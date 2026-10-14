Lori Petty

October 14, 1963

Chattanooga, Tennessee, US

63 Years Old

Libra

Who Is Lori Petty?



Lori Petty is an American actress known for her kinetic screen energy and sharp comic style. Her distinctive raspy voice and fearless intensity transformed complex, rebellious characters into unforgettable movie icons across nineties cinema.





She gained widespread attention playing surfer Tyler Endicott in the 1991 action thriller Point Break. Petty followed that triumph as feisty pitcher Kit Keller in A League of Their Own, proving her ability to anchor major studio features.

Early Life and Education



Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Lori Petty grew up in a traveling Pentecostal minister family. She frequently moved across the country alongside her two younger sisters while taking on household responsibilities during a turbulent early childhood.





She later attended North High School in Sioux City, Iowa, graduating in 1981. Petty edited the school newspaper before moving to Omaha to work as a graphic designer, which funded her eventual move into professional acting.

Notable Relationships



Earlier in her career, Petty dated actor and comedian David Alan Grier in the nineties. The pair maintained a lasting creative friendship that later inspired her writing and directorial debut in independent cinema.





Petty has no children and has kept her personal life out of tabloid headlines. She maintains close ties with her extended family while focusing her energy on screen acting and independent filmmaking projects.

Career Highlights



Petty built a defining movie legacy during the nineties through high-profile starring roles. She earned critical acclaim in Point Break and A League of Their Own before landing the iconic title role in the 1995 cult classic Tank Girl.





She expanded her artistic reach by writing and directing the 2008 drama The Poker House. Petty later earned widespread praise for playing Lolly Whitehill in Orange Is the New Black, securing her place with a new generation of television viewers.





Her dynamic performances across film and television continue to draw enthusiastic global praise. With dozens of screen credits and a reputation for bold, unconventional character work, Petty remains an enduring fixture in American popular culture.

Signature Quote



“If you want the girl next door, go next door.”