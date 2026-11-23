Becoming a vegan is a big lifestyle change that can be hard for folks to handle at first or navigate in daily life. It also requires a lot of support from family members and friends, who may need to adjust their expectations.

Unfortunately, for one woman, her mother-in-law randomly came out as vegan just two days before Christmas and expected the entire fixed menu to be changed because of her preferences. This caused a major conflict and raised pressing questions within the family.

The holidays can be a stressful time for people, especially if loved ones are too entitled or demanding

The poster shared that her mother-in-law texted her two days before Christmas, demanding different meals be cooked as she had turned vegan

When the woman refused to spend more money on getting food for her mother-in-law, the older lady had a meltdown and called her spiteful

Folks sided with the woman and offered creative suggestions on how she could deal with her mother-in-law’s tantrums

People also shared similar stories of their own personal experiences or situations they had been in just like the poster’s

In an update, the woman let her husband handle the conflict, and he told his mom to either bring her own food or not attend the event

The older woman didn’t bring a vegan meal with her and criticized her daughter-in-law at the event publicly, leading to her getting kicked out in the end

The woman realized that she didn’t have to be the only one dealing with her mother-in-law’s drama and that her husband had her back

If someone is newly vegan, they might find it difficult to deal with the meals they are served, especially around the holidays. That’s why Farm Sanctuary explains that folks with dietary restrictions should help with planning, so it's easier for friends and family managing the event.

Vegans shouldn’t be afraid to ask for what they need in terms of dishes or substitutions they can use while cooking. Share this information beforehand so hosts can adjust their plan accordingly; otherwise, it may be too late to change anything.

Folks with dietary restrictions should be mindful of how much effort and work it might take for others to compromise on their holiday traditions

Since it may be difficult for a host to overhaul their menu, vegans should bring a dish instead so that they also have something to eat. It’s best to ask friends and family before doing so, and to bring enough food so everyone can share if they want to.

Another way to make the holidays smoother when everyone’s food preferences differ is to be the host so you can take control of the planning. This saves time and effort for loved ones who don’t know how to make vegan meals or get allergy-safe food. Managing a holiday event takes a lot of effort, but it can also be a great way for people to try vegan dishes and change their minds.

People with dietary restrictions may find it hard to navigate the holiday season, especially if their relatives won't make them feel included. That’s why it can sometimes be better to arrive after lunch or dinner so the meals are already out, and you can hang out with loved ones without feeling any pressure.

If none of these techniques work, the best option is to attend a vegan party where the food is curated to everyone's preferences. This way, anyone who has newly embraced this lifestyle can also feel welcome and not anxious about what they are eating.

People also need to understand that the holidays aren’t a time to cause chaos and trouble

Folks who are newly trying a new diet shouldn’t use annual gatherings to advocate for or change anyone else’s mind. It’s important to understand that every household may have its own traditions, and sometimes that’s also centered around food.

In this story, the mother-in-law didn’t seem to understand how much effort the poster was putting into Christmas lunch, so she kept acting entitled . Eventually, her son had to stand up to her and teach her a lesson, which must have been a real wake-up call.

How would you have handled the situation if you had to deal with the older woman? We’d love to hear your perspective on this.

People were glad that the mom dealt with his entitled mom and that the poster didn’t have to go through such trouble

Netizens discussed how they would have handled the situation as vegans and also opened up about similar experiences with their own entitled in-laws