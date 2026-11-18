Looksmaxxing has grown to have a real chokehold on a certain group of netizens, with new trends and techniques going viral every week.

A recent video shared on social media on Wednesday (November 18), which has amassed nearly 3 million views in less than 24 hours, is being labeled the next looksmaxxing “obsession” among men.

Although it is not a newly invented procedure, netizens collectively called it out for being “too bizarre and painful.”

Highlights A viral video of a man undergoing a self-care procedure has netizens wondering whether it is the latest looksmaxxing trend.

Many made fun of the procedure, while others were more taken aback by a facial feature of the man himself.

Experts have long warned people against blindly following popular looksmaxxing trends at the risk of gravely damaging one’s physical and mental well-being.

“You couldn’t pay me to do this,” one user commented.

Video of a man undergoing neck hair removal sparked a social media frenzy

In the 19-second viral video, a man dressed in black sits in a chair as the esthetician pulls a film of green hard wax off his neck. The wax strip comes off with a lot of hair, leaving the man's neck looking smooth and hairless.

“Neck waxing is the latest self-care trend for men,” the caption says.

The video earned more mockery than praise, with many criticizing how far men are willing to go to conform to “unrealistic” beauty standards set by looksmaxxers.

“I won’t be surprised if ‘Cartoon-Maxxing’ is the next human trend on the endless exploration of human stupidity,” one user said. Another said, “I can’t do that to myself. It hurts.”

Men in Black II, starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith. What got even more attention was the man’s protruding chin , as many compared him to a Ballchinian, a fictional alien creature in 2002’s sci-fi film, starring Tommy Lee Jones and Will Smith.

The male members of the species have testicles hanging from their chin down to their neck, which inspired the portmanteau name.

“We’re just gonna ignore the fact that his nuts never dropped from his chin?” one user joked. Another said, “Bro's chin needs a censor bar.”

Family Guy, Helmeppo from One Piece, and Popeye. He was also compared to Peter Griffin from, Helmeppo from, and Popeye.

Neck waxing is considered a painful but safe procedure to get rid of hair

Unlike some other intensive looksmaxxing trends, neck waxing isn't a new invention and has long been preferred by men who want something cleaner and longer-lasting than shaving.

Since waxing removes hair from the root, the skin stays smoother for at least 3-4 weeks, but it comes at the cost of pain as the strands are pulled out.

Hard wax, the kind used in the video, is often used for waxing the face and sensitive areas because it's gentler on the skin and reduces redness, irritation, and injuries compared to soft wax.

Professional hair removal salons say it also helps prevent razor bumps, cuts, and itchiness, and allows the strands to regrow more smoothly, with fewer ingrown hairs.

However, aftercare is necessary, and clients are encouraged to keep the skin moisturized and avoid hot showers, saunas, heavy workouts, or extended sun exposure for the 24-48 hours after waxing.

Ingrown hairs can be avoided by gently exfoliating twice a week, which helps remove dirt, dust, and sebum.

Experts have warned against following the looksmaxxing trend blindly

Although neck waxing is quite harmless, the rise of looksmaxxing in general is sending a negative message to young boys and men on social media, according to several experts.

“There’s a lot of social comparison that happens online,” said Kyle T. Ganson, a professor at the University of Toronto specializing in eating dis*rders among males, in an interview with CTV News Ottawa.

Impressionable social media users see “ideal” features, he said, likening the phenomenon to “tunnel vision.”

This begins the cycle of “internalizing that ideal, comparing yourself to that ideal, feeling really sad about yourself, and that can include low self-esteem,” he said.

Ganson acknowledged that some looksmaxxing discourse online is “benign,” revolving mostly around aesthetic treatments, skincare, hair loss prevention, and anti-aging regimens.

However, it is the “hardmaxxing” tactics , such as hitting one’s face with a hammer to cause microfractures, that can become problematic.

They can not only cause permanent orthopedic and nerve damage, but also trigger psychological issues, such as depression, anxiety, body dysmorphia, self-injury thoughts, eating dis*rder, and su*cide ideation, as several experts have warned.

"Dude is rocking the Peter Griffin chin," one user said