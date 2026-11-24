Marvel has a habit of making its trailers feel like puzzles, and the internet is convinced its latest Avengers: Doomsday footage contains a particularly intriguing clue.

The studio may have shown nearly a dozen superheroes preparing to take on Doctor Doom, but eagle-eyed fans are more interested in the mysterious detail that general audiences may have missed.

Highlights Marvel released the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, its highly anticipated 2026 blockbuster.

A massive Avengers and X-Men team-up scene quickly went viral, crossing 20 million views on X in under 24 hours.

Fans spotted suspicious empty spaces in multiple scenes, questioning whether Marvel was hiding big surprises.

On November 23, 2026, Marvel released the final trailer for the upcoming superhero film, sending fans into a frenzy of speculation. Some scenes from the new footage have viewers convinced the studio could be deliberately hiding major reveals in plain sight.

Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday trailer builds hype for 2026's biggest blockbuster

A sequel to 2018's Avengers: Endgame , the film is among the most anticipated Hollywood releases of the year.

It features a star-studded ensemble led by Robert Downey Jr ., who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) in an unexpected role as the villainous Doctor Doom.

According to a March 2026 Variety report, the superhero blockbuster is expected to become the highest-grossing film of 2026.

The latest footage also fleshed out details surrounding Chris Evans' return as Steve Rogers, while offering glimpses of the film's extensive ensemble.

The cast includes several familiar faces from Fox's X-Men movies, bringing together characters from different corners of Marvel's cinematic universe.

Among the most talked-about moments is a sequence in which the Avengers and X-Men join forces against Doctor Doom.

A clip of the sequence quickly went viral, collecting more than 20 million views on X in less than 24 hours.

Marvel fans spot mysterious gaps in Avengers: Doomsday trailer

Despite the excitement around the superhero team-up , the internet couldn't look away from something that seemed missing from the footage.

Fans noticed suspiciously large gaps between characters in multiple scenes, prompting theories that Marvel might have digitally removed certain superheroes from the trailer.

One particularly discussed moment features the Fantastic Four arriving to recruit Evans' Steve Rogers. Viewers pointed to an unusually large empty space between the characters, questioning whether someone had been edited out.

The same observation emerged in the much-discussed Avengers and X-Men team-up sequence.

Despite the impressive gathering of superheroes, fans noticed another conspicuous gap and wondered whether Marvel was hiding an additional character.

"Are they hiding him intentionally?" one X user asked.

Another viewer wrote, "What are they hiding?"

A third fan explained why Marvel's marketing strategy had made them particularly suspicious.

"I never trust their trailers when it comes to Marvel; you think you know, but you have no damn clue! They did it with Infinity War , and they did it with Endgame ," they commented.

The speculation isn't entirely without precedent. Marvel has previously used misleading footage to keep significant character appearances under wraps.

The trailer for Avengers: Infinity War , for instance, featured an Avengers team charge during the Battle of Wakanda that included Hulk, even though the sequence didn't appear that way in the finished film.

Similarly, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-Men were notably absent from the promotional material for Spider-Man: No Way Home , despite their eventual appearances.

Fans speculate which Marvel heroes could be hiding in plain sight

The mysterious gaps have also given fans plenty of opportunities to speculate about which familiar faces could be missing from the footage.

Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool and Hugh Jackman's Wolverine have emerged as prominent candidates.

Following their multiversal team-up in Deadpool & Wolverine , fans believe the duo could have a place in Doomsday, particularly given their connections to the X-Men .

"We know they hid the REAL X-Men that are really in this scene," one fan claimed.

Neither Reynolds nor Jackman has officially confirmed an appearance in the upcoming film. However, both actors are credited with writing "additional literary material" for the project, adding another talking point to the speculation.

Fans have also expressed interest in seeing Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire return as their respective versions of Spider-Man. While insiders have reportedly claimed that Holland will not appear in Doomsday , Maguire's potential cameo remains heavily rumored.

Meanwhile, the absence of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Stephen Strange and Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner, better known as Hulk, has raised further questions.

In a September 2026 interview with Empire , directors Joe and Anthony Russo declined to confirm or deny whether Banner would appear in the film. However, they offered a particularly intriguing hint about the characters Marvel was yet to reveal.

"The farthest we can go is to say, there are characters and actors who have not been announced, who are a part of Doomsday ."

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released on December 18, 2026.

Marvel fans think the studio is hiding key characters in the latest Avengers: Doomsday trailer