Lio Tipton: Bio And Career Highlights

Lio Tipton

5 ft 10 in (177 cm)

$1.5 million, 2026 est.

American

November 9, 1988

Minneapolis, Minnesota, US

38 Years Old

Scorpio

Who Is Lio Tipton?



Lio Tipton is an American actor and model recognized for bringing quiet vulnerability to varied roles. Their transition from high-fashion runways to Hollywood feature films earned consistent praise from industry critics and audiences across the country.





Tipton first gained national attention by placing third on Cycle 11 of America's Next Top Model. A breakthrough co-starring role in Crazy, Stupid, Love immediately established their reputation as a compelling actor.

Early Life and Education



Ice skating entered Lio Tipton's life at just two and a half years old. Raised in Minneapolis and later California, Tipton trained rigorously on the ice, eventually competing twice at the US Junior Figure Skating Championships with partner Phillip Cooke.





Formal education took place at schools in Placerville before higher studies began. Tipton later attended Marymount College in Palos Verdes, balancing film studies with an emerging passion for performance that quickly redirected their creative path toward acting.

Notable Relationships



Tipton married entertainment executive Chaz Salembier in an intimate October 2022 courthouse ceremony. The pair celebrated with family and close friends in Wisconsin before settling into their shared life in Los Angeles.





The actor has no children and maintains a grounded personal life outside work. Prior to marrying Salembier, Tipton was previously in long-term relationships with artist Mia Radici and actor Anson Mount.

Career Highlights



Tipton gained widespread recognition after placing third on America's Next Top Model. They swiftly transitioned into feature films, earning glowing notices alongside Steve Carell and Ryan Gosling in the box office hit Crazy, Stupid, Love.





Subsequent roles expanded Tipton's portfolio into genre comedy and television drama. Key projects include featured roles in the apocalyptic romance Warm Bodies, the romantic comedy Two Night Stand, and the crime drama series A Friend of the Family.





Tipton continues to build a diverse body of creative work on screen. Their work in the mystery series The Edge of Sleep and film projects like Vengeance showcases an ongoing commitment to complex narrative storytelling.

Signature Quote



“I hope to give as much love and support back to those who continue to show love and support.”