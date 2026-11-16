Logan Mader: Bio And Career Highlights

Logan Mader

Canadian

November 16, 1970

Montreal, Canada

56 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Logan Mader?



Logan Mader is a Canadian guitarist and record producer who shaped modern heavy metal music. He established a lasting reputation throughout the global rock community by engineering fierce guitar tones, dense rhythm tracks, and hard-hitting studio mixes.





He gained worldwide prominence playing lead guitar on Machine Head’s explosive debut album Burn My Eyes. That landmark release established his aggressive performing style and launched his multi-decade studio career.

Early Life and Education



Born in Montreal, Quebec, Logan Mader discovered a passion for heavy rock guitar at an early age. He spent hours practicing riffs in his bedroom before moving to California to pursue a full-time career in music.





High school classes often took a backseat to his obsession with heavy metal band rehearsals. That intense early dedication helped him master aggressive playing techniques long before he co-founded his first major group in Oakland.

Notable Relationships



Currently married to film producer Lati Grobman, Logan Mader has maintained a stable partnership throughout his production career. The couple settled in Los Angeles, carefully balancing his demanding studio schedule with her prominent career in independent film production.





Mader and Grobman share five children, with whom they reside in Southern California. He prioritizes family life alongside his engineering ventures, keeping his private routine centered on raising their sons and daughters.

Career Highlights



Logan Mader helped define nineties groove metal as lead guitarist for Machine Head. He performed on their ground-breaking debut Burn My Eyes and follow-up album The More Things Change before joining Soulfly for their 1998 world tour.





Transitioning behind the mixing console, Mader co-founded the Los Angeles production team Dirty Icon Productions. He earned acclaim producing and mixing influential records for Gojira, Five Finger Death Punch, and Fear Factory, while later returning to performing with melodic death metal band Once Human.

Signature Quote



“I was super lucky to play in Machine Head. It was a one-in-a-million chance, like winning the lottery.”