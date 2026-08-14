Matt Damon gave Tom Holland a hilarious reality check after the actor made a bold claim about his place among Britain’s greatest actors.

The co-stars, who play father and son Odysseus and Telemachus in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey , recently found themselves at the center of a viral moment. While promoting the blockbuster, Damon and Holland were asked to name the greatest British actors of all time.

Highlights Matt Damon gives Tom Holland a hilarious reality check during a viral interview.

Holland makes a bold addition while discussing Britain’s greatest actors.

The co-stars also reveal the comfort shows they turn to when they want to unwind.

Holland had an unexpectedly confident answer, but before he could make his case, Damon stepped in with a witty response that quickly brought him down to earth. The exchange has since gone viral online.

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Matt Damon and Tom Holland name their favorite British acting legends

On July 21, 2026, Tom Holland , 30, and Matt Damon, 55, appeared on an episode of 100 Questions with Tom Simons to promote their newly released film, The Odyssey.

During their conversation with host Tom Simons, the actors discussed their careers and what it was like working on a Christopher Nolan set . Toward the end of the interview, Simons asked the duo to name four of the greatest British actors of all time.

“If you had to make a Mount Rushmore of British actors, who would be your top four?” he asked.

Holland named Dame Judi Dench as his first choice. The 91-year-old actress is perhaps best known internationally for playing M in the James Bond franchise. He then chose The Lord of the Rings star Sir Ian McKellen.

“You have to put Laurence Olivier on [there],” Damon added.

After agreeing on Olivier, Holland suggested Dame Helen Mirren as their fourth choice.

Damon responded, “There are so many. But she's amazing. I'm not angry at that choice.”

Fans react to Tom Holland ranking himself among Britain’s greatest actors

Holland, however, had one more name to add to his “Mount Rushmore”: his own.

“Me?” he asked his co-star.

Damon burst out laughing, prompting Holland to ask, “Why did you all laugh?”

“No 30-year-olds on Mount Rushmore,” Damon quipped.

The exchange went viral on August 14, racking up more than 1 million views on X .

Fans had mixed reactions to Holland adding his name to the list, with many taking it as a harmless joke. Others felt the actor was being overly confident about his career, particularly after critics panned his performance in The Odyssey .

“There are so many actors ahead of Tom. It was all in good humor, but I hope Tom knows that. Even Tom Hardy is ahead of him,” one user wrote.

A second commented, “Matt Damon had to bring him back to reality. Tom’s got time, but that Mount Rushmore spot needs a few more decades.”

“He is not there yet...but he is getting there,” a third added.

Matt Damon and Tom Holland share their comfort TV shows

During the same conversation, the co-stars were also asked about their comfort shows, which they watch often.

Damon revealed that he was currently watching the acclaimed crime drama The Wire , which featured early-career performances from stars such as Idris Elba and Michael B. Jordan.

“I'm watching The Wire with my kids right now. Working my way through that one,” he said.

The Oscar winner added that watching favorite shows such as Breaking Bad and The Sopranos with his children is what he considers a “comfort” watch. Damon shares four daughters with his wife, Luciana Bozán Barroso.

Meanwhile, Holland revealed that he enjoys watching the reality series Alone , which follows contestants as they attempt to survive in the wilderness with limited resources while documenting their own experiences.

“It is the most addictive show,” Damon added.

"Tom is nowhere near being the best": Internet has mixed feelings about Tom Holland's claim