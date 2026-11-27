When was the last time you took a proper vacation ? Not a quick weekend away or a trip squeezed between work commitments, but a chance to leave your worries behind and simply enjoy being somewhere new.

Between work deliverables, endless notifications, and the pressure to keep up with everyday life, it's easy to forget how much you need to slow down and take a break .

Everyone needs that kind of break sometimes, even your favorite movie and TV stars and internet personalities, especially when burnout starts creeping in. And if you're looking for an excuse to get away, winter might be the perfect season for a reset.

Beyond the usual sightseeing, traveling during the colder months lets you experience destinations at their festive best and discover adventure sports and cultural traditions you might never have encountered otherwise.

Whether it’s Lily Collins cherishing the Northern Lights dancing across the sky on her honeymoon or the Royal couple, William and Kate, skiing down alpine slopes with their kids, these 15 winter getaways give you the chance to experience your favorite celebrity’s best-kept vacation secret.

We’ve teamed up with NOA Villas to give one lucky reader the chance to enjoy a luxury getaway to Finnish Lapland! To enter, tell us in the comments about a time when life left you completely burnt out and in dire need of a break. The 10 comments with the most likes will make the shortlist, and the best story among them will win the trip. Keep reading to learn all the details!