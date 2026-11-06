Marvel's New X-Men Cast Photo Has Fans Pointing Out One Odd Detail: "Full Boycott"

The internet has found another reason to put Marvel 's upcoming X-Men reboot under the microscope, and this time, it's the faces in the cast photo .

While the superhero franchise has attracted plenty of attention for its casting choices, one fan's observation about the lineup has sparked a heated debate, with some viewers threatening to boycott the film.

The reboot, directed by Jake Schreier, is scheduled to hit theaters on May 5, 2028. The franchise has been in development since Marvel first announced plans to reboot the film series at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019.

It has once again become a topic of discussion among fans as new casting rumors continue to surface.

Marvel's X-Men cast photo sparks debate after fan’s major observation

Marvel Studios announced the cast of its upcoming X-Men reboot in August 2026 at D23. However, a photo from the event resurfaced on X on November 5, prompting fresh scrutiny over the perceived lack of diversity among the actors.

The cast announcement featured several familiar names taking on iconic mutant roles. Kit Connor, known for playing Nick Nelson in Heartstopper , will portray Cyclops, the leader of the X-Men known for his optic blasts.

Samara Weaving will play Emma Frost, a powerful telepath who can transform her body into diamond. Inde Navarrette, who appeared in Obsession , has been cast as Rogue, a mutant whose touch can absorb others' memories and powers.

Maya Boyd will portray Storm, the weather-controlling mutant and one of the X-Men's most recognizable members. Sadie Sink, best known for her role as Max in Stranger Things , will play Jean Grey, a telepath whose powers are closely tied to the Phoenix.

Christopher Abbott has been cast as Professor X, the founder of the X-Men, while Adam Driver will portray Mister Sinister, a geneticist and one of the team's formidable adversaries.

Despite the star-studded lineup, one X user questioned the casting choices, writing:

"Love the casting, but man it's so white."

The comment quickly became a flashpoint for discussion about ethnic representation in Hollywood.

Fans clashed online over ethnic representation in the X-Men reboot

Some viewers argued the cast was predominantly white, with Maya Boyd's Storm as the only person of color in the core lineup.

Based on that interpretation, nearly 90% of the cast was white, prompting criticism of Marvel's choices. The debate also drew attention to the X-Men comics, where the team has included numerous characters of color.

One commenter argued that the franchise could have offered more representation without altering the identities of established characters.

"On Twitter, if you acknowledge an X-Men cast is all-white plus Storm, they'll have a Klan rally in your replies and quotes as if there aren't at least 30+ X-Men characters of color to choose from," they wrote.

Others pushed back against the criticism, arguing that the casting remained faithful to the source material. Some viewers questioned whether the perceived lack of diversity was accurate, pointing to the backgrounds of actors in the lineup.

"Christopher Abbott (Professor Xavier) is mixed race, Inde Navarrette (Rogue) is half Mexican, and Maya Boyd (Storm) is black. This cast is diverse, not that it even matters," another commenter asserted.

The discussion also took a more hostile turn, with some users attacking the original poster for raising the issue.

"It can't be understated how much we hate people like you. No care for anything unless it checks some stupid shallow identity politics box," one critic wrote.

A second said, "It's the X-Men, not the X-convicts."

“Full boycott,” another added.

X-Men reboot’s other casting choice also faced backlash amid fresh rumors

Marvel's reboot of the popular franchise has drawn scrutiny over its decisions since it revealed the core cast in August.

In September, Asa Germann was cast as Angel, the mutant known in the comics for his handsome appearance and ability to fly using feathered wings.

His casting drew criticism from some fans who felt he didn't fit the character's traditionally charming look.

"I think they banned hot guys in this X-Men reboot," one X user joked.

Another wrote, "I thought it was essential for the character to be handsome."

More recently, Deadline reported on November 2 that Karate Kid: Legends star Ben Wang was close to joining the cast as Bobby Drake, also known as Iceman.

The potential casting sparked another debate, with some fans questioning the decision because the character is depicted as Caucasian in the comics, while Wang is of Chinese descent.

"There are many MANY diverse mutants and X-Men in the comics. That's the beauty of X-Men. We really don't HAVE to race swap ANY X-Men," one user argued.

Another commenter was less forgiving, writing:

"Literally one of the worst casting decisions in a minute. I knew they would mess this casting up."

Meanwhile, rumors surrounding other roles continue to circulate. A Knight of the Kingdom star , Peter Claffey, is reportedly in talks to play Hank McCoy, aka Beast.

More recently, The Bear star Jeremy Allen White has been rumored to be the frontrunner for Wolverine, previously portrayed by Hugh Jackman.

"Get your eyes checked", one comment reads