Concerns For Millie Bobby Brown’s Career As Her Latest Project Triggers Fans The Wrong Way

Millie Bobby Brown has spent much of her career with Netflix , from playing Eleven in Stranger Things to starring in the Enola Holmes films and several original movies.

Now, the actress has signed on to another project with the streaming giant, and some fans are questioning her career choices.

Netflix’s announcement of her upcoming romantic comedy, Non-Refundable, has sparked mixed reactions online.

Highlights Millie Bobby Brown will star in and produce Netflix’s upcoming romantic comedy, “Non-Refundable.”

The film follows a former couple who travel to Mexico after realizing they still have to pay for their canceled wedding venue.

While some fans questioned Brown’s continued Netflix collaborations, others defended her choices and pointed to the financial security they offer.

"Is Millie Bobby Brown not allowed to make movies outside of Netflix? How much are they paying her , like da*n?” wrote one commenter.

However, not everyone saw her continued partnership with the streamer as a problem.

One commenter pointed out, "I mean, that's some excellent job security that many, me included, would ki*l for."

Millie Bobby Brown set to star in and produce Netflix’s upcoming rom-com

According to Deadline, Brown has found her next project with Netflix after wrapping up Stranger Things and completing the Enola Holmes trilogy.

Titled Non-Refundable , the upcoming comedy will see her star opposite Jack Innanen, best known for playing Paul Baker in FX's comedy series Adults .

Brown will also produce the film alongside her husband, Jake Bongiovi, through their production company, PCMA.

The story follows Dani (Brown) and Nate (Innanen), a former couple who find themselves in an awkward situation after breaking up. Despite ending their relationship, they are still responsible for paying for their wedding venue.

Rather than let the booking go to waste, the two decide to travel to Mexico. However, their trip quickly turns into a competition as they try to make each other jealous by bringing along new dates.

Paul Briganti, who previously worked as a director on Saturday Night Live , will direct the film. The screenplay comes from David Bernstein.

Deadline also reported that Netflix executives were particularly impressed with Bernstein's script. They reportedly liked its humor so much that they started quoting its one-liners and discussing its scenes around the office.

The project is part of Netflix's interest in bringing back romantic comedies that combine big laughs with emotional storylines, similar to Forgetting Sarah Marshall.

The announcement of her new Netflix project sparked mixed reactions online

The announcement of Non-Refundable brought back a discussion that has followed Brown's career for some time.

While some viewers questioned her repeated collaborations with Netflix, others felt she had no reason to change a working arrangement that appeared to suit her.

One commenter suggested that the actress was simply comfortable with the opportunities she was getting, writing, "I think she genuinely doesn’t care as long as there’s money"

Another person joked, "She ain't never leaving Netflix"

Some viewers also pointed out that Brown had become so closely associated with the streamer that another Netflix announcement hardly surprised anyone.

"Every time a Netflix project Millie is involved in comes out, it's always the same controversy. Accept that she likes doing this and, above all, that she gets paid MILLIONS to do it," one person wrote.

Others were much more supportive of her decision to continue working with the platform.

"She is the star of the biggest entertainment company in the world; she is fine!," another commenter said.

One fan also expressed excitement about the announcement, writing, "I love that Millie is such a Netflix kid; we're excited for this production!"

Meanwhile, another viewer summed up the criticism with a sarcastic remark, "She only makes movies for Netflix, huh? The diva’s got a regular job.”

The debate comes as Millie Bobby Brown has built a long list of projects with the streaming giant

Brown's association with Netflix goes back to 2016, when she made her breakthrough as Eleven in Stranger Things .

The show became one of the platform's biggest hits and helped turn the young actress into a household name.

Her working relationship with the streamer continued beyond the supernatural series.

She headlined the Enola Holmes films as Sherlock Holmes' younger sister and starred in the fantasy action movie Damsel and the science-fiction adventure The Electric State.



























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She is also set to appear in the upcoming romantic comedy Just Picture It , opposite Gabriel LaBelle.

The film follows two college students who discover photographs showing them happily married in the future.

Brown is also reuniting with her Stranger Things co-star David Harbor for an upcoming father-daughter espionage thriller. The project comes from Adolescence writer Jack Thorne.

Her growing list of Netflix projects has made her one of the streaming service's most recognizable stars.

Besides the projects, Brown’s reported Netflix salaries have also made headlines

Money has been another part of the conversation surrounding Brown's long-running relationship with Netflix. The actress has reportedly earned some of the biggest paychecks among young Hollywood performers.

In 2022, Brown received $10 million for starring in and producing Enola Holmes 2, according to Vanity Fair, making it one of the highest upfront salaries ever reported for an actor under 20.

Her Stranger Things earnings have also attracted attention. According to Fortune, she earned at least $250,000 per episode starting with the show's third season.

However, Brown has previously spoken about the problems caused by her contracts and salary details becoming public. In a Vanity Fair interview, she said that contracts signed when she was a teenager should have remained private.

"It just puts children in a really dangerous situation," she said.



























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In an interview with the Call Her Daddy podcast, she said, “When I do spend money on something, I have to call my parents, I have to think about it, I don’t just buy it right away.”

She added that even after marrying into the wealthy Bon Jovi family, her spending habits haven’t changed.

“I’ll be like ‘Oh, I need socks,’ and he’ll (Job Bon Jovi) be like ‘Let’s go to Prada,’” Brown said to Alex Cooper. “And I’m like, ‘Let’s go to Target.’

Furthermore, Brown revealed that she uses her parents’ Netflix account to watch her own shows and movies.

“I kind of refuse to pay for the subscription because my parents pay, and I’m still a child in my eyes, and in their eyes. So yeah, I’m part of the family deal,” she told Capital in 2025.

While her exact earnings from her latest Netflix projects haven't been disclosed, her reported deals have made her one of the most financially successful young actresses of her generation.

"Is Millie Bobby Brown not allowed to make movies outside of Netflix?!" questioned one user