Madelaine Petsch

August 18, 1994

Port Orchard, Washington, US

32 Years Old

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Who Is Madelaine Petsch?



Madelaine Grobbelaar Petsch is an American-South African actress renowned for her vibrant presence and compelling performances. She captivates audiences with a unique blend of intensity and vulnerability.





Her breakout role as Cheryl Blossom on The CW’s Riverdale brought her widespread recognition and critical acclaim. The character's fiery personality quickly became a fan favorite.

Early Life and Education



Born to South African parents, Madelaine Grobbelaar Petsch split her childhood between Port Orchard, Washington, and South Africa. This dual upbringing fostered a rich cultural perspective.





She began dance classes at three, enrolled in theater by five, and later attended the Tacoma School of the Arts. These early artistic pursuits fueled her passion for performance.

Notable Relationships



A string of high-profile romances has marked Madelaine Petsch’s public life, including relationships with musician Travis Mills and music manager Anthony Li. More recently, she has been linked to rapper Tyga.





Madelaine Petsch has no children. She remains in a relationship with Tyga, with their connection often sparking media interest.

Career Highlights



Madelaine Petsch achieved widespread fame with her breakthrough role as Cheryl Blossom on The CW’s Riverdale, which aired from 2017 to 2023. Her performance garnered multiple awards, including a Teen Choice Award.





Beyond television, she expanded her career into film, starring and executive producing horror-thrillers like Sightless and Jane. Petsch also launched a successful YouTube channel, amassing millions of subscribers.

Signature Quote



“It's important to be your own person, and as you grow up, you start appreciating the things that make you different.”