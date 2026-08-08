Meagan Good

August 8, 1981

Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, US

45 Years Old

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Who Is Meagan Good?



Meagan Good is an American actress, director, and producer, known for her captivating presence and diverse roles across film and television. Her work often brings depth to a variety of characters.





She first gained critical attention for her powerful portrayal of Cisely Batiste in the 1997 film Eve's Bayou. This early role earned her NAACP Image Award nominations and solidified her arrival as a formidable talent in Hollywood.

Early Life and Education



Meagan Good was born in Panorama City, Los Angeles, California, and raised in Canyon Country. Her mother, Tyra Wardlow-Doyle, managed her early career, while her father, Leondis Good, was an LAPD officer.





Her acting journey began around age four, appearing in commercials and later in television projects like Cousin Skeeter, showcasing an early dedication to performance that defined her path.

Notable Relationships



Over the past decade, Meagan Good was notably married to film executive and preacher DeVon Franklin from 2012 until their divorce was finalized in 2022. Earlier in her career, she was linked to other public figures.





Good has no children from her previous marriage. More recently, she married actor Jonathan Majors in March 2025, after announcing their engagement in November 2024.

Career Highlights



Meagan Good's career took off with her critically acclaimed performance in the 1997 film Eve's Bayou, which garnered her NAACP Image Award nominations and established her as a rising talent. She later starred in the successful ensemble comedy Think Like a Man in 2012.





Beyond acting, she launched her own production company, Freedom Bridge Entertainment, in 2010, and has moved into directing. Good also played the adult superhero version of Darla Dudley in the Shazam! film series.

Signature Quote



"Make sure your desire to do what you're aspiring to do is deeper than just fame and being a celebrity."