Millions of people dream of becoming famous. While this level of stardom used to be reserved for actors and musicians, these days influencers, streamers, and, well, even politicians have become celebrities in their own right.



And with fame comes social media attention: millions of followers, lucrative brand deals, and, of course, plenty of eyes on everything they do. But curiously enough, some of the biggest celebrities seem to have seven digits in their follower count and just one in their following list: zero. Turns out, Lizzo has explained on X exactly why she keeps her following list low, and her reasoning shows how different celebrities' lives can be from ours.

Lizzo follows exactly 4 people on Instagram, but the reality behind this number is heartbreaking

Negative press not only affects celebrities, but also those around them

On November 22, just a few days before Thanksgiving, Lizzo opened up about one thing she isn't particularly grateful for: the negative attention she's received on social media. While the singer and classically trained flutist has been in the limelight since 2019, there are some things humans just aren't meant to get used to, and online scrutiny is one of them.

And that's exactly why she has chosen to follow just four people on Instagram: to avoid online harassment. But in this case, it wasn’t just herself that she’s protecting, but everyone around her that connects with her online. “I unfollowed everyone because anyone I followed got harassed by people,” she said. “Everyone in my life knows I love them irl.”

Many A-listers have opted to have anonymity in their following list, likely to prevent speculation and hate

This explanation came in response to another tweet pointing out that Zendaya, with 178 million followers, and Taylor Swift, with 272 million, both follow zero people. And fascinatingly enough, they're not the only ones. Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, and Billie Eilish also don't follow anyone on the platform. We can only assume their reasons are quite similar.

Given the scale of their fame, the constant attention, and the pressures of stardom, these celebrities are under scrutiny almost every second of the day. In fact, media psychologist Dr. Pamela Rutledge has published insights into why celebrities struggle so much with online hate. And the answer is fairly simple: even if someone receives 10,000 supportive comments, they don't necessarily cancel out the 10 vicious attacks on their page. That's because our brains naturally tend to focus on danger and negativity.

Lizzo, specifically, has struggled with online haters

Lizzo has faced online backlash for several reasons over the years. For starters, from the moment she became famous, she became a target for online trolls simply for existing visibly and proudly as a plus-size Black woman who celebrated her body. The singer has often spoken out about receiving fatphobic and racist comments whenever she shared photos of herself.

However, one of the biggest waves of backlash came after she filed a lawsuit against her. In 2023, three former backup dancers and a former stylist sued her, alleging she created a hostile work environment. The allegations included pressuring dancers at a club in Amsterdam, as well as religious and racial discrimination and weight shaming. The internet was relentless in its criticism, and it seemed to extend that scrutiny to anyone associated with the singer.

This negativity has a tendency to spread on social media for one reason only: anonymity

But why do people leave hateful comments about someone they don't even know? The term Online Disinhibition Effect explains why people say and do things online that they would never do face-to-face. Factors like invisibility and anonymity make people feel less accountable for their actions. And because they can't see the person on the receiving end in real life, they may also feel less empathy and fear fewer real-world consequences.

Then there are parasocial relationships . More and more, fans seem to feel entitled to celebrities' personal lives, becoming increasingly invested in scrutinizing their every move and even harassing people they've never met. And, perhaps unsurprisingly, it all comes down to celebrities feeling the need to protect themselves and the people around them. After all, no one is entirely safe from online harassment.

Netizens were understanding, as negative responses kept flooding in, proving Lizzo's point