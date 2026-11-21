Marlo Thomas

5 ft 4 in (163 cm)

$150 million, 2026 est.

American

November 21, 1937

Detroit, Michigan, US

89 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Marlo Thomas?



Marlo Thomas is an American actress and producer known for pioneering vibrant, independent female leads in television. Her charismatic performances in classic comedy series helped modernize prime time television during a pivotal era for female creators.





She rose to national prominence after starring as Ann Marie on the hit sitcom That Girl. The comedy earned her a Golden Globe Award and established her enduring legacy in Hollywood.

Early Life and Education



Growing up in Beverly Hills, Thomas absorbed show business through her comedian father, Danny Thomas. Her mother, Rose Marie Cassaniti, encouraged her creative pursuits while her childhood nickname, "Marlo," stemmed from a mispronunciation of Margo.





She attended Marymount High School before entering the University of Southern California for higher education. Although she initially earned a teaching degree, acting classes and campus theater productions permanently altered her career trajectory toward Hollywood.

Notable Relationships



An enduring Hollywood romance defined her personal life when she married talk show host Phil Donahue in 1980. The couple remained together for over four decades until his passing in August 2024, forming one of television's most celebrated enduring partnerships.





She embraced the role of stepmother to Donahue's five children from his previous marriage. The actress has no biological children of her own and continues to honor her late husband's legacy through her ongoing philanthropic work.

Career Highlights



Thomas gained fame starring as Ann Marie on That Girl from 1966 to 1971. She earned four Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe Award for her portrayal of an independent young woman navigating career aspirations in New York City.





She conceived and produced the groundbreaking children's project Free to Be... You and Me in 1972. The project yielded a bestselling album, book, and television special, earning her a Peabody Award and a Grammy Award while promoting messages of individuality.





Her extensive achievements include four Emmy Awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014. She also serves as National Outreach Director for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, cementing Thomas as a fixture in modern American culture.

Signature Quote



“Never take no from somebody who doesn't have the power to say yes.”