Melania Trump has revealed the advice she gives her son Barron when it comes to dating, telling her 20-year-old son to be careful.

The first lady opened up about their relationship in her new docuseries , saying they have open conversations and that he will always be her priority.

Her comments come as Barron's private life continues to draw curiosity, especially after reports emerged that he once had an entire floor of Trump Tower shut down for a date because of security concerns.

Highlights Melania Trump revealed that she regularly reminds her 20-year-old son Barron to be careful.

In her new Prime Video docuseries, she described their relationship as open.

Barron's reported dating life has previously attracted attention.

Melania Trump shared she reminds Barron that the world can be dangerous

Melania shared her advice in her new Prime Video docuseries, Melania: The Series . Speaking about her son, whom she shares with President Donald Trump, she said she regularly reminds him to stay cautious.

“I always say it’s a dangerous world out there,” the 56-year-old said. She added that her message to him is simple. “Be careful.”

Melania also stressed that Barron knows he can always turn to her, no matter what happens in his life. She said they have an open relationship and can talk about different things.

“I will always be there for him,” she said. “We have very open communication regarding life. I will always be there for him. I am, and I will always be. And he knows that he’s my priority, and he will always be my priority.”

The first lady also described herself as a “very cool mom,” joking that she reminds Barron of that “all the time.”

Melania has occasionally shared details about Barron's personality, saying he has an incredible mind

The first lady has occasionally shared details about Barron's personality , even though he has largely stayed out of the public eye.

In her debut film, Melania , which premiered last January, she described her son as “very confident” and said she wanted him to make his own decisions and find his own direction in life.

The film also featured a moment when Melania and Donald Trump spoke about their son while traveling together in a car. Melania praised Barron's intelligence , saying he had an “incredible mind.”

“I love him,” she added.

Directed by Brett Ratner, the film followed the 20 days leading up to Donald Trump's second inauguration in January 2025.

Melania’s warning came as Barron once had an entire floor of Trump Tower shut down for a date

Barron may keep his relationships private, but one reported date made headlines in 2025.

According to Page Six , the then-19-year-old once arranged to meet a date at Trump Tower in New York City. A source briefed on the matter claimed that an entire floor of the building was shut down for the occasion

The decision was reportedly made for security reasons, rather than to create a private setting for the date.

Barron had also attracted attention from female students when he attended NYU's main Greenwich Village campus. A fellow student told Page Six that he received plenty of attention

“He’s tall and awkward, but he was the thing, the guy. He had a lot of girls running after him,” the student said.

A source also told People in December that Barron was “a ladies’ man for sure” and “really popular with the ladies.”

The source described him as tall and handsome, adding that many people seemed to find him attractive

Furthermore, keeping his personal life private has reportedly affected even the way Barron stays in touch with people.

In April, a source told Page Six that he couldn't freely share his personal phone number with new college friends because it could be leaked

Instead, he reportedly used the Xbox gaming console's chat platform to speak with friends.

“It's his work around,” the source said. “He's still troubleshooting.”

The source explained that sharing his number could lead to unwanted attention and repeated calls.

“If people get the number, they would give it out and then a million people would be calling nonstop,” they said. “You'd have to change the number constantly, and it'd become a merry-go-round.”

Barron has also reportedly used Discord to communicate with friends.

At 20, he is a junior at New York University's Stern School of Business. In recent years, he has appeared at more public events with his family.

"Her obsession with him is beyond creepy," wrote one netizen