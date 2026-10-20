Meghan Markle ’s latest charity visit has been overtaken by a familiar argument: whether her efforts to help are genuine or staged for the cameras.

Last Thursday (October 15), she and Prince Harry visited a Nottingham food bank and joined volunteers packing groceries. By October 20, footage of Meghan asking a volunteer what to do next had given critics another reason to question her intentions.

Highlights A volunteer told Meghan Markle that packing a grocery bag was “not very difficult.”

Critics called the visit performative, while supporters pointed to the attention it brought Himmah.

Meghan and Harry had each previously donated about $13,000 to the Nottingham charity.

The volunteer told Meghan the task was “not very difficult.” When Meghan asked whether she should move to “another station,” the woman shook her head, handed her a bag and directed her onward.

The brisk exchange was quickly taken as a sign that the volunteer had grown tired of Meghan’s questions.

“All performative so that the cameras get it all,” one critic wrote.

Meghan Markle’s latest charity visit became a lighting rod for controversy

Even before arriving at the food bank, Meghan Markle was already facing criticism over her charity visit. For instance, The Telegraph ridiculed her decision to wear a $1,980 wool coat in 19°C weather.

Then came the actual visit.

The exchange took place at Himmah Hub, which helps people facing food poverty in Nottingham. Meghan and Harry had reached the food bank portion of their visit and joined volunteers preparing grocery bags.

Detractors quickly interpreted Markle ’s behavior as fake, with some questioning whether she understood how the food bank worked in the first place.

Supporters saw the cameras differently. “The whole point is to use their platform to promote the charity that they have supported for years,” one commenter wrote. “So the more cameras on them, the better awareness of charity.”

That argument had a concrete charity behind it.



























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Himmah reported distributing 11,961 food parcels in 2024–25, supporting 1,188 families and 2,463 people. In 2021, Markle gave Himmah about $13,000 from the proceeds of a community cookbook she had helped create, with Harry adding another $13,000 on top.

To understand why Meghan returned to this particular food bank, the story goes back to the women who wrote that book with her.

Meghan’s reunion with the cookbook contributors told a different story

Before the food bank exchange circulated online, Meghan had spent part of October 15 with women she first worked alongside in 2018.

After the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, women affected by the disaster came together at London’s Hubb Community Kitchen to cook for their community.

Meghan collaborated with them on Together: Our Community Cookbook , writing its foreword and helping bring attention to their work during one of her first major projects as a working royal.

The book went on to raise more than $1 million for the kitchen, training and projects led by the women. The Hubb kitchen closed earlier in 2026 after the families it had served were rehoused in permanent accommodation with cooking facilities.

Four of the cookbook’s contributors were at Himmah when Meghan arrived. She embraced them and joined a group hug, exclaiming, “It’s been too long!” They helped Himmah’s chefs and volunteers prepare lunch for around 50 guests.

“It was absolutely amazing, so lovely to see her. We’ve missed her,” contributor Leila Hedjem said afterward. “We feel very protective of her. We absolutely love her.”

Another contributor, Intlak Alsaiegh, said Meghan had kept in touch with the women through WhatsApp.

Asked about seeing the cookbook contributors again, Meghan told the BBC: “It was really, really meaningful. Thank you for asking.”

The couple’s charity work has taken center stage since they stepped back from royal duties

After stepping back from royal duties, Harry and Meghan established the Archewell Foundation in 2020. One of its early partnerships was with World Central Kitchen, through which it supported the provision of meals to people in need.

In 2022, Archewell helped fund a new play space in Uvalde, Texas, after the Robb Elementary School tragedy.

The following year, its partnership with the GEANCO Foundation provided school supplies and menstrual products to 2,500 girls in Nigeria.

Archewell also launched the Welcome Project in 2023, bringing displaced Afghan women together through community activities.

By December of that year, the foundation said it had reached 237 women at 11 sites across the United States. Its 2023 grants included $250,000 for a Philadelphia wellness center serving women affected by trauma.

In 2024, the foundation launched the Parents’ Network to connect families whose children had experienced harm online.

In September 2025, it announced $500,000 for efforts helping children affected by armed conflicts in Europe and the Middle East.

“I love that Harry and Meghan don’t just advocate for causes from afar,” one commenter wrote. “They physically show up, roll up their sleeves, and help fill food bags themselves.”

"Fake attitude." Viewers debated whether Meghan's actions were genuine