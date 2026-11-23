Slop, slop, sloppity slop! Scrolling through LinkedIn since the spread of artificial intelligence chatbots has been painful. The professional social network had always been known for a huge amount of bizarre, outright made-up, self-promotional, and ultra-cringe corporate content. But with the power of LLMs, things got even worse. Until now, that is. There’s been a change! Well, the company seems to have finally signaled a major policy shift. It seems LinkedIn’s love affair with AI might finally be over. Does it regret its fling with AI? Quite a bit, actually. The platform has added a “Seems like AI slop” button, so now you can report low-effort, low-quality (for lack of a better word) “content.” That’s just one big change. This is a huge shift coming from a company that until quite recently energetically pushed you to use AI to compose your posts and whose feed was flooded with AI-made writing and images. I freely admit things got so bad that, aside from a few quality creators and industry pros I follow, I avoided the network like the plague. However, it seems like LinkedIn is not the only company to finally start toning down the hype and pausing shoving AI down consumers’ throats. The scales are falling from the eyes of other well-known organizations, too. Here’s what happened that even LinkedIn, of all places, finally saw the light and decided to focus on authentic, human-made content. Zulfugar Karimov / Pexels (not the actual photo) Earlier, LinkedIn had pressured its users to enhance their writing and draft posts with the help of artificial intelligence. The result was what you probably guessed: wave after wave of incredibly generic AI-powered “writing,” all egregiously peppered with emojis. All supplemented, of course, with images, charts, graphs, and slides that you could instantly tell were generated by a chatbot. Combine that with the average LinkedIn user’s tendency toward over-the-top, egocentric, narcissistic, and shamelessly self-promoting posts, and you get a feed that feels incredibly fake. According to research, it is estimated that, in 2026, around 40% of LinkedIn long-form posts were generated with AI. This was exhausting and unsustainable. And it’s not something the average user wanted to engage with. So, in mid-2026, LinkedIn reversed course. The platform shifted away from AI. It added ways to flag and report suspected AI slop. Meanwhile, it stressed the importance of content that had a human voice and was more personal and authentic. The LinkedIn Corporate Communications team emphasized how it’s “more important than ever” that people learn from “real voices, authentic perspectives, and lived expertise” during a period when more people need help navigating work. “Lately, keeping that human element front and center is becoming a balancing act. While AI can be a helpful tool for refining language, we're seeing a rise in what many call ‘AI slop,’ content that is low-effort, AI-generated content that may sound polished on the surface but lacks any real unique perspective or substance,” the company representatives wrote. “Valuable conversations happen when professionals share their unique perspectives. A single insight shared at the right time can spark a conversation, open a door, or create a new opportunity,” they added. The team argued that overusing AI at scale and in an automated way diluted the valuable insights that only real human conversations can spark. “It's ok to use AI to help you write, but your posts and comments need to represent your voice and your perspectives. The ultimate value comes from the human behind the tool.” So, LinkedIn took steps to crack down on automation tools and generic content. Their goal was to “strengthen authenticity.” In short, they focused on building tech systems to identify content that adds real perspective, context, or expertise, versus content that merely looks polished but is at its core generic (read: slop). Matheus Bertelli / Pexels (not the actual photo) LinkedIn also started waging war on comments that users create and post at scale using automation tools, “with little or no human involvement.” Furthermore, the company took a stricter approach to users’ responses that didn’t share anything new and merely restated the original post. In other words, what you posted and commented had to provide actual value. (A shocking discovery, we know! Who could have thought?!) Now, when someone posts AI-generated content that “lacks clear perspective,” it won’t be as widely shared beyond the person’s immediate network. This leaves more space on people’s feeds for actually thoughtful contributions. “Early results are encouraging. In our initial testing, we're correctly identifying generic content 94% of the time,” the company’s reps shared. Furthermore, LinkedIn began taking a stand against bots and fake AI profiles that ruined genuine engagement. However, as AI is getting smarter, it is tough to kick them all off the platform. So, there is now more emphasis on giving you, the user, the opportunity to filter your feed to focus on verified members across the platform. senivpetro / Magnific (not the actual photo) In a follow-up post a few months later, the LinkedIn Corporate Communications team shared some of the results of their AI-generated content policy change. They emphasized that they had achieved the following: There is less generic content seen on the network, as views of AI slop content have been reduced by 40% More than 1 million platform members have used the new “Seems like AI slop” button since it was rolled out in August The platform has invested in automated defenses, catching hundreds of thousands of automated comment attempts every day The company has blocked billions of attempts at automated activity, including slop and posting at scale You can access the “Seems like AI slop” button by clicking on the three dots at the top right corner of a post. When an author reaches a certain threshold of feedback from other members, they get a tip in their post analytics so that they can understand how their content is being received in the community. LinkedIn points out that how it defines AI slop goes “beyond style to include content that feels generic, repetitive, recycled, or designed primarily to game attention rather than add to a meaningful conversation.” Meanwhile, LinkedIn has also updated its writing tools to focus more on proofreading and “enhancing” people’s posts with AI. According to the company, all of these initiatives keep reinforcing the company’s commitment to keep the network “a place for real people, real expertise, and real perspectives.” linkedin.com “I know you think you’re doing the right thing with your perfectly bulleted list and your hook at the top, and you followed all the advice from LinkedIn advisors across the internet. But what works is being human,” LinkedIn Editor-in-Chief Dan Roth, the leader of the platform’s content strategy, explained to CNN in an interview. According to Roth, executives posting on LinkedIn should ask themselves whether they enjoyed reading their company’s posts and whether they see themselves in the content. Imperfection and authenticity are the name of the game now. Roth notes that “not everyone is a born communicator,” and so, AI is not entirely unwelcome as a tool. However, you must personalize and edit your content. “We just try to push people to be more human. That is what is required to be able to cut through the noise.” Meanwhile, Roth told The Wall Street Journal that he wants LinkedIn to be a good investment of your time. That means avoiding content that “ends up in the uncanny valley of ‘Sounds like humans, but isn’t quite human, and this is giving me a bad feeling.’” The goal is that when you go on the platform, you are “getting something that makes you better at your job or the job that you wish you had.” stefamerpik / Magnific (not the actual photo) It is not just LinkedIn that has changed its relationship with AI-generated content. As reported in the media, other platforms are focusing on limiting AI-generated spam and slop, too, including YouTube, Spotify, and Pinterest. Meanwhile, Meta has (temporarily?) scaled back its (somewhat nefarious) plans to replace more staff with AI agents. And even Microsoft (LinkedIn’s parent company) may be (partly) second-guessing the spread of AI workslop after embracing the rollout of the tech. Microsoft Executive Vice-President Ryan Roslansky recently wrote about how “if we're not careful, we'll end up with a very expensive way to avoid writing and reading in an ocean of sameness, genericness.” He argues that to avoid “a doom loop,” we must all find ways to use AI so it helps us do, learn, and create things, while enhancing and advancing “our distinct perspectives and unique experiences.” What Roslansky notes about so-called workslop isn’t a unique or niche insight. This is actually a much wider problem in the industry at large. A recent report from the MIT Media Lab found that a whopping 95% of organizations saw no measurable return on their investment in AI technologies. Meanwhile, the research teams at BetterUp Labs and the Stanford Social Media Lab uncovered that many employees use AI tools to create low-effort, passable-looking work that, in the end, creates more work for their colleagues. This is known as workslop. As per the researchers’ findings, a mind-melting 41% of workers have encountered AI-generated workslop. This costs them, on average, 2 hours of rework per instance of workslop. The knock-on effects are huge, resulting in productivity, trust, and collaboration problems. The solution is for organizations to reframe AI as a collaborative tool, rather than a shortcut. “Embody a pilot mindset, with high agency and optimism, using AI to accelerate specific outcomes with specific usage. And uphold the same standards of excellence for work done by bionic human-AI duos as by humans alone,” the researchers note. Whether more organizations will embrace a more nuanced approach to AI, rather than continue hyping a completely AI-first approach, remains to be seen. But one thing is certain—authenticity seems to matter more and more. And some brands are actively listening to consumers’ wants and needs. We want to hear your thoughts and opinions in the comments, Pandas. Have you noticed the quality of LinkedIn content improve over the past few months? How have you and your colleagues’ attitudes toward AI, internet content, and modern technology shifted recently? How do you personally ensure that what you’re creating and posting about is authentic and valuable, not just polished? Let us know! Vitaly Gariev / Pexels (not the actual photo)