In some countries, like South Korea, for instance, women, men, and everyone use makeup, and nobody shames them for it. After all, what someone does with themselves is nobody’s business but their own. Unfortunately, a few judgmental folk think their opinion is worth gold and keep giving it even when it’s unwelcome.

Speaking of makeup, one woman’s before-and-after look drew sharp criticism online after the “ Alpha Fox ” handle on X called her out. While many men complained that makeup made her look totally different, women came to her rescue and used their wit to reprimand them.

The “Alpha Fox” account on X called out a woman’s completely different before-and-after makeup look

In November 2025, “Alpha Fox” posted a video of a woman doing her makeup that showed her completely different before-and-after look. As though to bring back the criticism it drew, the X handle posted it again a few days ago, almost exactly a year later. The first post was captioned “Makeup should be illegal,” while the recent one stated, “If you needed another reason to take women swimming on the first date, here you go.”

The account has over 875.2K followers, and the recent post went viral immediately, garnering over 5.3 million views. Obviously, people had a lot to say, especially men, who didn’t hold back when they went after her. However, women immediately rushed to her rescue and used their wit to shut down the brutal comments.

According to Statista , the worldwide beauty and personal care market is projected to generate $754.37 billion in revenue in 2026. Despite the global recession, this market continues to thrive in the US, with revenue projected to reach $133 billion in 2026.

Well, wearing makeup is a personal choice, and some people really enjoy it. A YouGov poll of 1000 American adults found that 38% of women say they wear makeup at least a few times a week or daily. While the reasons vary, the largest share (49%) say they wear it for a confidence boost.

About 34% also say they wear it to enhance certain features. But one-third (35%) admitted that societal expectations influence their decision to wear makeup a great deal or to a fair extent.

Men flooded the comments with harsh criticism towards her, but women came to her rescue

The thing is, even when we love to wear makeup, it is not without the question of societal pressure and its role in it. History shows that women have worn makeup since ancient civilizations, and they faced criticism for it in the past. Sinners, seductresses, or pure evil, they have been shamed using many names. This suggests we may always face backlash over this subject.

Dr. Brooke Erin Duffy, associate professor at Cornell University, explained to Vox , “Women are expected to be effortlessly, naturally beautiful in a way that requires things like makeup and filters, but if you go too far, you are seen as a fake, a fraud, or narcissistic. This sets women up for intense scrutiny, and ultimately failure.”

She also stated that by wearing ‘too much’ makeup, we are seen as duplicitous. By wearing ‘too little,’ we are not playing by the rules of the game, she added.

Dermatologists advise removing makeup thoroughly before bed

Well, it seems like there’s no win-win situation for women. We might have to deal with criticism for wearing makeup forever. All I can say is that if we keep caring about what society says, we might never live the life we want. After all, people will judge and say things anyway.

While we are on the subject of makeup, we can’t ignore the harm it can cause. Dermatologists explain that makeup can clog pores and trigger or worsen acne, especially non-comedogenic products that build up. They say sleeping in makeup regularly can cause breakouts, dry patches, and eye styes.

That’s why they strongly recommend choosing non-comedogenic, fragrance-free formulas for acne-prone skin. “Remove makeup thoroughly before bed, cleanse properly, and allow skin to breathe. Quality ingredients and proper makeup hygiene help minimize negative skin effects,” they add.

Again, it all comes down to personal choice and how willing we are to harm our skin. However, having said that, the world would be a much better place if people kept their cruel opinions to themselves. What do you think? Let us know in the comments!

Here’s the woman’s transformation video posted on X:

Many netizens, especially men, complained about women wearing makeup

Some women supported her and said she looked gorgeous with or without makeup

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