Netflix's latest teen drama has quickly become a talking point, though not everyone is happy about it.

The Body , which debuted on the streaming platform last week, has attracted considerable attention. However, its explicit content has also drawn criticism from some viewers.

Now, some viewers are demanding that Netflix pull the series just days after its debut.

Highlights Netflix's latest teen drama, The Body, has sparked a heated debate among viewers.

The series has drawn mixed reactions over its themes and on-screen content.

Its creators have opened up about the personal experiences that shaped the show.

Netflix series The Body faces backlash over its explicit scenes

The Body premiered on Netflix on November 11, 2026, to generally positive reviews. It currently holds an 86% critics’ score on score on Rotten Tomatoes

Set in 2004 at an all-girls Catholic school, the series follows a group of friends whose decision to perform a Satanic ritual triggers mass hysteria in the local community. Alongside its supernatural elements, the drama explores coming-of-age experiences and LGBTQ+ themes .

Anya (Kristina Bogic), one of the central characters, is a closeted lesbian who has feelings for her best friend, Elise (Sara Boustany). As a result, the series features some intimate scenes between the characters.

Shortly after its release, these raunchy scenes went viral on social media.

The viral clips also drew criticism, with some viewers taking to their discomfort with the show's explicit moments. taking to X to express

“This new Netflix series just straight up p**n bruh,” one user said.

Another wrote, “Just tried to watch The Body on Netflix. How do people watch these shows? It’s just p**n.”

“This intro to The Body is easily one of the most lesbian things of the year,” a third commented.

The criticism soon prompted some viewers to sign an online petition calling for the show's cancellation.

A letter on to Netflix Chief Content Officer Peter Rice, accused the series of “defiling the faith of millions of Christian families.” It also called on the platform to cancel the show. on CitizenGO , addressed

Even before its premiere, faith-based groups had called for the series to be canceled, describing its portrayal of Christian schoolgirls as “blasphemous.”

Fans rally behind The Body as cancellation petition gains traction

Despite the pre-release protests, The Body debuted as scheduled and became Netflix's most-watched new release. It currently tops the platform's Top 10 list in both the US and worldwide.

Calls for its cancellation have continued to gain momentum, with the petition surpassing 100,000 signatures on November 17.

In response, supporters took to social media to argue that the series was neither as explicit nor as offensive as its critics suggested.

Some X users also argued that the criticism was largely driven by the series' LGBTQ+ representation.

“Anytime it's a queer movie/series you people say this,” one person wrote.

Another asked, “Two women loving each other always makes people uncomfortable, doesn't it?”

“There are literally two s** scenes that are like 30 seconds, and don't show anything,” a third added.

Some also pointed to shows like Euphoria and Off Campus , arguing that they feature more explicit content but have attracted considerably less criticism.

Supporters of the teen drama have started their own Netflix to greenlight a second season, which has garnered over 19,000 signatures. own petition urging

The Body showrunners opened up about the inspiration behind the series

Although Netflix has not confirmed a renewal, co-showrunner Quinn Shephard has revealed that ideas for a second season are already taking shape.

“I can’t talk about it much. I would say that there are some season 2 ideas percolating in my brain and in [producer] Gina’s brain. I think we’d be so lucky if we got one, and we would love to bring it to life,” she told told What’s On Netflix

explained how her personal experiences and insecurities surrounding her sexuality helped shape the series. Speaking to Tudum , Shephard

Shephard, who identifies as queer, also spoke about her struggles with coming out, explaining that she once worried she would be “less of a girl’s girl or feminine.”

Co-showrunner Gina Gammell, meanwhile, drew inspiration from her own time at an all-girls Christian high school, which informed the series' exploration of identity and self-discovery.

“I think that it is really a distinct feeling to be like, ‘Who am I in a group, and who am I as an individual?’ That is so personal to myself and Quinn, but also to most people who grew up in any kind of group environment of girls,” she added.

The Body is currently streaming on Netflix.

"We cancel Netflix": Viewers remain divided over The Body as season 2 demands grow