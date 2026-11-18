How do you make a relationship last? That’s a conundrum that has kept couples bothered for ages. Or, in the words of Ariana Grande, “How can I know if I’m in the right relationship?” Countless compatibility tests have been dedicated to people finding “the one,” numerous advice columns have doled out suggestions on how to attract and keep a significant other, yet no one has found that magical solution. It seemed that in 1992, Gary Chapman solved the mystery behind how we can love our partners better and be understood ourselves, when he published “5 Love Languages: The Secret To Love That Lasts.” Couples all around the world finally had their lightbulb moments, as they realized they simply had a different love language than their partner, and that’s where all the relationship trouble stemmed from. But is it really that simple? Can a framework of five “love languages” really determine a couple’s compatibility? Lately, there has been research emerging that suggests the five love languages are simply psy-pop and as practically useful as predicting compatibility based on someone’s zodiac sign. So, Bored Panda set out to get to the bottom of the five love languages phenomenon. How did Chapman come up with the framework and is there any scientific research behind these languages? We consulted licensed psychologists, couples therapists and academics and asked them just how reliable the five love languages can be and what other theories and therapeutic approaches they prefer to use instead. Khamkéo / Unsplash (not the actual photo) The book that first proposed the five love languages model was published in 1992 by Baptist pastor Gary Chapman. The Five Love Languages, according to him, are as follows: Quality Time, Acts of Service, Words of Affirmation, Receiving Gifts and Physical Touch. Chapman’s five languages came from his experience working with couples as a counselor in his parish, not from any scientific research. With an academic background in anthropology, he developed the Five Love Languages model by observing what he saw during his sessions. “I decided to read the notes I had made over twelve years of counseling couples and ask myself the question, ‘When someone sat in my office and said, ‘I feel like my spouse doesn’t love me,’ what did they want?’ Their answers fell into five categories,” he writes. Today, he is a host of two radio programs focused on marriage, family and relationships, director of marriage seminars, and co-author of books such as “The Five Apology Languages” and “The 5 Languages of Appreciation in the Workplace.” Learning your love language can help people understand themselves better and teach others how to love them, according to the website where you can take the Five Love Languages test. It works both ways: you learn your love language and share it with your loved ones so they can love you better, and they share theirs with you, so you know what form of affection they prefer the most. Chapman claims that people have a primary love language, the one that stays with them for life, and a secondary one, that might develop later or change over time. Your first love language is like a personality trait, he says. However, this and his other claims, like that the Five Love Languages are gender-neutral and adaptable to all cultures, have been subject to criticism. So much so, that researchers have tried to see how accurate his model can be as a therapeutic approach, yet with varying degrees of success. aimenda123 / Magnific (not the actual photo) Although one might say that Chapman used empirical data from his counseling sessions to develop the Five Love Languages, critics say that it’s an oversimplification of behavior patterns marriage counselors see in their field. There are several studies exploring whether the Five Love Languages have any scientific basis. A 2022 study found that couples with matching love languages reported greater relationship satisfaction than couples with mismatched love languages. The authors also found that men reported higher levels of empathy when their partners had a love language that matched more closely to theirs. Other research, however, finds that there’s little evidence that the Five Love Languages work. Authors of a 2017 study claim that they found little correlation between relationship satisfaction and whether couples’ love languages matched. What was more important was the ability to self-regulate, and female self-regulation had a positive impact on both their and their partner’s relationship satisfaction. Another 2018 study didn’t find evidence that matching love languages improves relationship satisfaction. Other research suggests that there are more than five love languages. A 2022 study suggested that there may be six, yet the researchers found it difficult to fit participants’ answers into the particular five categories. An expert we talked to, neuroscientist and sexuality researcher Nicole Prause, PhD., says that there is currently not enough data to support the Five Love Languages as useful. “Some scientists have speculated that its popularity may be driven [by] a potential method to communicate or sanitize difficult topics, such as a desire for frequent [intimacy], rather than any real psychological concept. They are pseudoscience, but [that] doesn't mean they are useless as potential tools for communication.” magnific / Magnific (not the actual photo) As we delve deeper, we can find more problematic things in the Five Love Languages model. Chapman was a Baptist pastor, so the framework is rooted in religious, patriarchal values. Intimacy and relationships educator and creator of the 18 Love Languages of Modern Love, Anne Hodder-Shipp, tells Bored Panda that Chapman’s Five Love Languages are about one man’s experiences in his religious community. “I hesitate to say that The 5 Love Languages gets anything right because the concept is rooted in Christian fundamentalism, but marketed as relationship advice or the ‘secret’ to lasting love,” she says. “And its creator is a Baptist minister with no professional training in relationship education, therapy, or a related field, yet he is promoted as a ‘marriage counselor.’” “They also promote outdated, disproven assumptions about relationships, love, monogamy, marriage, and gender roles,” she adds. Indeed, other experts have brought attention to the fact that following the Five Love Languages model may lead to people being mistreated. In his book, Chapman writes about one of his clients, Ann, whose husband was verbally violent with her and generally hostile. The husband’s love language was, apparently, physical touch, and, instead of being concerned for the woman’s safety and emotional mistreatment, he still advised her to “rely heavily upon [her] faith in God” and be intimate with her husband Holistic yoga expert and founder of Siddhi Yoga, Meera Watts, also tells Bored Panda that some people may use a love language as a weapon. “People use it as a crutch, as justification for poor behaviors because they’re emotionally unintelligent at baseline.” For example, a person whose love language is receiving gifts may demand them from their partner all the time. The same can be said about physical intimacy, and that can quickly devolve into manipulation and guilt-tripping. In her work, Watts explores South Asian and Vedic traditions, and Chapman’s model is very Western-centric and heteronormative in comparison. “ It views love in such an individualistic manner, right? (what do I need, what does my partner need), all of which are very Western and Protestantism worldview. It views love as a transaction of needs, essentially, with each person identifying what they require and the other delivers it,” she adds. artursafronovvvv / Magnific (not the actual photo) The experts we talk to agree that the Five Love Languages model shouldn’t be a black-and-white framework but more like guidelines. Other theories and therapeutic approaches can be more helpful when couples want to communicate and understand each other better, like the Gottman Method, Adult Attachment Theory (AAT) and Emotionally Focused Couple Therapy (EFCT). Couples’ therapist Diana Malouf uses the Gottman Method and EFCT in her practice and describes an example. “If Partner 1 gets upset because Partner 2 doesn't take out the trash after saying they would, Partner 1 may simplify to ‘Acts of service are my love language, so when you don’t take out the trash, that indicates you don’t love me.’” “If we dig a little deeper, we might come to find out that either Partner 1 (or Partner 2) feels ignored and devalued,” Malouf explains. “Or Partner 1 has a critical way of asking for their needs to be met (using criticism, harsh startups, contempt), which triggers Partner 2 to shut down and detach (this is the pursue/withdraw dynamic that the couple likely replicates in other arguments as well). There could be health-related reasons and other stressors either inside or outside the relationship.” “What is helpful is being curious, asking open-ended questions, and assuming the best about your partner, versus making assumptions and reacting to those assumptions. For example, when Partner 1 and Partner 2 are both feeling relaxed and present, use the “I feel… About… I need” format. So, for example, Partner 1 can ask, ‘I feel ignored about my request for you to take out the trash. I need us to find a housework schedule that works for both of us.’” Nguyễn Tân / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Licensed marriage and family therapist Caleb Birkhoff tells Bored Panda that Chapman’s Five Love Languages can be helpful for couples to find a shared vocabulary when talking about love, closeness, affection and care. “It shouldn't be considered a compatibility test, but a vehicle in which we can start having a very important conversation with the people we're in relationship with,” he explains. He prefers using the attachment theory, as it helps people learn why they’re repeating relationship patterns. “It allows for space to grow and change, heal old wounds, and be flexible and receptive to feedback when presented in the context of a couple,” he explains. “Attachment allows for space in how we express affection, but also the emotional implications of feeling connected and disconnected (and how well we tolerate those states). We're now able to notice and work with patterns that have been established. We then can identify what is happening underneath an argument, what want or need isn't being met.” Anne Hodder-Shipp developed her own love languages model in 2021 and named 18 of them. “The 18 Modern Love Languages are an updated alternative that shows us love happens in all relationships, not just romantic ones, and that there are way more than 5 ways to feel it,” she tells Bored Panda. “It also makes space for how love is experienced by neurodivergent, asexual, aromantic, LGBTQIA+, and other people who were never represented by ‘The 5.’” Other experts, however, are not fans of any frameworks and find them too simplistic and constricting when it comes to such a difficult topic as relationships. Trauma-informed holistic therapist Blanka Molnar shares that in her experience, models like the Five Love Languages can only be a useful starting point and help couples with compatibility. “[It’s about] (self-)awareness and a willingness to make a relationship work,” she tells Bored Panda. “People tend to use frameworks as pigeonholes, and that can be a limiting factor. Frameworks are the first steps, and then it's your decision what you do with them.”