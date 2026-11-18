A birthday is the one day a person can decide exactly how they want to spend it and get their friends and family to play along with their plans. This also helps folks feel special, especially when loved ones go above and beyond to listen to their wishes.

Unfortunately, this didn’t happen with one couple, as the woman refused to respect her husband’s birthday plan and instead went ahead with what she wanted. This left the man fuming, and he bailed on her, but this decision led to a huge conflict between them.

When people put their own wants and desires above those of their loved ones, it can lead to a lot of disagreements

The poster explained that since his wife had OCD, she always liked to plan things in depth and struggled to go with the flow, which is what he wanted to do for his birthday

Even though the man had told his wife that he just wanted to have a chill birthday and go out to a chain restaurant, she kept asking him for a specific place name and time

On his birthday, when the man came home after work, his wife was already dressed and had already made reservations at a fancy sushi place in the city

When the man confronted his wife, she refused to listen to him, so he went to the restaurant alone, which led to an argument when he got back home

Everyone has to deal with different issues in their lives, and having Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) is no walk in the park. Cleveland Clinic mentions that folks who struggle with this mental health condition often experience unwanted thoughts and fears that can lead to a repetitive series of behaviors that interfere with their normal activities.

According to doctors , people who are living with folks who have OCD might have to make certain accommodations for their actions. This could involve modifying expectations around activities or get-togethers, validating their concerns without encouraging their fears, and also being empathetic to their experience.

Dating or living with someone who is struggling with OCD can't be easy, which is why the Better Health Channel urges folks to seek support and help for themselves if they feel overwhelmed. It may help to look for support groups or talk to friends and family about your worries so your relationship can stay healthy and happy.

Research by Heather Z. Lyons mentions that the partners of people with OCD might struggle with anxiety and caregiver stress over time. This can cause conflicts and resentment, which isn’t healthy for their mental wellbeing or their relationship, and it’s something to address sooner rather than later.

On a loved one’s birthday, it might feel like you have to go all out and ‘wow’ them completely, but The Marriage Place explains that it’s better to just talk to the other person and see what they want. Rather than doing something extreme and being disappointed if they don’t like it, you might benefit from hearing them out and getting their input.

People’s expectations can run high on their birthday, which is why Mandala Essentials says the person being celebrated should also share what they’d like on their big day. It doesn’t help to leave tricky hints for one’s partner, as they might misunderstand the clues and go a whole different route.

Sometimes, people drop the ball on their loved one’s special day, and Abigail Wincek says they can fix it by doing better next time. As long as two people communicate and share their feelings openly, they can figure out a plan that suits them both and doesn’t leave anyone resentful.

In this case, it seems the woman only cared about her own plans and didn’t stop to consider what her husband wanted to do. He also felt completely unheard and steamrolled, which isn’t a good situation to be in.

Do you feel he did the right thing by going out for dinner alone? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this situation.

Most people were mad at the man’s wife for ignoring his request, and didn’t think he did anything wrong

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