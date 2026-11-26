The amount of desperation that girl had.



First issue was she used a picture of herself when she was younger and thinner. She used to be around 120 pounds I believe she told me.



She was easily over 300 pounds and couldn't walk for long. Eventually she took out a cane. I didn't know how to react to a 21 year old using a cane. Someone that injured? Sure. Someone that spent 90% of their time watching youtube and reading animes. Not fine.



We walked, sat, walked, sat, walked sat, talked for a bit. She warned me she has anger issues and might snap at me at any random time. She would constantly look at her phone and sigh loudly.



We met up basically on a date to see a movie. When watching the movie she would constantly burp and fart during every romantic scene. She would cheer herself on everytime too. In the theater.



After the date was over. I didn't want to see her again, but apparently I left a good impression. She would call me, constantly every night. Usually crying about how much she hates where she lives, how much she hates why she can't leave, etc etc.



She wanted a relationship to rescue her from there. Life would be better if she had a boyfriend and just did her own thing.



The only jobs she had were at fastfood places. Those didn't last long. Each one 2 - 3 months at most. She constantly smelled like fish.



She dropped out of college because in her words, "I couldn't stand the stuck up people there. They really made it unbearable." Also she does not like studying.



After awhile she stopped contacting me. I believe that she had taken the hint and backed off. In reality she went to another guy who is basically the literal definition of 4chan's soyboy though much worse. He can barely keep down a job, he can barely maintain himself, he drinks himself silly, and she is just happy to be away from her family.



She started contacting me again begging me to save her from him and I'm like "Uh I have a girlfriend now. Bye." She left a 16 page facebook rant. Haven't heard from her since.