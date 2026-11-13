After Revealing “Painful” Intimacy Struggles With Husband, Meghan Trainor’s Resurfaced Comments Fuel Backlash

Meghan Trainor ’s bedroom confession has come back to haunt her.

The internet dug up her past revelations about her bedroom experiences this week, with prude netizens saying it was “too much information.” She even spoke about her husband’s manhood.

“She's a nasty woman talking like that,” a critic said, while others argued that she was “trying to educate other women.”

Highlights The internet dug up Meghan Trainor’s confessions about her husband’s manhood.

She candidly spoke about her struggles under the sheets, saying things can get extremely painful.

Sometimes, she’s had to ice herself after being intimate with Daryl Sabara.

“She's a nasty woman talking like that,” said one critic.

Meghan Trainor’s blunt confession about her husband's manhood resurfaced online

The old comments that came bubbling back to the surface of social media this week were originally made during her appearance on a 2023 episode of her Workin’ On It podcast.

She candidly spoke about her under-the-sheet activities with her husband, Daryl Sabara, best known for playing Juni Cortez in Spy Kids .

They married in a private backyard ceremony in their Los Angeles home on December 22, 2018, which coincided with her 25th birthday.

The couple welcomed sons Riley in February 2021 and Barry in July 2023. They announced the arrival of their daughter, Mikey Moon, via surrogacy in January this year .

During the podcast episode, which featured her brother Ryan Trainor and guest Trisha Paytas, the singer didn't shy away from discussing the challenges in her marriage.

“My husband is a big boy,” she said. “My p**** is broken, though. I have p**** anxiety.”

Paytas then asked whether the discomfort had something to do with the Made You Look singer’s anatomy and the size of Sabara’s manhood.

The singer didn't deny it. She went on to reveal just how painful things can get for her.

“To the point where I'm like, ‘Is it all in?’ and he’s like, ‘Just the tip’... I wish I could make Daryl smaller . It's painful, dude,” she said.

The singer revealed why intimacy became an extremely painful ordeal for her

Eventually, she received a medical diagnosis that helped her understand why she was having trouble in the bedroom.

“I was told I have something called vaginismus,” she shared.

“I thought that every woman walking around was always in pain during and after s**. I was like, ‘Doc, are you telling me that I could have s** and not feel a single bit of pain?’”

Vaginismus is a condition in which the muscles surrounding the vagina tighten involuntarily when penetration is attempted, making s** painful or, in some cases, impossible.

The same kind of discomfort might even be felt while inserting tampons or during gynecological examinations.

“If penetration consistently feels blocked, painful or impossible, whether that's tampons, fingers, s** or medical exams, then they may be experiencing vaginismus,” Caitlin Perrett, an osteopath specializing in vaginismus for the London-based Mummy's Physio, told the Daily Mail earlier this year.

The exact cause isn't always known, but factors such as anxiety, certain medical conditions, and previous painful experiences may contribute to it. Estimates suggest that vaginismus affects between 5-17% of women in the U.S.

The Me Too singer said she even had to ice herself after being intimate with Sabara

As Trainor shared her experience on the podcast, she admitted things became more complicated after they welcomed their firstborn son .

It took her about a year to be comfortable with the idea of intimacy again.

“‘Do not look at me, do not touch me,’” she recalled. “It took me so long to even consider having s** with him.”

The entire time, Sabara was an absolute “saint” and stayed patient. But for her, her struggles with intimacy continued.

As they began trying for their second child, their passionate moments would leave her feeling “stingy” and “burny.”

“As he would penetrate, I would be like, 'Ow, ow, ow,' like to the point when I was making this baby, I had to ice myself after,” she recalled. “And we're not crazy, I'm a starfish - I go, ‘Get it done.’ We're having fun, it's great. Get it done. And then I'm icing myself and I go, 'There's gotta be another way.’”

The pop star said they tried different angles and positions, but each one felt “worse than the other.”

Her being on top was especially a “nightmare,” she said.

“I'm like, ‘Don't look at me. I don't like this. This hurts way worse,’” she said about trying new positions.

On some occasions, the singer has had to say: “Daryl, I have to work today, and I can't walk”

The consequences sometimes affected her day-to-day activities.

“I’m like, ‘Daryl, I have to work today, and I can't walk,’” she said.

She even tried transcendental meditation in the hope of finding some relief, but said it hadn't yielded the results she wanted.

Despite the frustrating experience, Trainor remained optimistic about finding a solution, saying: “I'm gonna figure it out.”

Although Trainor spoke about her struggles with refreshing honesty, netizens didn’t appreciate her openness, even though it was related to a problem many women face.

“Too much Information. So tacky,” one said after her comments resurfaced online this week.

“Meghan is such a beautiful white woman, but I’m disappointed that she’d be speaking so inappropriately,” one said, while another wrote, “You know...I think it's time we start reminding ourselves: ‘Does everyone need to know this?’”

Fans defended her for raising awareness about a condition many women face

Others argued that such conversations were important to raise awareness .

“‘Why is she talking about this,’” one said. “Yall are the type of people to laugh and make jokes during s** education. She’s obviously trying to educate other women.”

Another wrote, “Y’all are cracking jokes, but I guarantee her speaking about it is going to inspire some women to seek medical help. She’s actually using her platform well.”

“To those making jokes or claiming it’s unnecessary to know about the pain she experienced during s**: be aware that this is the reality for hundreds of women out there,” wrote another. “Vaginismus affects 6 out of every 100 women, and we need to talk about it.”

Dr. Wafaa Eltantawy, psychosexual health expert, gave some reassurance to people possibly struggling with the condition, saying vaginismus is “highly treatable.”

A doctor would arrive at a vaginismus diagnosis after ruling out other possibilities. Specialists might recommend options like breathing techniques, pelvic health therapy, psychosexual therapy, vaginal dilator therapy, and so on.

“With the right support, the majority of women can achieve full recovery,” Dr. Eltantawy previously told the Daily Mail.

“Bigger isn’t automatically better, and discomfort shouldn’t be dismissed as a broken body,” one commented online