Loretta Devine

August 21, 1949

Houston, Texas, US

77 Years Old

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Who Is Loretta Devine?



Loretta Devine is an American actress, singer, and voice artist known for her versatile and compelling performances. She consistently brings warmth and depth to her roles across various genres.





Devine’s breakout moment arrived with her critically acclaimed performance as Gloria Matthews in the 1995 film Waiting to Exhale. Her portrayal earned her an NAACP Image Award and solidified her presence in major motion pictures.

Early Life and Education



Born and raised in Houston, Texas, Loretta Devine grew up in the Acres Homes area, where her mother, Eunice, was a single parent to six children. She fostered her early passion for performance through pep squad activities and school talent shows.





Devine pursued her academic path at the University of Houston, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Speech and Drama, then later a Master of Fine Arts in Theater from Brandeis University.

Notable Relationships



Loretta Devine was first married to Lamar Tyler from 1973 until their divorce in 2008; they share one son, James Lawrence Tyler.





She later married Glenn Marshall, an accountant, in 2001, and the couple has remained together for over two decades.

Career Highlights



Loretta Devine captured national attention as Lorrell Robinson in the original Broadway production of Dreamgirls, a role she helped shape through workshops. She later earned widespread acclaim for her film roles, including Gloria Matthews in Waiting to Exhale and a part in Crash.





Her television work includes the Fox drama series Boston Public, for which she won three NAACP Image Awards, and her Emmy-winning recurring role as Adele Webber on Grey's Anatomy.

Signature Quote



“I am Loretta Devine, the whole world is mine. And I'm going to make it to the tip-top.”