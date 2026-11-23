It took just one guest at Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando ’s wedding to make viewers forget about the bride and groom for a moment.

On her big, special day, Miley was “nervous” before walking down the aisle to marry the Liily band member. But when she finally did, viewers couldn’t help but notice one woman seemingly defying the dress code and hogging the spotlight all for herself.

Highlights Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando tied the knot in a historic Palm Springs property that once belonged to a famous musician.

Fans blamed one single guest for seemingly stealing the spotlight by dressing up differently.

“I need to know who the girl is who ruined the dress code at Miley Cyrus’s wedding,” one commented online.

“Someone’s partner didn’t tell her the invite details, and now she’s getting roasted…” one commented online.

It took just one guest at Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s wedding to briefly steal the spotlight

By the side of a swimming pool, surrounded by white flowers, Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando walked down the aisle in front of her mom Tish Cyrus and her husband Dominic Purcell, her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, her sister, Noah Cyrus, Billy Ray’s girlfriend, Elizabeth Hurley, her son, Damian Hurley, and others.

“It was such a beautiful ceremony. Miley was excited and a little nervous beforehand,” an insider told People .

Officiating their wedding was Wayne Coyne, frontman of the Flaming Lips and Miley’s longtime collaborator as well as friend.

Miley was “nervous” on the day of the wedding and fought tears at one point

The 33-year-old singer was dressed in a white, long-sleeve silk dress designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent.

Next to her was the 28-year-old drummer, wearing a black single-breasted tuxedo jacket and pants from the same fashion house.

“During the vows, she kept smiling through her tears . She was trying to hold it together, but she was just so happy to be marrying Maxx,” the source added.

The couple chose a historic Palm Springs venue to say “I do.” Known as Twin Palms, the property used to be Frank Sinatra’s home and was designed in 1947.

Among a sea of guests wearing mostly black, viewers noticed a flash of yellow in the crowd, courtesy of a woman who decided to go against what was possibly an all-black dress code.

“I need to know who the girl is who ruined the dress code at Miley Cyrus’s wedding; this is personal for me now,” one commented online.

“The only one dressed for a wedding. The rest for a funeral,” one commented online

Theories began springing up about why she was the only one in yellow.

“There's a 90% chance she's a plus-one and her date neglected to mention the dress code,” one commented online. “If i showed up to a wedding dressed like a traffic light while everyone else was in black, my date would be leaving in a body bag and no jury would convict me.”

Several others wondered if black was actually the chosen color and why.

“Only Miley Cyrus would want ppl to wear black at a wedding,” one said.

“The woman in the yellow is giving me the ick but what’s giving me a bigger ick is that Miley decided with her chest to ask everyone at the reception to wear black, this isn’t a funeral?” wrote another. “It’s a wedding, what a weird vibe.”

A woman claiming to be the sister of the guest in yellow chimed in online, saying her sister had no idea there was a dress code for the wedding.

She also claimed her brother-in-law was “good friends” with Miley. Some social media users believed the “good friend” was music engineer and producer Shawn Everett, but these claims have not been verified.

“My sister should have known better to double check on the invite. Anyway, Miley is a sweetheart so she didn’t care as the internet does,” the sister added.

The Grammy winner said her boyfriend managed to keep the proposal a secret and surprise her

Miley and Maxx were first romantically linked in December 2021 and seemingly confirmed their romance when they were seen sharing some PDA in 2022 in West Hollywood.

Maxx got down on one knee with a ring in his hand during their trip to Asia.

The drummer managed to keep the proposal a secret and left the Flowers singer “so, so, so surprised” when he popped the question,” she said.

“I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation,” she told Good Morning America last December about her proposal

Since getting engaged last year , the couple has always imagined keeping their wedding affair small and meaningful.

“Maxx is extremely private, and that's just not who he is,” a source told People earlier this year. “When they do get married, it will be something smaller and meaningful to them. Not a big Hollywood production.”

“Mean girl antics. Power play over the celeb,” one commented online