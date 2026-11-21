If a couple isn't tying the knot in Vegas, there's a whole lot to do between the engagement and the wedding

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So when this woman learned that her "honorary aunt" wanted to throw her a bridal shower, she was over the moon. Knowing the lady and how thoughtful she was, she had no doubt it would be a wonderful celebration amidst the chaos.



And it was — until the groom’s mother decided to steal the spotlight. Keep scrolling to read the bride’s account of what happened, as shared on r/NoMIL

This woman was having the time of her life at her bridal shower

But when it was time for gifts, her future mother-in-law completely ruined the mood

Families need time to adjust to new relationships and their changing roles

As we just saw, not every bride-to-be gets a supportive second family when she marries. Relationships with in-laws can be surprisingly complicated , with small misunderstandings sometimes snowballing into long-lasting resentment.

Psychologist and author Terri Apter has spent years researching these family dynamics. In her book What Do You Want From Me?: Learning How to Get Along With In-Laws , she explores why relationships between mothers-in-law and daughters-in-law can be particularly tense. Her research highlights how easily such careless remarks can create friction—what one person considers a harmless comment may feel like a deliberate slight to another.

The tricky part is that marriage changes established family roles. Parents may struggle to adjust to having their adult child build a life with someone else, while the new partner may feel judged, excluded, or pressured to meet expectations they never agreed to. Different traditions, household habits, and ideas about (extended) family involvement add extra tension.

That doesn't mean a strained relationship is inevitable, though. Apter emphasizes the importance of trying to understand each other's perspectives, showing appreciation, and allowing everyone room to adjust to their new dynamic. Clear boundaries and honest communication prevent (minor) disagreements from turning into big fights.

Psychotherapist Duygu Balan says that healthy family relationships shouldn't depend on one person constantly accommodating another.

She argues that in-laws need to respect each other's rules about their homes , time, money, and personal lives. They don't have to approve of every choice their adult children and their partners make, but they do have to respect their autonomy.

So the groom's mother needs to do better if she wants everyone to get along. Balan says that when a person's parents repeatedly criticize, interrupt, or exclude their spouse, the damage can be huge.

In such situations, the adult child whose parents are causing the tension often takes responsibility and addresses the behavior instead of leaving their partner to fend for themselves. So, the groom's mother risks ruining not only her relationship with her daughter-in-law but also her relationship with her son.

Ultimately, family ties shouldn't be used as an excuse for disrespect. A wedding may bring two families together, but it doesn't give either side permission to "make jokes" and "have fun" at the expense of the other.

As the bride's story gained attention, she shared more details about her extended family in the comments

People were glad she had an experienced auntie to defuse the situation