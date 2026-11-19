Few couples think about divorce as they get married. The honeymoon phase, or at least the first year of marriage, is supposed to be the best. Unfortunately, some people quickly realize they married the wrong person and call things off a few months into their union.
Statistically, men and women cite different reasons for divorce. The two most common reasons are growing apart and having too many arguments, but men are more likely than women to file for divorce because of unfaithfulness, lack of respect, and different interests.
But couples divorce for different reasons, too, such as disagreeing about whether to visit parents or witnessing your partner doing a complete 180 after the wedding. In one online thread, men shared their honest stories about what made them file for divorce soon after the wedding, prompted by one user asking, “Guys who got divorced very soon after getting married, what happened and how did you realize it wasn't going to work?”
#1
Had this happen to a cousin.
He had a September wedding to a woman who he had grown up with in their relatively small town. On Christmas, they ended up having a huge fight because she insisted that they had to spend the entire day with her parents and that they couldn't visit his parents at all (his parents lived across the street from her parents).
They were divorced by March.
He had a September wedding to a woman who he had grown up with in their relatively small town. On Christmas, they ended up having a huge fight because she insisted that they had to spend the entire day with her parents and that they couldn't visit his parents at all (his parents lived across the street from her parents).
They were divorced by March.
6points
#2
Was married for a year, we talked about having kids. She got pregnant, after getting pregnant she decided she no longer wanted kids and got an abortion. I wanted to have kids.
After the abortion we fought day and night, she blamed me for making her getting an abortion. It was a rough time, I felt the only way to salvage the marriage was going to counseling and she was against it.
I was going on a work trip for a week, during that week we talked a lot through text. But I ended up coming home to finding all her stuffed moved out, and a letter stating she wanted a divorce, because she cheated and wasn’t sure if the kid was mine or not and that’s the reasoning for the abortion. That’s a long story short, but a rough 2-3 years in my life.
After the abortion we fought day and night, she blamed me for making her getting an abortion. It was a rough time, I felt the only way to salvage the marriage was going to counseling and she was against it.
I was going on a work trip for a week, during that week we talked a lot through text. But I ended up coming home to finding all her stuffed moved out, and a letter stating she wanted a divorce, because she cheated and wasn’t sure if the kid was mine or not and that’s the reasoning for the abortion. That’s a long story short, but a rough 2-3 years in my life.
5points
#3
We dated and lived together for 3 years. We had a big fancy wedding. One day, 3 months into the marriage, I left for work but forgot something. Went home to get it and she wouldn't let me into the house. Something felt wrong so I snooped into her emails. Found emails to another guy saying she never loved me but loved him instead. I confronted her about it and she left me for him.
5points
#4
We stopped communicating. We used to talk about everything regardless if how difficult, slowly we stopped being honest as we both thought we were protecting the other's feelings from being hurt.
We had a great 3 years together before getting married. A few months before the wedding: I was laid off from my engineering role where I was in the office most of the time. After the wedding, ended up taking a field role where I was away a upwards of 70% of the time.
We started arguing a lot. Over almost everything. Was tough on both of us being apart, and when we were together, it was tough to make schedules work so we could have quality time together.
We didn't make it 2 years. We are still great friends. We just realized it wasn't working and we started to want different things.
We had a great 3 years together before getting married. A few months before the wedding: I was laid off from my engineering role where I was in the office most of the time. After the wedding, ended up taking a field role where I was away a upwards of 70% of the time.
We started arguing a lot. Over almost everything. Was tough on both of us being apart, and when we were together, it was tough to make schedules work so we could have quality time together.
We didn't make it 2 years. We are still great friends. We just realized it wasn't working and we started to want different things.
4points
#5
I lived with her for almost 5 years before we were wed. There were financial issues, and an unplanned and miscarried pregnancy right before the wedding. I put less into the relationship than I should have, and we drifted apart a little. Not much, but some.
She believed that all of our problems would fall away once we got hitched, but absolutely nothing changed, of course. Eventually she put less into the relationship also. Not much, but some. Things never recovered. She moved out 4 months after the wedding. We both felt like failures. We don't speak. 5 more years before I dated again.
She believed that all of our problems would fall away once we got hitched, but absolutely nothing changed, of course. Eventually she put less into the relationship also. Not much, but some. Things never recovered. She moved out 4 months after the wedding. We both felt like failures. We don't speak. 5 more years before I dated again.
4points
#6
6 year relationship, the last year was a marriage. The night before our ceremony, I caught her texting a lover about a Brazilian wax she just got and how she couldn't wait to show him. My dumb, young, and in love self convinced her to go ahead with the ceremony in the morning. Cue the pictures, the ceremony, and the reception...it was surreal.
Less than a year later we were divorced. The final straw was her admission that she still had feelings for the other guy, despite me trying to forgive and move on. All in all, very happy with how life played out, because now I'm married to an amazing woman, and have a great family. It was very difficult at the time though!
Less than a year later we were divorced. The final straw was her admission that she still had feelings for the other guy, despite me trying to forgive and move on. All in all, very happy with how life played out, because now I'm married to an amazing woman, and have a great family. It was very difficult at the time though!
4points
#7
I got married to this girl I known for a while and she was everything I wanted
As soon as we married she turned a 180 and caused me nothing but misery. The last straw was when she was spreading rumor of me being infertile.
As soon as we married she turned a 180 and caused me nothing but misery. The last straw was when she was spreading rumor of me being infertile.
4points
#8
I got divorced seven weeks after we were married. We were together for three years and everything fell apart right before the wedding. When I asked to go to therapy to save the marriage, we went to one session and then she told me that she would never go back because therapy was “toxic for our relationship“.
That’s when I knew it was over.
That’s when I knew it was over.
3points
#9
I caught her cheating and in other lies a year later after being with her for six years.
3points
#10
I got cancer and the psycho skipped the "in sickness" part.
3points
#11
Not me but a former teacher. He married one of the state's more recent Miss America contestants. (Never asked him which year, so no idea.)
He was Catholic and she was Mormon (and there were not a lot of Mormons in the state in question, then or now). Apparently they discussed having kids but never discussed what religion the kids would be, and apparently neither was willing to budge.
Rest in peace, CA. You made an impact on our lives.
EDIT: CA is a reference to the teacher's initials. He's since left this mortal coil. California - as far as I know - has not yet passed away.
He was Catholic and she was Mormon (and there were not a lot of Mormons in the state in question, then or now). Apparently they discussed having kids but never discussed what religion the kids would be, and apparently neither was willing to budge.
Rest in peace, CA. You made an impact on our lives.
EDIT: CA is a reference to the teacher's initials. He's since left this mortal coil. California - as far as I know - has not yet passed away.
3points
#12
Got married in Vegas (it was half stupid because she was hot, half green card so she could stay in the country for more than 90 days at a time) and she went back to Australia like a week or two after. She came back like a month or two later and we fought pretty constantly during that visit.
In one of our calmer talks she asked if something happened and we couldn't take my daughter with us would I still move to Australia with her, I said no, she went mental, I told her to pack her trash and change her flight. Took her to the airport the next day and that was the last I saw her.
In one of our calmer talks she asked if something happened and we couldn't take my daughter with us would I still move to Australia with her, I said no, she went mental, I told her to pack her trash and change her flight. Took her to the airport the next day and that was the last I saw her.
3points
#13
The first wife, while I was in the military, we were married for 3 years that included 1 1/2 of separation where I paid her support, didn’t want to go to therapy, until after it all went down with too many arguments. And the second wife started couple’s therapy with me and then she said she’d never go back after two solo sessions, the therapist asked her to come alone, and afterward I couldn’t recover from her refusal since she is a psychologist. Our marriage was a secret between us until we could celebrate it with family at a wedding we could throw, after we bought a condo together. We didn’t make it to the wedding. We got a lawyer divorce because of the condo, and unfortunately lost my dog in the split.
I’m hoping to propose to my gf soon.
I love love. Just looking for a partner that wants to work things out together and I think I have.
I’m hoping to propose to my gf soon.
I love love. Just looking for a partner that wants to work things out together and I think I have.
3points
#14
Married twice, both of them were arranged marriages. For folks who dont understand the concept or cant comprehend it, I would say imagine growing up in cult but on some level you know its wrong but u see everyone around u doing it, so u do it as well.
First one went to hell 6 months into it. My in laws were very noisy and start running my life and making all the important decisions of my life. I wanted out. My family disagreed and I became the black sheep of my family.
After divorce, fast forward 5 years, married someone who seems perfect on paper and was very nice to others and all. Turns out she was a narssicist. 5 months of couple counseling and my psychiatrist made the diagnosis. It turns out narcissists do all the things where they come out to be a hero. So all the nice things she did or said, it is because she thought she is coming across as a great person.
Although when she realized, she is not the center of attention, she will fabricate lies and situations to steer things back on her. Very messy divorce, lost my wealth. Now starting over and I m done with marriage. Whomever I fall in with, the best I can offer is committed loyal live in relationship.
First one went to hell 6 months into it. My in laws were very noisy and start running my life and making all the important decisions of my life. I wanted out. My family disagreed and I became the black sheep of my family.
After divorce, fast forward 5 years, married someone who seems perfect on paper and was very nice to others and all. Turns out she was a narssicist. 5 months of couple counseling and my psychiatrist made the diagnosis. It turns out narcissists do all the things where they come out to be a hero. So all the nice things she did or said, it is because she thought she is coming across as a great person.
Although when she realized, she is not the center of attention, she will fabricate lies and situations to steer things back on her. Very messy divorce, lost my wealth. Now starting over and I m done with marriage. Whomever I fall in with, the best I can offer is committed loyal live in relationship.
3points
#15
Separated after 2 months of marriage and divorced soon after that. We both had kids from previous marriages and very different parenting styles.
When we got married I was in the midst of fighting with my first ex to keep 50/50 custody. Two months later I got the custody evaluators report that my kids didn’t feel welcome with my new wife and her kids and how they treated my kids. Because of the report I would likely lose custody, and when I brought it up to my new wife she didn’t respond well to the facts of the situation so I left that night.
TBH I still love her as much as ever and it’s been 6 months since I last saw her, but I had to put my kids first.
When we got married I was in the midst of fighting with my first ex to keep 50/50 custody. Two months later I got the custody evaluators report that my kids didn’t feel welcome with my new wife and her kids and how they treated my kids. Because of the report I would likely lose custody, and when I brought it up to my new wife she didn’t respond well to the facts of the situation so I left that night.
TBH I still love her as much as ever and it’s been 6 months since I last saw her, but I had to put my kids first.
3points
#16
A friend married to give the not-yet-born baby some legitimacy, then they divorced. The three of them are in contact with each other, but they all have their own families now.
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3points
#17
Got married after dating for 3 years. It was just a small ceremony, my parents were pissed that I would marry her, so they didn't show up. We tried to go on a honeymoon to Canada, but got stopped by border patrol because she had a DUI (which I didn't know about), so we went back home. It got worse from there, after 2 months of no s*x and constant fighting, I found out she was screwing a guy at work and was pregnant with his daughter.
We got the marriage annulled and she went off and married him. Spooky thing is, he looked just like me. They divorced 10 years later because he couldn't be sure she was faithful to him.
About 20 years after we were together, I saw her at a party, she was drunk and told me everything......
We got the marriage annulled and she went off and married him. Spooky thing is, he looked just like me. They divorced 10 years later because he couldn't be sure she was faithful to him.
About 20 years after we were together, I saw her at a party, she was drunk and told me everything......
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3points
#18
I got divorce 9 months after getting married. She changed her mind about having kids (she had two to a previous marriage, widowed) and quietly kept that to herself until the 9 month mark.
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3points
#19
My mom cheated on her new husband a week into the marriage but he still came to see me every weekend despite not being his.
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3points
#20
I got an annulment after roughly 5 months of marriage. We impulsively eloped after 4.5 months of dating, but then moved across the country right after we got married and her previously mildly toxic behaviors became hugely exaggerated.
I quickly learned about Borderline Personality Disorder after friends who heard about some of her behaviors kept bringing it up. She was a textbook case. I basically knew it had to end 3 weeks into the marriage, but it took a few months for me to get the guts to end it. It was scary as hell. The whole story is really wild, and weird.
She got extremely controlling about her physical environment (our new apartment), and would be extremely dismissive of my needs and preferences. She would work herself into rages that were totally disproportionate to the circumstances, and when it got bad, act like she's breaking up with me, but then drastically reverse course if I actually left. These kinds of behaviors started out small, before we got married, then gradually kept escalating the whole time, making a big jump in intensity after we got our own apartment.
I quickly learned about Borderline Personality Disorder after friends who heard about some of her behaviors kept bringing it up. She was a textbook case. I basically knew it had to end 3 weeks into the marriage, but it took a few months for me to get the guts to end it. It was scary as hell. The whole story is really wild, and weird.
She got extremely controlling about her physical environment (our new apartment), and would be extremely dismissive of my needs and preferences. She would work herself into rages that were totally disproportionate to the circumstances, and when it got bad, act like she's breaking up with me, but then drastically reverse course if I actually left. These kinds of behaviors started out small, before we got married, then gradually kept escalating the whole time, making a big jump in intensity after we got our own apartment.
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3points
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