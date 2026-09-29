For anyone who tuned in to Sunday’s MTV VMAs , they would have seen Madonna, Madonna and more Madonna.

The 68-year-old artist seemed like the queen of the award show this year. But sources said her loved ones are concerned about her health.

People have been telling her it’s time to “slow down.” And fans, too, have been concerned about whether her body can keep up with her.

Highlights Madonna’s performance at the 2026 VMAs left fans concerned.

Her inner circle has reportedly been urging her to take things slow.

But the 68-year-old singer is refusing to slow down, according to an insider.

“In some of her more recent concerts, it was too taxing for her,” they went on to say,” the source said.

Madonna seemed like the queen of the 2026 MTV VMAs, but fans believe they say signs of exhaustion

The 2026 MTV VMAs opened with Madonna’s eight-minute medley of tracks from her latest album Confessions II.

The performance also included a roster of artists like Charli XCX and Sabrina Carpenter sharing the stage with her.

Seth Rogen, Sombr, her longtime best friend Debi Mazar, and actress Julia Garner, who was cast to play Madonna in a biopic that’s been put on hold, also made cameo appearances.

But even a star-studded lineup couldn't take the spotlight away from Madonna’s lackluster moves.

Some viewers were concerned, believing her movements appeared to be on low-battery mode or less fluid than her trademark high-energy shows.

Ahead of the VMAs, Madonna was crowned with the highest number of nominations this year.

The Vogue singer ultimately picked up seven awards across the night, making her seem like the queen of the 2026 MTV VMAs , at least on paper.

During her acceptance speeches, Madonna sported a heavily strapped knee and couldn’t even remember which award she was accepting at one point.

“Madonna would be better off lying down and taking a nap,” one commented online.

The singer’s inner circle have been urging her to slow down, but Madonna refuses to give in

Many in her inner circle reportedly felt like the MTV VMAs had several signs of Madonna pushing herself too hard and refusing to slow down.

Loved ones have been telling her to “take it easy” in behind-the-scenes conversations.

“She is having everyone around her tell her to actually slow down,” a source told the Daily Mail .

“She says she has more energy than ever, but her family and friends are saying, ‘Take it easy,’” they added.

Madonna, meanwhile, seems to be on a tangent of her own.

Despite concerns shown by family and friends, the singer is “showing signs of wanting to hit the road” for a tour of her new album

Even though the pop icon insists she is fine and claims to have “more energy than ever,” many believe her tour would have to adapt to her current physical limitations.

This would mean the shows would look “different than anything she's done in the past.”

Madonna has her eyes set on a tour for her new album but her recent concerts may have been “too taxing for her”

“There's a big debate between her and her team as to how the format of the show will be,” the source told the outlet.

“She wants to do something big but knows the reality that she can't do the more extensive tours that she's done in the past, probably because in some of her more recent concerts, it was too taxing for her,” they went on to say.

While Madonna acknowledges the need to “scale it down,” there are others around her who “probably” don’t want her to do “anything at all other than a very small and limited run with no more than ten shows in ten cities.”

The source also acknowledged how everything Madonna is doing now seems to be an effort to magnify her legacy, as she’s now on the brink of her fifth decade as a globally-recognized artist.

Her biopic, which she imagined to be of epic proportions, seemed to be an effort to achieve this.

Madonna revealed that she wanted to write and direct the projection herself, but Universal Studios pulled the plug due to budget issues.

The pop icon was “upset” after Universal Studios pulled the plug on her biopic due to issues over the budget

“We had a falling out, me and Universal, regarding budget,” the singer herself said during a chat with Interview magazine this year.

“I've had an extraordinary life,” she added. “I've had a huge life, so I needed a big budget… they couldn't get their heads around it.”

Madonna was “upset” with her biopic being stalled but is still trying to “find a new home for it,” the afore-mentioned source told the Daily Mail this week.

“She really believes in it,” they added.

Controlling the narrative of Madonna’s biopic is important to her because she saw a “really dreadful” Michael Jackson TV biopic and doesn’t want to settle on a “lowly production budget.”

“She is a control freak but has to be because she has seen what has happened to her peers who weren't in control of their story,” the insider said.

“She did great. People are so weird about women aging,” one fan commented online