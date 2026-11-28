Image credits: Matthew Straubmuller Matt Cameron Height 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) Net Worth $80 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Born November 28, 1962 Birthplace San Diego, California, US Age 64 Years Old Horoscope Sagittarius Profiles

Who Is Matt Cameron?

Matt Cameron is an American musician celebrated for his muscular rhythm and intricate timing. He gained prominence as the primary drummer for Soundgarden while shaping the heavy alternative rock sound of the Pacific Northwest scene.

Cameron achieved worldwide renown when Soundgarden released their landmark multi-platinum studio album Superunknown. The record topped global charts, establishing his technical prowess, and fans lovingly celebrate his precise timekeeping.

Full Name Matthew David Cameron Gender Male Height 6 ft 1 in (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $80 million, 2026 est. Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Bonita Vista High School Kids Ray Cameron, Josie Cameron

Early Life and Education

Music filled the San Diego home where Matt Cameron grew up. He picked up drumsticks at age nine, practicing endlessly while his parents encouraged his early musical talent and rhythm.

At Bonita Vista High School, he joined local cover bands. He sharpened his chops performing classic rock tracks across southern California before relocating to Seattle to pursue a full-time recording career.

Notable Relationships

A long-term connection defined the personal life of Matt Cameron when he met violinist April Acevez in Seattle. They married in October 1997 after years of shared creative pursuits.

The couple shares two children, Ray Cameron and Josie Cameron, together. They maintain a home in Washington, keeping their family routine mostly away from tabloid media.

Career Highlights

Cameron earned rock fame drumming for Soundgarden and later joining Pearl Jam. He recorded six studio albums with Soundgarden, including Badmotorfinger and Superunknown, before performing on seven Pearl Jam records, including Binaural and Dark Matter.

Cameron expanded his catalog through creative side projects and supergroups. He co-founded Wellwater Conspiracy, played on the tribute album Temple of the Dog, and launched the alt-rock group 3rd Secret alongside grunge peers.

Trophies and honors followed his long career behind the kit. Cameron netted two Grammy Awards with Soundgarden and achieved two Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions, cementing his status as a legendary rhythm master.

Signature Quote

“I just try to play for the song and stay out of the way of the melody.”