Rivers have mouths, mountains have feet, and books have spines. Clocks have hands, chairs have legs, and needles have eyes. The Earth has a heart, while the Moon has a face. Making difficult decisions takes guts and backbone. We use these expressions all the time, usually without giving them a second thought. But if you were to count all the body parts scattered throughout our vocabulary, you’d probably be surprised by how many you’d find. What’s more, this is hardly unique to English. In French, stairs have noses. In Ukrainian, garlic has teeth. Travel to southern Mexico, and a speaker of Isthmus Zapotec will tell you a car has a stomach. Across the globe, people use human anatomy to describe things that aren’t human at all. Philosophers and linguists have spent centuries trying to explain this curious tendency. And it turns out there’s more to it than just clever metaphors. The way we talk reveals a great deal about how we think and understand the world around us. Luis Bettiol / Pexels (not the actual photo) We rely on our bodies for just about everything we do, from walking and picking things up to seeing what’s happening around us. Our hands, feet, eyes, and ears each have their own jobs, and we learn what to call them from an early age. But the names of these body parts have never been limited to human anatomy. For thousands of years, they’ve also helped us describe the world around us. As far back as 3000 BCE, people in ancient Mesopotamia were already using anatomical terms to describe their surroundings. In Sumerian, one of the earliest recorded languages, the foot of a tree, for instance, referred to the base of its trunk. Meanwhile, in Homer’s Odyssey, composed around the eighth century BCE, Odysseus reaches the mouth of a river while searching for a safe place to come ashore. And in sixth-century China, poet Yu Xin used the expression waist of a mountain in a poem about a withered tree. Much later, in the 18th century, Italian philosopher and professor of rhetoric Giambattista Vico noticed just how many things we described using names for parts of our bodies. From the teeth of a rake and the lips of a vase to the flesh of fruits, the veins of minerals, the shoulders of a hill, and the beard of wheat, the list seemed almost endless. In his 1725 book The New Science, which explored how societies and language developed, he offered his own explanation for this phenomenon. Vico argued that early humans used their own bodies to make sense of what they didn’t yet understand. Since their anatomy was something they knew well, they naturally used it as a reference point when naming the unfamiliar things around them. In his words, “man in his ignorance makes himself the rule of the universe.” Vico certainly wasn’t the last person to find this subject interesting. Over the years, linguists have explored it in much greater detail. Today, they have a whole set of terms to explain how our body parts have lent their names to so many other things. Jamie Isenstein / Arm Chair, 2006 When we refer to the mouth of a river or the legs of a chair, we’re seeing a process known in linguistics as semantic extension. This is when a word that already has one meaning develops another, related meaning. Rather than inventing an entirely new word, people borrow an existing one to describe something else. There are several ways this can happen. One of the most common is through metaphor, where a new meaning develops because two things share a particular similarity. For instance, the neck of a bottle gets its name from its shape, while the arms of a chair are named partly for their position. In their influential 1980 book Metaphors We Live By, linguist George Lakoff and philosopher Mark Johnson argued that metaphors aren’t just poetic devices or a way to make speech more colorful. They’re also part of how our minds work, helping us understand abstract concepts through more concrete experiences. That’s why we might talk about carrying emotional baggage or feeling weighed down by responsibilities. Another form of semantic extension is metonymy. Unlike metaphor, which relies on similarity, metonymy works through association. For example, when we say we need an extra pair of hands at work, we’re referring to another person rather than their actual hands. Over time, these additional meanings can become established alongside the original ones. Linguists call this polysemy, which simply means that one word has several related meanings. The word head, for instance, can refer to a part of the body, the leader of an organization, or the top of an object. And anatomical terms are particularly rich in these connections, as researchers studying languages across the globe have found. What’s particularly fascinating is that these connections aren’t completely random. Across different languages, certain body parts tend to be used for similar purposes. Linguist and cognitive scientist Kensy Cooperrider explored these patterns in his 2019 essay Extending the Body. Kensy Cooperrider He identified six categories where body-part words commonly appear: parts of objects, space, time, measurement, numbers, and emotions and thought. When it comes to naming parts of objects, we often borrow anatomical words because something resembles a particular body part in shape or position. The spine of a book, for example, runs along its back, while the foot of something usually refers to its bottom, just as our feet are at the bottom of our bodies. Our anatomy also helps us describe space. Words for the face or eyes are often used to express what’s in front of something, since that’s the direction we look. Meanwhile, the back and buttocks are associated with what’s behind. In some languages, body-part words help express compass directions. In Ambrym, a language spoken in Vanuatu, expressions meaning in front of us and behind us can refer to east and west. This may come from the practice of facing the rising sun, placing east in front and west behind. These connections also extend to time. In English, we imagine the future as something ahead of us and the past as something behind us. Other languages use similar associations, with words for front and back expressing relationships such as before and after. Of course, our bodies are also pretty convenient measuring tools, especially before rulers and measuring tapes became widely available. The cubit, for instance, was based on the length of the forearm, while the fathom measured the distance between outstretched arms. And measurements aren’t the only area where our fingers and toes have proved useful. They’ve also helped us count, which explains why anatomical words appear in number systems around the globe. In Hup, a language spoken in the Amazon region, five can be expressed as one hand, while six is one finger stands up. Fifteen translates to one foot finish, and twenty to both feet finish. It’s a pretty practical system when you consider that we have five fingers on each hand and five toes on each foot. Finally, body parts frequently appear in the way we talk about emotions and thinking. English speakers tend to associate the heart with feelings and the head with thought, but other cultures make different connections. In several Australian Aboriginal languages, the ear is closely linked to memory and understanding. In Kuuk Thaayorre, for instance, someone who’s forgetful can be described as having a bad ear. The same language also connects the belly with emotions, rather than the heart. While the exact expressions can vary from one language to another, certain patterns appear even in languages that aren’t closely related. stockking / Magnific (not the actual photo) But we don’t just use human anatomy to describe objects. Sometimes, we go a step further and treat them as if they were actual people, with minds and intentions of their own. We give them names and talk to them as though they can understand us. After all, who hasn’t scolded their TV for refusing to change channels or begged their car to start on a cold morning? This tendency is known as anthropomorphism. It happens when we attribute human characteristics, emotions, or intentions to things that aren’t human. To better understand why people do this, researchers from the Human Futures Studio asked 125 adults about an object they had given a name and what inspired their choice. They identified two main reasons: some people named their possessions because of the emotional connections they’d developed with them, while others chose names based on the objects’ appearance or behavior. Some of the examples were pretty entertaining. One participant had named their car Keith after musician Keith Richards. As they explained, it was “still alive and kicking strong, long past the time it should have been retired and done.” Another person had named their pen Loki, describing it as “mercurial and fickle as all hell.” Some participants described their belongings almost as friends or family members. One person admitted to patting their car on the steering wheel and offering it encouragement when driving uphill. The researchers suggested that giving objects human qualities can help us feel closer to them and make their unpredictable behavior easier to understand. Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo) Of course, naming a car isn’t quite the same as calling the bottom of a mountain a foot. But both show how naturally we turn to our own human experiences to make sense of the things around us. After all, our bodies are something we know intimately. We rely on them to move around, judge distances, and experience emotions. It’s hardly surprising, then, that they’ve influenced how we describe everything from everyday things to abstract ideas. And perhaps it’s no wonder that we sometimes imagine inanimate objects as having bodies, minds, and personalities of their own. Even with something as modern as artificial intelligence, we seem to be doing much the same. People give chatbots names, turn to them for emotional support, and sometimes go as far as developing romantic relationships with them. The technology may be new, but our tendency to see something human in it is much older. As Cooperrider puts it, “When we want to capture a new idea—no matter the sphere or scale—we often reach first for what we know best. And often what we know best is right under our noses.”