Our homes are supposed to be places where we feel safe and comfortable. So when we spot someone we don’t recognize wandering around our property, especially if they’re behaving unusually, it’s only natural to feel a little uneasy

This post may include affiliate links.

One Redditor recently caught a man doing something rather peculiar on their doorbell camera. He walked up and held some sort of device to the camera that lit up, all while filming the encounter himself, before walking away. Confused, the homeowner turned to the internet for help figuring out what the man could have been up to.

A homeowner caught a man behaving suspiciously outside their house on their doorbell camera

Confused by what they saw, they asked the internet to help figure out what he was doing

Watch the full video below

Many readers were equally puzzled by the man’s behavior

Commenters began offering their own theories about what the stranger could have been up to

Doorbell cameras are growing in popularity, with many people saying these devices give them greater peace of mind

It’s easy to see why so many people are investing in these little devices. Depending on the model, a doorbell camera can send a notification to your phone whenever it detects movement outside your front door.

Many also come with built-in microphones and speakers, allowing you to have a conversation with whoever is standing there, even if you’re miles away. You can also save recordings and go back to check them later if something unusual happens.

Aside from being convenient for things like receiving deliveries, these devices can help people feel safer.

In the same SafeHome.org survey, 87% of home security users said their security equipment gave them greater peace of mind. There’s something reassuring about being able to check on your property whenever you want.

However, the growing popularity of doorbell cameras has also raised some concerns about privacy. Depending on where a camera is positioned, it might capture your neighbors going about their daily lives.

Some devices can even pick up conversations happening several feet away. In one experiment, Consumer Reports found that a Ring doorbell could clearly capture a conversation from 18 feet away, the greatest distance tested.

There are also concerns about how we interpret the footage these cameras capture. In a 2022 study , researchers looked at Ring’s Neighbors app, where users can share videos with others living nearby.

They found that people often portrayed those appearing in their recordings as suspicious or criminal, raising concerns about racial profiling. Having such easy access to footage of unfamiliar faces around our property might make us more inclined to question their presence.

Meanwhile, many of us are reluctant to open the door when a stranger comes knocking, particularly among younger generations

It seems that many of us are already quite wary of unexpected visitors. In a 2024 YouGov survey , only 48% of Americans said they would be more likely to answer the door if a stranger knocked. Older adults appeared to be more comfortable doing so, with 59% of those aged 65 and above saying they would answer.

There could be several reasons for our reluctance, particularly among younger generations. Many of us grew up being told never to open the door to strangers, and some of that caution may have stayed with us into adulthood.

Hearing about burglaries and other crimes, especially when they happen close to where we live, can also make us more concerned about our own safety.

Yet many types of crime have actually become less common over the past few decades.

According to the Pew Research Center , the violent crime rate in the US nearly halved between 1993 and 2022, while property crime fell even more significantly. England and Wales have experienced similar long-term declines in theft and violent crime since the mid-1990s.

Of course, that doesn’t mean we should disregard our safety. And in the case of this Redditor, seeing an unfamiliar man hold a strange device up to their doorbell camera would understandably raise a few questions.

Fortunately, having a recording of the encounter meant they could share it with others, and someone eventually recognized what the man was doing.

Perhaps that’s something worth keeping in mind when watching footage from our own security cameras.

Without knowing the full context of a situation, even someone simply going about their workday can look suspicious. Sometimes, there’s a perfectly ordinary explanation for something that initially seems quite unsettling.

Ultimately, one person managed to solve the mystery

Others pointed out that even with a perfectly reasonable explanation, people might still be wary of such encounters