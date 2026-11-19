Married twice, both of them were arranged marriages. For folks who dont understand the concept or cant comprehend it, I would say imagine growing up in cult but on some level you know its wrong but u see everyone around u doing it, so u do it as well.



First one went to hell 6 months into it. My in laws were very noisy and start running my life and making all the important decisions of my life. I wanted out. My family disagreed and I became the black sheep of my family.



After divorce, fast forward 5 years, married someone who seems perfect on paper and was very nice to others and all. Turns out she was a narssicist. 5 months of couple counseling and my psychiatrist made the diagnosis. It turns out narcissists do all the things where they come out to be a hero. So all the nice things she did or said, it is because she thought she is coming across as a great person.



Although when she realized, she is not the center of attention, she will fabricate lies and situations to steer things back on her. Very messy divorce, lost my wealth. Now starting over and I m done with marriage. Whomever I fall in with, the best I can offer is committed loyal live in relationship.