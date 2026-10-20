Michael McKean

October 17, 1947

New York City, New York, US

79 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Michael McKean?



Michael McKean is an American actor and musician praised for his versatile comedic intellect. His seamless movement from groundbreaking mockumentary satire to heavy television drama has defined a remarkably diverse career spanning more than five decades.





He first captured wide attention playing the quirky character Lenny Kosnowski on Laverne & Shirley. His lead role in This Is Spinal Tap later cemented his lasting pop culture status.

Early Life and Education



Music and performance filled the New York household where young Michael McKean grew up. His mother worked as a librarian while his father helped establish Decca Records, instilling an early appreciation for creative storytelling and songs.





He honed his acting craft during college studies in Pennsylvania and New York. Attending Carnegie Mellon University and New York University allowed him to polish his sharp comedic timing alongside future stars of stage and screen.

Notable Relationships



Currently married to actress Annette O'Toole, Michael McKean shares a longstanding partnership in Hollywood. Before their 1999 wedding, he was married to Susan Russell, maintaining a low-profile family life throughout his early television success.





He raised two sons, Colin and Fletcher McKean, with his first wife. The actor and O'Toole frequently collaborate on musical projects, regularly appearing together at public industry events.

Career Highlights



McKean gained widespread fame starring as Lenny Kosnowski on the hit comedy series Laverne & Shirley. He later co-wrote and starred in the cult film This Is Spinal Tap, portraying lead singer David St. Hubbins and helping popularize the mockumentary genre.





His dramatic range shone through as Chuck McGill in the acclaimed series Better Call Saul. In addition to earning an Emmy nomination for that role, he co-wrote an Oscar-nominated song for A Mighty Wind and won a Grammy Award.

Signature Quote



“I like working. I like working with good people, and I like to keep moving.”