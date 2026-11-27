The Miss Universe 2026 competition has delivered its fair share of memorable moments, but one contestant’s seemingly unusual gesture has become an unexpected online talking point.

Valeria Mena , who represented Bolivia at the international pageant in Puerto Rico, was caught touching her ear before putting the same finger in her mouth.

Highlights Miss Bolivia Valeria Mena faced backlash after a video showed her putting her finger in her mouth during a Miss Universe event.

She hit back at social media users for making the clip go viral, criticizing how people interpreted and circulated the footage.

The controversy came amid another pageant scandal, with Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 winner Nguyen Quynh Ang losing her crown over leaked private messages.

Netizens quickly speculated that she had eaten earwax, with one commenter joking, “She needed the calories to continue.”

However, Mena’s explanation of the incident revealed a very different reality.

Valeria Mena’s Miss Universe gesture sparked widespread criticism among pageant viewers

Miss Universe brought together representatives from 116 countries and territories, with contestants participating in several activities ahead of the November 24 finale.

During one such appearance, Miss Mexico was speaking to the cameras while Mena, standing in the background alongside other participants, engaged in the eyebrow-raising act.

Although the interaction lasted only a moment, footage capturing it soon began circulating widely online.

Viewers, naturally, did not hold back when sharing their thoughts.

“She looks happy while eating that,” one person joked.

“We got Mexico and Bolivia in the same video, but at what cost,” another quipped, seemingly referencing the two countries' contrasting reputations as powerhouse and underdog in beauty contests.

“Muscle memory of a c**ty diva,” added a third.

However, not everyone found the spectacle amusing.

As the clip continued to circulate, some reactions grew considerably harsher, with viewers expressing disbelief at what they had witnessed.

“So disgusting,” one person wrote.

“Nasty,” added another, while a third labeled Mena’s act “gross.”

A separate user questioned the image of beauty queens , suggesting people might reconsider their perception of contestants as “highly desirable and unattainable women” after watching the video.

As speculation continued, Mena eventually addressed the controversy.

Valeria Mena explained why she put her finger in her mouth

According to a translation of Mena’s Instagram statement, posted in Spanish, she accidentally burned her ear with a curling iron backstage.

When she touched her ear, her finger consequently came away covered in blood.

She then sucked on it to prevent the blood from getting onto her dress.

Mena also appeared frustrated with the attention surrounding the incident, taking aim at how people had interpreted and circulated the video.

“Thank you for making stupid things go viral. People are genuinely getting sicker by the day because of social media, and it is such a shame,” she added.

Mena failed to secure a place among the pageant's top contenders

Mena was crowned Miss Bolivia in July 2026, earning the opportunity to represent her country at the 75th edition of Miss Universe.

However, the Oruro-born model's journey ended before the semi-finals, as she failed to secure a place among the top 30.

Away from the pageant stage, though, Mena has built a strong academic background.

She graduated with high honors from the Business Administration department in 2024 and has also studied fashion design and textiles.

According to Haberler.com, she is currently pursuing postgraduate studies in engineering and technology project management.

Mena's viral moment, meanwhile, was not the only pageant-related issue making headlines recently.

Vietnam’s Miss Universe franchise faced a separate controversy

Nguyễn Quỳnh Anh, who won the Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 title after defeating 29 contestants on October 2, was stripped of her crown following a dispute involving leaked private messages.

The messages, reportedly exchanged with Vietnam's first runner-up Trịnh Mỹ Anh, allegedly showed the two making disparaging remarks about fellow contestants and other people associated with the competition.

The organizing committee acknowledged the messages on October 12 and announced that it would review the situation.

On October 25, Nguyễn was handed a six-month suspension, preventing her from performing under the national title.

The controversy escalated when organizers alleged that she continued attending public events without prior approval.

She also entered into an agreement with Seoul-based management company Signé, reportedly without consulting Five6 Entertainment, the production company behind the competition.

Nguyễn had previously cited a mental health condition that required rest and treatment. Nevertheless, Five6 Entertainment's general director, Pham Duy Khanh, claimed she continued to accept performance invitations and attend events during her suspension.

On November 18, the organizing committee and Five6 Entertainment announced that her actions had ultimately led to the revocation of her title.

The decision caused another wave of online reactions.

"I really didn't expect this to happen," one person wrote.

"WTH is wrong with her?" a netizen asked about Miss Bolivia