Miley is entering a new era, and this time, she is leaving her famous last name behind.

Ahead of her upcoming album, BASS PERSUADES, the 33-year-old singer has started going by “Miley.”

On August 31, she shared a photo captioned “MILEY,” changed her social media name, and even updated her website to mileyofficial.com.

The move comes as Miley prepares to release the album on September 18.

“Music takes hold of us. We feel it, sing it, sometimes dance to it, let it out and carry on,” she said while describing what the album means to her.

But the timing has sparked controversy, coming less than a week after the passing of her beloved godmother, Dolly Parton.

While some fans accused Miley of moving on too quickly, others pointed out that album rollouts are planned months in advance.

Miley has also said that Dolly would have wanted her to keep making music. “What I KNOW is Dolly would want me to feel it, write a song about it, and then continue and be strong,” she said.