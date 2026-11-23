The reign of Nguyen Quynh Anh as the Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 winner lasted just a few days.

Nguyen burst into tears when she beat 29 other contestants to be crowned the national winner.

But she was dethroned after her private messages about fellow contestants were leaked online.

Nguyen Quynh Anh beat 29 contestants to win the crown she eventually lost weeks later

Highlights Nguyen Quynh Anh burst into tears after beating 29 other contestants to win Miss Universe Vietnam 2026.

Screenshots allegedly showed Nguyen and first runner-up Trịnh Mỹ Anh making disparaging remarks about fellow beauty queens.

The messages initially led to a six-month suspension. But what she did during that suspension cost her the crown, organizers said.

“How fair is it to take that crown away in just 48 days?” one asked online.

Nguyen had a possible chance to compete on behalf of Vietnam in the 2026 Miss Universe pageant in San Juan, Puerto Rico, this week.

“With her victory at Miss Universe Vietnam 2026, Nguyen Quynh Anh will represent Vietnam at the 75th Miss Universe ,” the national pageant announced on social media.

But those dreams were completely quashed after her title of Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 was officially revoked.

After winning the national title in Haiphong on October 2, Nguyen reportedly exchanged messages with Miss Universe Vietnam 1st runner-up Trịnh Mỹ Anh in a group chat

The two women allegedly made disparaging remarks about fellow beauty queens and other people associated with the competition.

On October 12, the organizing committee of Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 acknowledged the messages circulating on social media and said it would review them before deciding how to respond.

Trịnh Mỹ Anh later issued an apology on Instagram.

Screenshots of alleged messages about fellow contestants were leaked

On October 25, organizers announced that Nguyen would be facing a six-month suspension, barring her from carrying out any activities under the Miss Universe Vietnam title

However, Nguyen allegedly continued attending events without prior confirmation from Miss Universe Vietnam or agreement with Five6 Entertainment, the local production company behind Miss Universe Vietnam 2026.

She also signed a deal with a rival Seoul-based management company Signé and appeared at a public launch event for the brand.

Five6 Entertainment said she was announced as an exclusive artist for Signé without prior consultation.

Prior to being stripped of her title, Nguyen claimed to have a mental health condition that required her to rest and undergo treatment.

But she still “continued to accept performance invitations and attend events,” according to Pham Duy Khanh, general director of Five6 Entertainment.

In a November 18 statement, the committee and Five6 announced that Nguyen’s actions during her suspension ultimately led to the revocation of her title.

Nguyen claimed to have a mental health condition and needed treatment but still attended events

Signé also released a statement about their partnership with Nguyen.

“Regarding the previous matter, SIGNÉ did not disregard inappropriate behavior and respected the diverse opinions from the public,” the company said.

“We believe that each individual needs to be responsible for their words and actions, and that they must be evaluated based on their performance and efforts to change,” the statement added.

Nguyen, born in 1999 and from Hanoi, has been gaining popularity in modeling and beauty competitions in recent years.

She became active in the fashion industry after studying human resources management at Hanoi Trade Union University and Saigon Tourism College.

The 27-year-old stood out early in this year’s competition for her looks and previous pageant experience. She had already finished as runner-up on The Face Vietnam in 2018 and placed first runner-up at Miss Universe Vietnam 2024.

Two years after her 2024 performance, Nguyen returned “stronger” and “more mature” to this year’s competition and won the “prestigious crown,” the pageant announced following her win last month.

In the Q&A for the Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 final, the top three contestants were asked what issue they would tackle and where they would start if they had just one year to make a meaningful difference for Vietnamese women.

Nguyen said she would use her platform to support disadvantaged women and children facing hardship.

One idea was to run performance classes and workshops where women could build the confidence to speak up and express themselves better.

The controversial winner was asked how she can make a meaningful difference for Vietnamese women



























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First runner-up Trinh My Anh is currently serving her own three-month suspension.

It is unclear whether she would inherit the crown after the revocation of Nguyen’s title.

Due to a separate issue, it was confirmed that Vietnam, along with countries like Thailand, Indonesia, Laos, Singapore, and Malaysia, would not be participating in Miss Universe 2026 in Puerto Rico due to corporate and franchise disputes.

Netizens were surprised by the decision the revocation of Nguyen’s title, with one saying, “I really didn’t expect this to happen.”

“How fair is it to take that crown away in just 48 days?” one asked.

Another wrote, “It’s hard to believe that everything has changed completely in just 47 days.”

“It’s hard to keep the title in this environment,” one commented online