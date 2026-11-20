Mike D

6 ft 0 in (183 cm)

$100 million, 2026 est.

American

November 20, 1965

New York City, New York, US

61 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Mike D?



Michael Louis Diamond is an American rapper and music producer with a distinct, rebellious creative style. He built a massive cultural legacy as a founding member of the groundbreaking hip-hop group Beastie Boys.





Diamond broke into the public eye with the group’s smash 1986 debut record Licensed to Ill. The project topped global charts, and fans easily recognized the musician by his signature oversized Volkswagen pendant.

Early Life and Education



Art and music filled the Manhattan apartment where Michael Diamond grew up. His father worked as an art dealer while his mother designed interiors, surrounding the young musician with creative inspiration from an early age.





He attended Saint Ann’s School and later enrolled at Walden School. During these formative years in New York City, he formed his first punk band and briefly attended Vassar College before pursuing music full time.

Notable Relationships



A lasting creative and personal partnership defined Michael Diamond’s personal life for decades. He married director Tamra Davis in 1993 after meeting through mutual artistic circles, and the couple spent over two decades together before separating.





The musician shares two sons, Davis and Skyler, with whom he maintains a close bond. He frequently collaborates with his children on creative recording projects while enjoying a private lifestyle along the California coast.

Career Highlights



Beastie Boys captured global attention with groundbreaking studio records. Their multi-platinum albums Licensed to Ill, Paul’s Boutique, and Ill Communication redefined hip-hop by blending rap, punk rock, and inventive sampling.





Diamond co-founded Grand Royal Records to champion diverse musical talent. He expanded his reach into fashion by launching X-Large streetwear, hosted Apple Music shows, and later co-wrote the bestselling memoir Beastie Boys Book.





He has collected three Grammy Awards alongside Hall of Fame honours. These achievements, paired with decades of chart-topping singles like “Intergalactic,” firmly establish Diamond as a true pioneer of modern music culture.

Signature Quote



“I think as long as you're open to learning new things and trying new things, you're going to keep growing as a person.”