?
Research reveals that there are 4 distinct types of racism that people might face in their lives. Systemic racism is embedded in structural policies, so certain racial groups are at an advantage since they are deemed “superior.” Institutional racism involves unfair practices based on race in institutions such as schools, hospitals, government agencies, etc.
People face interpersonal racism when someone’s thoughts, beliefs, or actions harm them because of their race. The last one is internalized racism, which happens within individuals. When people start to believe stereotypes about themselves, they may experience shame or self-doubt.
#7 Pretty Much
#8 "Based Race Mixer"
#9 A Guy At My College Just Sent This In The Groupchat
The same research also emphasizes the mental health impacts of racism. Experiences like unfair treatment in systems or daily microaggressions bring stress, fear, and mistrust. Over time, this can lead to anxiety, depression, or trauma-related symptoms, making it harder to feel safe or hopeful.
Many Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) live in a constant state of alertness, adjusting their behavior to avoid bias, a practice called “code-switching.” This mental exhaustion can lead to burnout, difficulty relaxing, and sleep problems.
#10 Fragile White “Democratic” Candidate
#11 Straight Unabashed Racism On R/Gamersriseup With Over 5k Upvotes
#12 R/Conservative Applauding The Unnecessary Sacking Of A Teacher By A Fragile White Charter School
Moreover, repeated exposure to racism, through news, social media, or daily life, can reopen old wounds. It doesn’t just upset you in the moment; it can trigger anxiety or trauma responses, making past harm feel like it’s happening all over again.
Financial stress from systemic barriers also takes an emotional toll. On top of that, BIPOC often feel pressured to represent or educate others about their community, leading to frustration and burnout. It’s a lot to carry, and mental health pays the price.
#13 Fragile White Masculinity
#14 Look Who Needs A Safe Space
#15 So, An American/Australian Can't Be White?
And it’s not just mental health that suffers because of racism. Studies have shown that racist experiences also adversely affect physical health. Chronic stress from facing racism can spike blood pressure, weaken immunity, and raise the risk of heart disease, kidney disease, and more.
Racism is also linked to higher hypertension rates, especially in Black communities, and can even trigger harmful inflammation. Also, sleep and overall health can suffer for years.
#16 He Has The Statistics, So I Guess He’s Right
#17 “Racism Isn’t Real Because There Was A Black President!”
#18 Saying White People Don't Like Spicy Food Is So Racist!!
When there’s so much evidence that points out how Black, Indigenous, and People of Color still face racism, it’s honestly a big shocker when “fragile” white people try to play the victim card.
Both whites and blacks agree that anti-black racism has decreased over the last 60 years, according to the study from researchers at Tufts University's School of Arts and Sciences and Harvard Business School. However, whites believe that anti-white racism has increased and is now a bigger problem than anti-black racism.