Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 52nd birthday with a lavish party last Saturday (November 14) at a private residence in Los Angeles.

Along with Hollywood elites such as Tobey Maguire, Casey Affleck, Al Pacino, and 50 Cent, a busload of young, glamorously dressed women also attended the event.

Days later, TV host and conservative commentator Megyn Kelly ripped into the Titanic actor for using the women as his “party decor.”

Highlights TV host Megyn Kelly mouthed off at Leonardo DiCaprio for inviting “scantily-clad” women with “zero body fat” to his birthday party.

She then went on to call the 52-year-old actor “fat” and “disgusting” over a shirtless photo taken last month.

Netizens gave her a “hypocrisy” reality check, pointing out that she defended a convicted Russell Brand not that long ago.

She also brought up an unflattering shirtless picture of DiCaprio and blasted him for his “disgusting, blubbery gut.”

Megyn Kelly blasted Leonardo DiCaprio for having a “harem” of “scantily-clad women” at his birthday party

The Megyn Kelly Show with Dr. Drew Pinsky as a guest, the media personality went off on a rant against Leonardo DiCaprio, his dating life, his physique, and his During a November 19 segment ofwith Dr. Drew Pinsky as a guest, the media personality went off on a rant against Leonardo DiCaprio, his dating life, his physique, and his star-studded birthday bash.

“He’s in the news, virtually every year, for not dating anybody over 25,” Kelly said. “They’ve done charts on how every girlfriend who comes into his life, virtually every single one, gets the boot when she turns 25, because that’s apparently too old for this 50-year-old man.”

“That’s not illegal; it’s just gross. Nothing says you’re an aged, decrepit 50-something like dating someone half your age.”

Kelly then pivoted to the party, playing the viral video of the women getting off the bus and walking into the party, and describing them as “overly tan” with “zero body fat.”

“Obviously, they were coming in like a harem, to be, what I’m assuming, the decoration of the party,” she spat out. “Let's make it super hip by having a bunch of young, hot, scantily clad women parading around just for the entertainment of the men who were there.”



























View this post on Instagram















































A post shared by People Magazine (@people)





She then listed the names of some of the guests and called them out on their controversial reputations, including former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Vittoria Ceretti, who is Leo's current girlfriend at the ripe old age of 28, also attended,” Kelly said with sarcasm.

“But all of these hypocrites, like Trudeau, who want us to believe he's all about female empowerment and looking out for the women, was there, I'm sure, ogling every single one of these.”

Kelly slammed DiCaprio for his “disgusting, fat belly” and accused him of using illegal substances

Kelly asserted that “clearly there was a standard” for a certain type of guest “because it looks like a bunch of clones, these women, with the tan and the zero body fat, the super short skirts and the b**bs hanging out.”

To make her point, Kelly then showed the audience a shirtless photo of DiCaprio, taken on the beach in Hawaii from when he attended the October wedding of jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer and music executive Geoffrey Ogunlesi.

“Let's check in with Leonardo DiCaprio and see how he’s maintained his figure, such that he might command the presence of these young ladies,” Kelly said.

“He is a fat, bloated, slovenly, disgusting s*ob. That’s how Leonardo DiCaprio looks now.”

“His shorts are falling off him, probably because his large stomach is too difficult to come over. He's showing his pelvic bones there,” she went on. “He’s perfectly comfortable walking with his disgusting, blubbery gut, hanging out, his triple chin.”

Kelly then accused DiCaprio of being on illicit substances: “I don’t have evidence… but that’s what a dr*ggie looks like who can’t control his eating, his drinking, and his lifestyle.”

“He can parade that disgusting, fat belly all over the beaches of Hawaii, and be taken photographs of, can grace the pages of magazines — he’s still one of our biggest movie stars — but no: if you’re gonna be arm candy at Leo’s party, girls, it’s a zero percent body fat situation.”

“He used to be hot. He used to be absolutely beautiful and lusted after by virtually every woman in America,” Kelly reminisced. “What he has allowed to happen to himself, I think, is a product of narcissism .”

Kelly was called out a “hypocrite” by netizens because of Russell Brand comments made days before

Kelly’s comments drew “hypocrisy” allegations from netizens, as her condemnation of DiCaprio comes days after she defended Russell Brand, claiming the comedian’s incarceration was a “political witch hunt.”

On November 9, after Brand’s jail sentence was passed, Kelly said on her show, “Good Lord. 10 and a half years in prison. He grabbed a b**b. He kissed a lady. He sniffed a lady. And he had backdoor s*x with a woman who licked his backdoor before she was even introduced to him. This is insane.”

“You are more shocked by Leo than Russel. That's strange,” one person reacted to Kelly’s comments about DiCaprio. Another wrote, “Yet you’re ‘charmed’ by Russell Brand?”

A third joked, “Megyn is angry because Leo didn't invite her.” A fourth said, “So Megyn is very upset about Leo’s lifestyle but loves Russell Brand .”

“Leonardo is a free man, and if he is happy with it, why not invite as many young, beautiful women as he likes, no matter what he looks like?” a fifth chimed in.



























View this post on Instagram















































A post shared by Fan Page for Leonardo DiCaprio 🌱♻️ (@citazionidicaprio)





An insider who spilled the secrets of the birthday bash to the Daily Mail confirmed that DiCaprio indeed enjoys being surrounded by “eye candy” at his parties.

“He likes to invite tons of hot babes to his parties because he feels like if there aren’t wall-to-wall beauties at his events, then it's just a bro meeting, and he already has plenty of those,” the source said.

“Another big reason so many cute girls are invited to his parties is that many of his male friends are single, so they want babes around to choose from."

"You sound bitter," one user commented