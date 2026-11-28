Even Martha Stewart is not immune to embarrassing social media mistakes.

The lifestyle mogul gave her followers an unexpected laugh after a typo in her Thanksgiving post made it sound as though she was sharing something very different from pictures of her holiday feast.

But when fans began pointing out the mistake, Stewart was quick to respond .

Highlights Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving post caught followers' attention for an unexpected reason.

The lifestyle mogul wasn't pleased with the reactions and returned to social media to address the criticism.

Her attempt to put the issue behind her only gave fans another reason to poke fun at the situation.

Her attempt to defend herself brought another spelling blunder , leaving followers with even more to talk about.

One person joked, "Martha casually entering her s---posting era is the plot twist I needed this holiday season."

Martha Stewart’s Thanksgiving caption included a typo that fans were quick to notice

Stewart , 85, shared a series of photos on Facebook on November 27, giving followers a look at her Thanksgiving celebrations. The pictures featured the food, decorations, and company she enjoyed during the holiday.

However, the caption caught people's attention.

"Random s---s if good and ambiance from the Thursday/Friday celebrations !!!" she wrote.

She went on to praise the food and the people who joined her, while also mentioning the unpleasant weather.

"Food was very good. Company was very good! Weather was not good, but the weekend promises to be better!!! Stewart added.

The post included pictures of her Thanksgiving spread, with several turkeys, creamy cornbread, pumpkin pie, and other dishes. She had also shared an earlier glimpse of the celebrations, including a golden turkey centerpiece.

In that post, Stewart reflected on a busy day preparing part of a large meal for 30 friends at the home of her longtime friend, Steven Sills.

"It was so nice to be with close friends in a beautiful place on a cold, windy, rainy day! Thanks, Stephen," she wrote, also thanking everyone who had worked in the kitchen.

But the typo in her later caption quickly became the main talking point.

Instead of sharing pictures of her holiday food and decorations , the wording made it seem as though she had accidentally written something much more inappropriate.

One follower joked, "Not Martha drunk facebooking."

Another person joined in, writing, "Martha casually entering her s---posting era is the plot twist I needed this holiday season."

The mistake amused many of her followers, but Stewart was not quite finished addressing it.

Stewart fires back at the comments but makes another spelling mistake

On November 28, Stewart shared another post on Facebook and Instagram, this time responding to the attention her previous caption had received.

She appeared unimpressed by the comments and suggested people shouldn't make such a big deal out of a simple spelling error.

"Now that I am sitting calmly in @evonna_bou chair at @fromtheroots.141 calmly getting my hair done, I can write a caption that will not arouse such ridiculous comments," she wrote.

However, her attempt to explain the mistake took an unexpected turn. While defending herself, Stewart misspelled the word "misspellings" as "missellings."

"Missellings do occur and should be ignored but........Here are some random ' photos ' of the weekend so far," she added.

Followers did not miss the irony. Stewart had returned to social media to tell people to ignore spelling mistakes , only to make another one in the same sentence.

Her second post also included more pictures from the Thanksgiving weekend. In one image, she held up an earlier cookbook, Martha Stewart's Pies & Tarts.

The typo comes weeks after Stewart faced backlash over her Halloween costume

The Thanksgiving mix-up wasn't the first time one of Stewart's social media posts attracted criticism this season.

A few weeks earlier, she faced backlash over a Halloween costume in which she dressed as a homeless person.

On October 31, Stewart shared a photo of herself in tattered clothing, holding a cardboard sign asking for food. The post was later deleted.

The costume upset some viewers, who felt that using homelessness as a Halloween outfit was insensitive.

Stewart later explained her intention in a statement to Page Six , saying she wanted to raise awareness about homelessness and didn't mean to offend anyone.

She also addressed the controversy on the Today show, where she apologized to those upset by the costume.

"I made a mistake. I was stupid. What else can I say?" she told host Craig Melvin.

"Martha, you good sis?" wrote one netizen