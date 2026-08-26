In February 2026, British adult content creator Bonnie Blue, 27, announced on her platforms that she was pregnant.

It came in the wake of her unprotected “breeding” event held earlier that same month at Lord Davenport’s Mansion in London, where she claimed to have slept with 400 men.

On June 6, she held a baby shower that also featured similar adult activities involving male attendees, and a few of them opened up about all the “dirty stuff” that went down at the gathering.

Highlights Back in June, Bonnie Blue held a baby shower featuring “dirty” adult activities that “stunk,” according to participants.

Their comments recently resurfaced after Blue went viral for announcing a “Final Stretch” event for the last trimester of her pregnancy.

Blue was previously accused of faking her pregnancy after she claimed she made $1 million using a fake bump.

Among them were fellow adult content creators Tommy Lee and Owain Laing, whose comments recently resurfaced after Blue went viral again for yet another controversial stunt, “The Final Stretch,” as she continued to document her pregnancy journey online.

“It stunk, it was dirty, it really was,” Lee said.



Tommy Lee said he and other male guests urinated on Bonnie Blue at the baby shower

After the baby shower, Bonnie Blue shared explicit videos for her subscribers and revealed that she had turned it into a “golden sh**er” event at one point.

The ceremony began with traditional baby shower games involving nappies, toys, and baby food challenges, then shifted to adult-themed activities.

Tommy Lee, who was present in Blue’s February “breeding” mission, told The Tab, “I would say it was a very positive event. Bonnie was eager to get going. We played some games, and it was a fun, happy, positive vibe.”

“Bonnie invited everyone to come and give her the golden sh**er, which is pretty much what it sounds like it is,” he explained. “Everyone ended up urinating on her.”

“She was in her element. Then we finished up, got cleaned up, and that was it.”

The event triggered a massive backlash online, with many even threatening to call Child Protection Services on Blue.

However, it has not deterred her from recreating the hype with the new “Final Stretch” event.

In this adult stunt, she plans on allowing men wearing ski masks to use “toys, tongues, fingers, inches, their sons, whatever they want to use to help” her get to 10 centimeters dilated before her November due date.

Owain Laing said his wife was “happy” about his participation in Blue’s events

Owain Laing, another man who took part in the “breeding” mission, told the outlet that he felt “lucky enough” to participate in a three-person intimate sequence with Blue before the shower.

“The golden sh**er scene was three other men and me,” he said. “We all drank a lot of water prior to the scene, then when it came to it, Bonnie was absolutely drenched in our pi**. It was an incredible sight.”

Laing added that his wife knew about his participation and likes Blue.

“I would absolutely film with Bonnie again, and she’s an absolute angel,” he said. “I’ve got a Mrs., and she was happy and knows Bonnie… they got along with each other.”

US Weekly that he believes he Earlier in February, Laing toldthat he believes he could be the father of Blue’s baby.

“I could be the dad. If it comes out with a little beard and a mullet, then it’s definitely mine.” Laing joked with the magazine, adding that he and his partner of three years haven’t discussed the matter yet.

At least 112 male guests also participated in actual intimacy with Bonnie Blue at the shower in groups of 5-10, and some even waited six-plus hours for their turn.

Despite the intensity of the activities, “the boys were all super gentle with my bump,” Blue said on her channel.

Bonnie Blue was accused of faking her pregnancy after $1M revelation

On February 22, 2026, Bonnie Blue said on her YouTube channel that she was having “mega migraine” headaches and certain foods were making her nauseous and sick.

Suspicious, she took a pregnancy test , which came back positive. She then filmed an ultrasound scan, where a technician told her she was indeed expecting.

Many questioned the authenticity of her pregnancy, and some even accused her of using a fake silicone baby bump to “fool” her audiences.

“It’s not my job to convince them I am actually pregnant. The more doubts, the more comments, the more views, and it will stay that way,” Blue addressed the matter in March, speaking with US Weekly.

Less than a week later, she confessed that she was using prosthetics

“So, spring break is done, and I’m no longer gonna need this fake bump, so thank you to all you middle-aged dumb parents that fell for my rage bait,” she said, showing the silicone tummy, “because not only has it paid for the villa and the sunshine, but over 100 million views have made me $1 million better off.”

Many assumed at this point that the entire pregnancy was a ruse, not just her bump.

US Weekly that the pregnancy was “100% real” and that she However, Lee and Laing later explained tothat the pregnancy was “100% real” and that she used the gimmick to “look more pregnant” for the cameras until her bump showed.

"I'm scared for that baby." Netizens were repulsed by Bonnie Blue's baby shower events