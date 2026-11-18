Margaret Atwood

5 ft 4 in (163 cm)

$20 million, 2026 est.

Canadian

November 18, 1939

Ottawa, Canada

87 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Margaret Atwood?



Margaret Eleanor Atwood is a Canadian author celebrated for her visionary dystopian fiction and sharp social critique. Her expansive body of work pairs intellectual rigor with deep psychological insight across many genres.





She gained global renown through her groundbreaking 1985 novel The Handmaid's Tale. The dystopian story sparked cultural debates worldwide and inspired an acclaimed streaming series, while readers also cherish her signature quick wit.

Early Life and Education



Childhood in Ottawa provided a backdrop of nature and constant reading. Raised by an entomologist father and a dietitian mother, she spent long months in the northern woods sketching ideas and writing poetry.





Higher education refined her emerging literary talents during her university years. She earned a degree from Victoria College at the University of Toronto before pursuing graduate work at Radcliffe College in Massachusetts.

Notable Relationships



Longstanding personal partnerships shaped Margaret Atwood's private world alongside her literary pursuits. She was married to writer Jim Polk before spending decades with author Graeme Gibson, with whom she shared a deep artistic collaboration.





The author shares a daughter, Eleanor Jess Atwood Gibson, with Gibson. Following Gibson's death in 2019, Atwood has focused on her family, writing projects, and environmental activism.

Career Highlights



Broad acclaim followed the release of her 1985 dystopian novel The Handmaid's Tale. The book sold millions of copies worldwide, earned the inaugural Arthur C. Clarke Award, and spawned an Emmy-winning television series.





Literary honors have consistently marked her six-decade publishing history. Atwood secured the Booker Prize twice, first for The Blind Assassin and later for The Testaments, while also inventing the LongPen remote signing device.





Major international recognitions continue to solidify her enduring global legacy. She holds the Order of Canada and the Franz Kafka Prize, cementing her stature as one of the most influential writers of modern times.

Signature Quote



“A word after a word after a word is power.”