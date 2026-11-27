#1 Aspen, Colorado
Its four skiing regions—Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk, and Snowmass—span more than 5,700 acres and are accessible with a single lift ticket.
If skiing isn’t your cup of tea but you still want to enjoy adventurous activities, try snowshoeing, ice skating, snowmobiling, sledding, sleigh riding, or tubing on mountain coasters. When you’re done, explore luxury boutiques, high-end brand outlets, multi-star restaurants, and cozy cafés downtown.
Aspen’s signature annual winter celebrations, Wintersköl, featuring torchlight descents, bonfires, fireworks, live music, and snow sculptures, are also open to the public.
BKNY/Bauer-Griffin / Getty, MEGA / Getty
The list of A-listers who frequent Aspen is quite long and equally impressive. Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Heidi Klum, Kevin Costner, Jennifer Lopez, and Mariah Carey have all been spotted there multiple times.
#2 St. Moritz, Switzerland
Nestled in the Swiss Alps, this luxurious resort town has been visited by the likes of Alfred Hitchcock, Coco Chanel, Elizabeth Taylor, Sophia Loren, Charlie Chaplin, Audrey Hepburn, John Lennon, Brigitte Bardot, the Kennedys, and many other famous faces.
More recently, George Clooney, John Travolta, Robert De Niro, Elizabeth Hurley, Claudia Schiffer, and the Beckhams have been spotted here more than once. Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and Princess Beatrice have also visited.
The main snow sports area in St. Moritz is Corviglia, also called Piz Nair, which sits directly above the town and is accessed via the Chantarella funicular and Marguns gondola. The lakes of St. Moritz are open for surfing, kayaking, or sailing until they freeze, then become grounds for ice-skating, polo, and other games.
Beyond physical activities, you can explore the town's historic buildings, sample premium tea, coffee, or caviar at Glattfelder, or shop on Via Serlas or Veglia and Maistra streets.
Don't forget to try local chocolate at Läderach or Hanselmann, and fondue at Stüvetta Moritz or Restaurant Engiadina.
#3 Courchevel, France
It forms part of Les Trois Vallées, one of the world's largest linked ski areas, making it a dream destination for skiers of all skill levels. Beginners will thrive in the sunny Courchevel Moriond at 5,413 feet and La Tania’s forest trails, while experts will have fun tackling the steep Grand Couloir from the 8,983-feet Sommet de la Saulire
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Off the slopes, you can take a scenic flight over Mont Blanc from the famous sloping Altiport runway, go paragliding, dog sledding, and snowshoeing through snowy pine forests, skate and play arcade games at Le Forum’s Olympic ice rink, or unwind in the saunas and steam rooms at the Aquamotion Courchevel Wellness Center.
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In March 2025, Moncler brought an extravagant winter fashion show to Courchevel, attracting celebrities including Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Adrien Brody, Shaun White, and Nina Dobrev.
Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton took their children skiing in Courchevel for the first time in 2016, and have since returned in 2022, 2025, and 2026. George Clooney, Elton John, the Beckhams, Beyoncé, Robbie Williams, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Geri Halliwell are regulars here, too.
#4 Whistler, Canada
The destination offers thousands of acres of snow-powdered terrain suitable for everyone—from gentle green runs at Olympic Station to thrilling, expert-only alpine bowls and glaciers.
Beyond downhill skiing, adrenaline seekers can ride a passenger bobsleigh at the Whistler Sliding Center, soar across snowy valleys on Ziptrek Ecotours, snow tube at Bubly Tube Park, or go heli-skiing and snowmobiling into the backcountry.
You can enjoy panoramic mountain vistas even if you don’t ski, thanks to the Peak 2 Peak Gondola, which offers views of the snow-draped Coast Mountains.
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For calmer experiences, visit the Squamish Lil’wat Cultural Center and the Audain Art Museum, take an immersive nighttime walk on a forest trail in Vallea Lumina, or catch the weekly Fire & Ice Show where world-class athletes flip and twist through a burning ring of fire.
Winter also brings a packed events calendar, including the Whistler Film Festival, New Year's celebrations, and WinterPRIDE.
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Whistler's celebrity guests over the years include actors Jason Momoa, Chelsea Handler, Mark Consuelos, and Kelly Ripa. In February 2024, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle also visited Whistler for an Invictus Games training camp, where Harry tried out a sit-ski alongside wounded and injured athletes.
#5 Antarctica
From November to March, which is actually summertime in Antarctica, you can take expedition cruises, chartered flights, and some passenger-carrying ships.
Travelers can explore the continent in inflatable Zodiac boats around ice formations and make landings at snowfields or historic sites such as Port Lockroy or Deception Island. Lucky visitors may spot colonies of different species of penguins, seals, whales, and orcas.
For those feeling adventurous, there are safe options to try out kayaking, snowshoeing, hiking, mountaineering, and polar plunge.
However, the expedition can be incredibly expensive.
In January 2023, Nina Dobrev and her then-boyfriend Shaun White traveled there with friends, including Jared Leto, Zoey Deutch, and Lewis Hamilton, reportedly aboard The Octopus Superyacht.
Nina Dobrev / Instagram, Nina Dobrev / Instagram
Travel content creator Ben Keenan analyzed their activities from the celebrities’ online posts and determined that the trip would’ve cost about $3,488,088 for 11 people.
“I think it’s important to shine a light on how much these trips actually cost so that folks don’t see an extravagant lifestyle and think: ‘I’ll never have that,’ but instead that they might see that and think ‘MOST people will never have that,” Keenan told The Independent.
Prince Harry also visited Antarctica in November 2013 for the Walking With The Wounded South Pole Allied Challenge, a charity expedition raising funds and awareness for injured military veterans.
#6 Hokkaido, Japan
Ski enthusiasts flock to Niseko for its famously light powder snow and slopes overlooking the dramatic, Mount Fuji-like peak of Mount Yotei. Adventurous travelers can also ride an icebreaker cruise along the Shiretoko coast or walk across frozen drift ice on the Sea of Okhotsk.
Hokkaido has become a favorite among celebrities looking for a snowy holiday away from the usual American and European ski resorts.
In the 2023–24 winter season, models Kelsey Merritt and Jasmine Tookes visited Niseko together. Chris Hemsworth, Hugh Jackman, Jamie O’Brien, and Daniel Wu have also been spotted in the ski town.
Chris Hemsworth / Instagram
Those seeking a slower-paced escape can relax and wash away stress in traditional onsens, Japan’s famous bathing inns built around natural hot springs. Towns like Jozankei, Noboribetsu, Toyako, and Akan have reliable, authentic onsens.
Spotting red-crowned cranes around Kushiro and Akan, sea eagles near Shiretoko, and watching the famous winter penguin walk at Asahiyama Zoo are also fun family activities.
In February, the iconic Sapporo Snow Festival transforms the capital city with massive, illuminated ice sculptures. Nearby, the historic port town of Otaru is known for snow-dusted Victorian warehouses and candlelit canal walks.
Cap off your days by warming up with rich Sapporo miso ramen, fresh king crab, and world-famous local craft beer.
#7 Tromsø And Lofoten Islands, Northern Norway
The year after they started dating, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their first trip as a couple to Tromsø, one of the best bases for exploring the region.
The most popular winter activities in Tromsø are skiing in the Lyngen Alps and boating around the fjords. Local professional fishermen often guide tourists while whale watching or sea fishing, and if you catch anything yourself, your lodge might even cook or fry it for you.
You can also take a Fjellheisen cable car to Mount Storsteinen for panoramic views, visit the Arctic Cathedral, go dog sledding, take a reindeer-sledding excursion with Sámi guides, or explore the Polar Museum.
In Tromsø, try local seafood and Arctic specialties at Fiskekompaniet or Bardus Bistro, and browse the shops along Storgata for souvenirs.
January and February are especially lively thanks to the Tromsø International Film Festival, Northern Lights Festival, and Sámi Week, which includes traditional events such as reindeer racing and lasso throwing.
Some offbeat locations, such as the Lofoten Islands, which Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell visited on their honeymoon in 2021, are also worth visiting.
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It is quite a popular destination among online creators and travel influencers. Photographer Dino Serrao came here to film portraits of locals. Travel influencers such as Max Rive, Will Gray, Marvin Kuhr, Alexandra Blodgett, and Stefan Bergmann have also visited Tromsø, Lofoten, and Senja.
#8 Medieval Christmas Markets In Europe
Set against medieval town squares, Gothic churches, and half-timbered houses, these festive gatherings blend centuries-old traditions with twinkling lights, handmade decorations, seasonal food, and plenty of mulled wine—the perfect atmosphere for a holiday-season break.
Strasbourg, France, hosts one of Europe’s oldest Christmas markets, with a history dating back to 1570. Expect Alsatian treats such as bredele biscuits, gingerbread, and mulled wine, locally called vin chaud. Remember to take photos of the giant Christmas tree at Place Kléber.
When it comes to Christmas trees, the market in Tallinn, Estonia, beats most others.
Stallhof Dresden in Germany, held in the 16th-century tourney yard of Dresden Castle, features costumed traders, artisanal craftspeople, live folk music, and fire lantern lighting.
Find other exciting markets in Munich (Germany), Rothenburg ob der Tauber (Germany), Colmar (France), Prague (Czech Republic), Vienna (Austria), and Nuremberg (Germany).
Across the Channel, find similar markets in Winchester, Exeter, York, Rochester, and Evesham, and make time, if you can, for the fictional reenactments at England’s Medieval Festival at King’s Grove, London.
All these markets are popular haunts of travel influencers, such as Helene Sula, Maddie and Patrick McLean, and Lily Huynh.
German singer Sarah Engels was spotted in Vienna in 2024, and Hollywood’s Julia Roberts was reportedly seen at Prague’s market in 2025. Star Trek: Voyager actor Robert Picardo was photographed by fans walking through Budapest’s market.
#9 The Alta Lumina In Les Gets, France
Created by entertainment studio Moment Factory in 2020, the attraction takes visitors along an approximately one-kilometer woodland trail inspired by the story of a traveling music-maker and his hot-air balloon.
You walk through a series of themed scenes—from prologue to epilogue—without spoken dialogue, using visuals and music to tell the story.
As you follow the path, illuminated installations, music, projections, and interactive scenes bring the whimsical tale to life. It's particularly enchanting in winter, when the forest is covered in snow, and the darkness makes the lights appear even more vivid.
Content creators such as Laurine Adri, Jasmine Decker, Mike in Geneva, Paulina, and more have visited and raved about Alta Lumina since it opened.
Les Gets itself is a charming Alpine village and a gateway to the enormous Portes du Soleil ski area, which links resorts in France and Switzerland.
#10 Bavaria, Germany
There's plenty to do even if skiing isn't your thing. Visit the Partnach Gorge, where winter temperatures can turn its rock walls into a spectacular display of icicles, or take the cable car up the Zugspitze for panoramic views across four countries.
For a more relaxing day, explore the traditional shops and boutiques along Ludwigstrasse in Partenkirchen and try Bavarian classics such as pork knuckle, sausages, pretzels, and apple strudel at local establishments like Gasthaus zur Schranne or Zum Wildschütz.
Neuschwanstein and Hohenschwangau Castles are important historical sites worth visiting, with centuries of history preserved within their walls.
The former is widely cited as a major inspiration for Walt Disney's fairy tale castle imagery, especially for Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella. Michael Jackson and Josephine Baker reportedly visited Bavaria as well.
#11 Zakopane, Poland
Skiers can head to Kasprowy Wierch, the country's highest ski area, for more challenging alpine terrain, or try the gentler slopes at Polana Szymoszkowa, suitable for beginners.
The Gubałówka funicular is another must-do, offering sweeping mountain views without a strenuous climb.
There's plenty to enjoy after leaving the slopes. One of the most memorable local traditions is a kulig, a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the snowy countryside, often followed by a bonfire, traditional music, and a hearty meal. You can also unwind in outdoor thermal pools at Termy Chochołowskie or Terma Bania.
For food and shopping, wander along Krupówki, the town's main pedestrian street, and look for oscypek, a smoked sheep's cheese traditionally served grilled with cranberry sauce. For a traditional highlander dinner, try Bąkowo Zohylina Niźnio or Gazdowo Kuźnia.
Zakopane was famously visited by James and Oliver Phelps, the actors who played twins Fred and George in the Harry Potter films, accompanied by Outlander actress Sophie Skelton.
Polish soccer star and former FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich player Robert Lewandowski visited Zakopane with his wife, Anna Lewandowska, a personal trainer and karate specialist. Polish actress Anna Guzik tied the knot with Wojciech Tylka right here, and Polish musician Michał Szpak has also visited for leisure and performances.
#12 Banff And Lake Louise, Canada
It’s a favorite winter holiday destination of Justin and Hailey Bieber, who visited in 2025. Breaking Bad star Bryan Cranston and wife Robin Dearden came in 2024 to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary.
The year before, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais shared photos from Lake Louise. Other famous visitors include Diane Farr, Luke Combs, and Ashley Tisdale.
The resort town, located within Banff National Park, lets you photograph yourself skating on the frozen lake in winter against a dramatic mountain backdrop.
Seeing the frozen waterfalls and ice formations at Johnston Canyon, taking a boat tour on Lake Minnewanka, and visiting the gardens on Cave Avenue are also worth the time and money.
For a particularly memorable meal, stop at The Grizzly House for its unusual fondue experience. Winter also brings the SnowDays Festival, with ice sculptures, snow activities, outdoor celebrations, and festive Christmas markets.
Banff and Lake Louise previously welcomed Marilyn Monroe in the 1950s, when she filmed River of No Return here. Leonardo DiCaprio came here to film his Oscar-winning performance in The Revenant. While filming for The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal went dog sledding near Lake Louise.
#13 The Arctic Circle Train
The overnight sleeper service connecting Narvik in Norway to Stockholm in Sweden travels through hundreds of miles of Arctic landscapes.
Keeping your eyes peeled out the window during this 19-hour journey will reward you with scenery of old forests, frozen lakes, white-crested peaks, and local hamlets here and there. If you are lucky, you may even see the Northern Lights.
For a meal in Narvik, try Restaurant Fiskekroken Narvik for seafood or Furu Gastropub for Nordic-inspired dishes.
TV presenter Nick Knowles traveled to the Arctic Circle by rail for Amazing Railway Adventures with Nick Knowles, and popular travel vloggers like Paul Lucas, Justine, and Kara and Nate have filmed overnight journeys on the Arctic Circle route.
#14 Finnish Lapland
Emilia Clarke, Conan O’Brien, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ed Sheeran, David Beckham, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, Shakira, Gordon Ramsey, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, and Sydney Sweeney are among the stars spotted here or who have shared photos from their trip.
Prince Albert II of Monaco and Princess Charlene visited the municipality of Enontekiö in 2012 to attend a traditional reindeer race in the Sámi village of Hetta.
Rovaniemi, the regional capital dubbed the “official” hometown of Santa Claus, is a popular starting point.
The most interesting place to visit here is the Santa Claus Village, sitting right over the Arctic Circle. You can enter Santa’s Office, Post Office, and Christmas Cottage, where you can meet Mr. and Mrs. Santa. You can also pet Siberian huskies, go on sled rides pulled by huskies or reindeer, and enjoy the ice slides, motor track, and flight VR experience.
Those interested in skiing and snowboarding, head to Levi, Ylläs, or Ruka, which offer extensive slopes, ski schools, and winter activities. For a truly memorable stay, book a glass igloo.
#15 The Púca Festival In Ireland
Held around Halloween in County Meath, the festival celebrates Samhain, the ancient Celtic seasonal tradition widely associated with the festival's origins. Its name comes from the Púca, a mischievous shape-shifting spirit in Irish folklore, said to roam the countryside and bring both good and bad fortune.
Púca takes place across the historic towns of Trim and Athboy, transforming them into lively hubs of music, storytelling, fire performances, processions, and traditional celebrations.
One of its most spectacular events is the Lighting of the Samhain Fire at the Hill of Ward, also known as Tlachtga, near Athboy. The ancient hill is closely associated with Samhain traditions and is believed to have been an important ceremonial gathering place.
Visitors can also enjoy the Púca Procession, live music, theatrical performances, heritage tours, and storytelling sessions.
Influencer Maddy McRae, who has over a million followers on social media, visited the festival in 2026. Other travel vloggers such as Annika and Morgan Wanders have also been there.
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