Making friends online has become the norm today. Through gaming, forums, or shared interests, people can now form genuine connections without ever meeting in 3D.
These real-world meetups can do one of two things: build a stronger friendship or make people realize that getting along virtually doesn't necessarily translate beyond cyberspace. This came up in a Reddit thread a while back when someone asked, “People who have met their online friends, what made you instantly regret it?”
Responses ranged from funny to silly and mildly disturbing, while others were a refreshing read. Scroll through to see what these folks said.
#1
She flew in town to be a bridesmaid in my wedding. And she decided to cheat on her husband with one of the groomsmen and blame me for that. Because it was my wedding so that clearly makes it my fault she was unfaithful.
5points
#2
Made a Runescape friend and chatted on and off for several years. He ended up being near-ish to my town and we decided to get some food.
Things were going great until a black man and white woman came in and he whispered, completely seriously, "I hate interracial couples."
Things were going great until a black man and white woman came in and he whispered, completely seriously, "I hate interracial couples."
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5points
#3
We knew each other for about 4-5 years before hand. We ended up meeting and had a great time. After I moved out of my home and to uni he wanted to meet up agian I was up for it. We have a great time agian.
I end up getting I to stuff because of him. He showed me cool movies, we played games together.
So over this time we end up having feeling for each other. I come out as gay to my parents (I've been closeted for about 4 years). They're supportive, my step dad is a bit taken back but accepts it. I'm happy.
Until one day. We go out for lunch, a nice little sandwich place near by my house. I ask if he wants fries, he says no he's only up for a sandwich. So out food comes, and as soon as the plate hits the table the jerk helps himself to my fries.
I end up getting I to stuff because of him. He showed me cool movies, we played games together.
So over this time we end up having feeling for each other. I come out as gay to my parents (I've been closeted for about 4 years). They're supportive, my step dad is a bit taken back but accepts it. I'm happy.
Until one day. We go out for lunch, a nice little sandwich place near by my house. I ask if he wants fries, he says no he's only up for a sandwich. So out food comes, and as soon as the plate hits the table the jerk helps himself to my fries.
5points
#4
I invited him over to my house and he did a number 2 all over my toilet.
Just to clarify, it was not in the toilet, it was on the seat and a bit of it landed on the floor.
Just to clarify, it was not in the toilet, it was on the seat and a bit of it landed on the floor.
4points
#5
I actually worked with this lady at the time. She was good looking and very flirtatious. Most importantly: we both played world of Warcraft (at its prime). She ended up inviting me to join her server and being a then desperate 20 something; I, of course, joined up.
We played for a time and had a good pvp group going - her regulars. Of course she was still flirty with me in game and I was back... all in group chat. Either way, we had some great times together slaying players in pvp.
Summer comes and it’s a company BBQ, I find out she is bringing one of our pvp partners to the event. Cool!
It was her husband. A cop. I’ve been virtually flirting with her in game in front of him for 3 months.
We played for a time and had a good pvp group going - her regulars. Of course she was still flirty with me in game and I was back... all in group chat. Either way, we had some great times together slaying players in pvp.
Summer comes and it’s a company BBQ, I find out she is bringing one of our pvp partners to the event. Cool!
It was her husband. A cop. I’ve been virtually flirting with her in game in front of him for 3 months.
4points
#6
Met a girl I really liked on WoW but she lived in another country, after a couple of vacations there it turned into a relationship.
Made the decision to move and start a new live there with her.
After living there for 4 months I slowly realized she was crazy as hell. Huge mood swings paired with a lot of aggression.
Ended up getting stabbed in the side by her while asleep. Needless to say; after getting out of the hospital I took the first plane back home, she's still in a psychiatric hospital.
Made the decision to move and start a new live there with her.
After living there for 4 months I slowly realized she was crazy as hell. Huge mood swings paired with a lot of aggression.
Ended up getting stabbed in the side by her while asleep. Needless to say; after getting out of the hospital I took the first plane back home, she's still in a psychiatric hospital.
4points
#7
Do dating app people count? Because he told me he was a vampire within 10 minutes.
4points
#8
Met up with a friend I met in wow.
I fell down steps.
Instead of helping or asking if I am okay, she laughed. Hard. Like, not breathing, on the floor. gasping for air, seal clapping hard.
We've been friends for like 8 years ever since that and she still reminds me.
I fell down steps.
Instead of helping or asking if I am okay, she laughed. Hard. Like, not breathing, on the floor. gasping for air, seal clapping hard.
We've been friends for like 8 years ever since that and she still reminds me.
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4points
#9
My brother met a girl in person that he had known for 4-5 years online during which time they had kind of had an online relationship.
She had brought her friend with her to meet him and while they were sitting around a table awkwardly making conversation, with my brother apparently quite shocked at how bad she looked in person compared to how she looked online, and having absolutely no interest in her other than as friends, the girl sent her friend a message saying “omg get me out of here, he’s looking at me like he wants to jump me”, but she accidentally sent it to my brother.
What ensued was likely incredibly painful to be part of. My brother showed her his phone and looked at her in disgust.
She had brought her friend with her to meet him and while they were sitting around a table awkwardly making conversation, with my brother apparently quite shocked at how bad she looked in person compared to how she looked online, and having absolutely no interest in her other than as friends, the girl sent her friend a message saying “omg get me out of here, he’s looking at me like he wants to jump me”, but she accidentally sent it to my brother.
What ensued was likely incredibly painful to be part of. My brother showed her his phone and looked at her in disgust.
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4points
#10
Friend for 6 years flies over to Australia to hang with me for a month, little did I know he was a bit taller than me.
I was 5' 10"
He was... well... 6' 7"
I never knew he was this tall, he never talked about it, and when I was at the Brisbane airport waiting for him, I text him stating 'I don't know where you are', to which he replied 'look up'.
Towering over everyone is this blonde guy that has the arm span of the airport lobby. I cried, we laughed, and I regret bringing him over because my ceiling almost hits his head.
I was 5' 10"
He was... well... 6' 7"
I never knew he was this tall, he never talked about it, and when I was at the Brisbane airport waiting for him, I text him stating 'I don't know where you are', to which he replied 'look up'.
Towering over everyone is this blonde guy that has the arm span of the airport lobby. I cried, we laughed, and I regret bringing him over because my ceiling almost hits his head.
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4points
#11
Met her after gaming with her for like 1,5 years. My parents allowed me to have her visit me for a weekend. Unbelievably beautiful girl, had had a lot of deep talks on the phone, were frequently flirting quite hard and stuff. She kind of was my first love interest.
We went out for a drink with a few friends of mine. Started hitting on my best friend the second she saw him. Didn't even pay attention to me the whole evening and the first thing she said the next morning was "let's go to HIS place."
That hurt.
EDIT: alright, a few things:
1) That was 10 years ago, give or take. I've made similar experiences over and over until I learned how to be more precise and direct about my feelings, especially towards love interests. Today, I'm a self-confident guy in his mid-20s that is very secure around people, so I guess things worked out for me.
2) I stopped contacting her after that, while my best friend actually stayed close for quite some years, proceeding to have some strange kind of friends with benefits / love affair type situation going on with her. I don't blame him. She was a gorgeous girl, even though it bothered me first. We are best friends still, while she has vanished into nothingness at some point.
3) As many refer to my best friend as a bad friend for not respecting my interest in said girl: He didn't flirt with her that evening at all. It was one-sided, really. Everything that happened between the two of them was afterwards, after I quit contacting her. He asked me if I was okay with him keeping contact and I was, since my interest had poofed out of existence at this very evening.
We went out for a drink with a few friends of mine. Started hitting on my best friend the second she saw him. Didn't even pay attention to me the whole evening and the first thing she said the next morning was "let's go to HIS place."
That hurt.
EDIT: alright, a few things:
1) That was 10 years ago, give or take. I've made similar experiences over and over until I learned how to be more precise and direct about my feelings, especially towards love interests. Today, I'm a self-confident guy in his mid-20s that is very secure around people, so I guess things worked out for me.
2) I stopped contacting her after that, while my best friend actually stayed close for quite some years, proceeding to have some strange kind of friends with benefits / love affair type situation going on with her. I don't blame him. She was a gorgeous girl, even though it bothered me first. We are best friends still, while she has vanished into nothingness at some point.
3) As many refer to my best friend as a bad friend for not respecting my interest in said girl: He didn't flirt with her that evening at all. It was one-sided, really. Everything that happened between the two of them was afterwards, after I quit contacting her. He asked me if I was okay with him keeping contact and I was, since my interest had poofed out of existence at this very evening.
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4points
#12
The amount of desperation that girl had.
First issue was she used a picture of herself when she was younger and thinner. She used to be around 120 pounds I believe she told me.
She was easily over 300 pounds and couldn't walk for long. Eventually she took out a cane. I didn't know how to react to a 21 year old using a cane. Someone that injured? Sure. Someone that spent 90% of their time watching youtube and reading animes. Not fine.
We walked, sat, walked, sat, walked sat, talked for a bit. She warned me she has anger issues and might snap at me at any random time. She would constantly look at her phone and sigh loudly.
We met up basically on a date to see a movie. When watching the movie she would constantly burp and fart during every romantic scene. She would cheer herself on everytime too. In the theater.
After the date was over. I didn't want to see her again, but apparently I left a good impression. She would call me, constantly every night. Usually crying about how much she hates where she lives, how much she hates why she can't leave, etc etc.
She wanted a relationship to rescue her from there. Life would be better if she had a boyfriend and just did her own thing.
The only jobs she had were at fastfood places. Those didn't last long. Each one 2 - 3 months at most. She constantly smelled like fish.
She dropped out of college because in her words, "I couldn't stand the stuck up people there. They really made it unbearable." Also she does not like studying.
After awhile she stopped contacting me. I believe that she had taken the hint and backed off. In reality she went to another guy who is basically the literal definition of 4chan's soyboy though much worse. He can barely keep down a job, he can barely maintain himself, he drinks himself silly, and she is just happy to be away from her family.
She started contacting me again begging me to save her from him and I'm like "Uh I have a girlfriend now. Bye." She left a 16 page facebook rant. Haven't heard from her since.
First issue was she used a picture of herself when she was younger and thinner. She used to be around 120 pounds I believe she told me.
She was easily over 300 pounds and couldn't walk for long. Eventually she took out a cane. I didn't know how to react to a 21 year old using a cane. Someone that injured? Sure. Someone that spent 90% of their time watching youtube and reading animes. Not fine.
We walked, sat, walked, sat, walked sat, talked for a bit. She warned me she has anger issues and might snap at me at any random time. She would constantly look at her phone and sigh loudly.
We met up basically on a date to see a movie. When watching the movie she would constantly burp and fart during every romantic scene. She would cheer herself on everytime too. In the theater.
After the date was over. I didn't want to see her again, but apparently I left a good impression. She would call me, constantly every night. Usually crying about how much she hates where she lives, how much she hates why she can't leave, etc etc.
She wanted a relationship to rescue her from there. Life would be better if she had a boyfriend and just did her own thing.
The only jobs she had were at fastfood places. Those didn't last long. Each one 2 - 3 months at most. She constantly smelled like fish.
She dropped out of college because in her words, "I couldn't stand the stuck up people there. They really made it unbearable." Also she does not like studying.
After awhile she stopped contacting me. I believe that she had taken the hint and backed off. In reality she went to another guy who is basically the literal definition of 4chan's soyboy though much worse. He can barely keep down a job, he can barely maintain himself, he drinks himself silly, and she is just happy to be away from her family.
She started contacting me again begging me to save her from him and I'm like "Uh I have a girlfriend now. Bye." She left a 16 page facebook rant. Haven't heard from her since.
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4points
#13
Only one year I regret.
The host decided to invite double what we had last year.
14 socially inept nerds in one house for a week.
I had 6 panic attacks.
The host decided to invite double what we had last year.
14 socially inept nerds in one house for a week.
I had 6 panic attacks.
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4points
#14
I used to draw a lot on /x/ and generally browse 4 Chan. I was going through a lot of depression and I felt alienated from friends and family. As well as the passing of a long relationship. Somehow just talking to other people about the most mundane stuff felt so amazing.
I was in a few Skype groups, we would chat about life, play online games and stuff. One couple was nice and the guy was trying to quit smoking. Another guy just got a promotion at work. You know real people with life... they all were far away.
Until I get this email. I was going to delete it because it seemed weird but I read it, it was a case of mistaken identity (he thought I was this person who also did modelling/cosplay or something because of my email name). I corresponded and corrected them but we just kept talking.
He also loved paranormal stuff, was into films and writing too and close by. After month or so of daily talks and texts we wanted to hang out. Between all this I was moving out and in a bad spot emotionally, but he was very nice and talked me through anxious parts.
I met him and sparks flew.... No, actually I couldn’t look him in the eyes and got sweaty because I realized how cute he was and how much I felt like an idiot.
We did kiss and as cliche as it sounds, it felt like when Dorothy entered Oz...my life had colour again.
Anyway it ended well because we’re getting married this year.
I was in a few Skype groups, we would chat about life, play online games and stuff. One couple was nice and the guy was trying to quit smoking. Another guy just got a promotion at work. You know real people with life... they all were far away.
Until I get this email. I was going to delete it because it seemed weird but I read it, it was a case of mistaken identity (he thought I was this person who also did modelling/cosplay or something because of my email name). I corresponded and corrected them but we just kept talking.
He also loved paranormal stuff, was into films and writing too and close by. After month or so of daily talks and texts we wanted to hang out. Between all this I was moving out and in a bad spot emotionally, but he was very nice and talked me through anxious parts.
I met him and sparks flew.... No, actually I couldn’t look him in the eyes and got sweaty because I realized how cute he was and how much I felt like an idiot.
We did kiss and as cliche as it sounds, it felt like when Dorothy entered Oz...my life had colour again.
Anyway it ended well because we’re getting married this year.
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4points
#15
We walked past some rainbow shirts in a store and she says "you know I'd love to wear rainbows but The Gays have appropriated them so if I wear them then people will think I am one of The Gays" And then later she launched into a huge tirade about how she loved Asian men but only when they dressed in Western clothes, abandoned their cultural traditions and spoke English...
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4points
#16
I used to play counter strike 1.6 with one of the funniest and most lively guess I've ever met. He was a linchpin for half a dozen other guys in a friendship group that he welcomed me into. They lived about 200 miles south of me in the South of England. For several years we talked and played games together. He would brighten my day. I've never loved a friend like I loved him.
Before I met him I had no idea he was sick. Like... Really sick; he had muscular dystrophy for which there is no cure and is a progressively debilitating disease. His form started by paralyzing his legs, and working it's way up to his arms and eventually his lungs.
It wasn't until a few days before I had arranged for my first ever trip down there that he told me about it. It didn't phase me in the slightest, it made me want to go see him even more.
I only saw him in real life twice before he passed away about a year later. I regret that I couldn't go to his funeral. It was too far away and I couldn't make it.
Before I met him I had no idea he was sick. Like... Really sick; he had muscular dystrophy for which there is no cure and is a progressively debilitating disease. His form started by paralyzing his legs, and working it's way up to his arms and eventually his lungs.
It wasn't until a few days before I had arranged for my first ever trip down there that he told me about it. It didn't phase me in the slightest, it made me want to go see him even more.
I only saw him in real life twice before he passed away about a year later. I regret that I couldn't go to his funeral. It was too far away and I couldn't make it.
3points
#17
when i was 14 i had an online friend two states away who was 14. he and his mom took a trip tl see me and the first thing we did when we saw eachother was run full speed at one another. our heads bounced off eachother and i chipped my tooth and broke his braces. im pretty sure his front tooth was also loose and hadda go to the dentist to fix it.
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3points
#18
....the fact the guy kept calling his exes crazy. He forgot I know several of his exes and they were/still are the least craziest people I know.
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3points
#19
Maybe not regret it. But it gave me years of depression. I met my best friend through minecraft, never made friends in this and I just wanted to play with someone (i have no idea why) so I complimented this girl skin.
We started talking, she was american, im polish and my english sucked... we moved to skype and at first I mostly typed, but later on she started teaching me english somehow by talking with me. She was one year older.
We knew each other for almost a year and I was staying up all night just to talk to her and her friends that she introduced to me. She was also depressed so we talked with each other and she was the first person that truly listened to me. We had plans of visiting each other... and then our mutual friend told me she took her life. 4 years passed by and now at least I can talk about it and not cry.
Still miss her very much tho.
We started talking, she was american, im polish and my english sucked... we moved to skype and at first I mostly typed, but later on she started teaching me english somehow by talking with me. She was one year older.
We knew each other for almost a year and I was staying up all night just to talk to her and her friends that she introduced to me. She was also depressed so we talked with each other and she was the first person that truly listened to me. We had plans of visiting each other... and then our mutual friend told me she took her life. 4 years passed by and now at least I can talk about it and not cry.
Still miss her very much tho.
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3points
#20
I met my old friend on Roblox about 3 yes ago but he turned out to be like 40.
3points
Rūta ZumbrickaitėBoredPanda StaffView profile